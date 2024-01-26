Keep Your Teapot Warm with an Easy Hack & DIY Tea Cozy

Keep your teapot warm this winter with this DIY Tea Cozy and easy hack! A no-sew craft project with a hands on time of less than 30 minutes.

Calling all tea enthusiasts, I have a fun hack and and quick and easy craft project

that will keep your teapot warm this winter,

A DIY Tea Cozy using a beanie!

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

If you’re not familiar with Tea Cozies, they are essentially a ‘hat’ for your teapot.

They insulate tea pots to help keep your tea warm,

especially nice in winter when the house is cold!

Tea cozies have evolved over the years from simple quilted domes that covered the entire pot,

to handmade cozies that are knitted or quilted, with embellishments in every decorative technique,

including crochet, embroidery, and beadwork.

The first documented use of a tea cozy was in England in the 1860s,

a period when afternoon tea was at the height of its popularity.

Velvet English cozy with beaded thistle and rose motifs, dated 1870 -1899,

Victoria & Albert Museum, London.

Needlepoint tea cozy dated 1860, with wool thread and beads.

Victoria & Albert Museum, London.

I’ve seen these cute knit or crocheted Tea Cozies recently on Pinterest.

I especially loved the ones with the pom poms on top!

I’m not a crocheter or knitter (unless you count finger knitting :)

so when I spied a knit beanie with a ponytail opening,

I thought it would be easy to convert to a tea cozy!

I used this beanie with a criss cross opening for a ponytail.

The ponytail opening was ideal for the teapot spout,

the only thing needed was an opening for the teapot handle.

I marked the area on my beanie using straight pins to determine

where my opening needed to be for the teapot handle.

I removed the beanie from my teapot, turning it inside out and romoved the pins.

To make it level for ironing with the bulky pom pom,

I folded up a hand towel and placed it inside.

To help keep the knitting from unraveling after cutting a handle opening,

I used a piece of fusible webbing to keep the stitches intact.

I used Wonder Under that I had leftover from my No-Sew Bunny Pillow.

Use the fusible web of your choice, following the package directions to fuse it to the wrong side of your beanie.

Wonder Under’s directions say to press it for 5 – 8 seconds with hot, dry iron.

After bonding the fusible web per the package directions, let it cool,

then peel off the paper backing.

I used a wider strip of Wonder Under than needed, so I didn’t have to be

so exact when cutting the handle area.

I turned the beanie right side out and placed it over my teapot to see where to cut,

then used scissors to make a slit long enough to accommodate the handle.

After removing it from the teapot, I sealed the outside stitches with Fray Check,

a clear liquid seam sealant to secure the thread ends.

If you’re not familiar with Fray Check, it’s a permanent, clear liquid seam sealant that prevents

fabric from fraying, used to secure thread ends.

It dries clear and slightly stiff and is machine washable.

Follow the manufacturer’s directions, testing on an inconspicuous area first.

I placed a dish towel inside to catch any potential drips before applying.

I used two applications of Fray Check allowing it to dry in between,

to ensure the cut stitches edges were sealed and would be

secure when the cozy was stretched to slip over my teapot.

Fray Check dries in about 30 minutes.

The cozy fits over my taller teapot and I slipped it on for size

over a shorter teapot too. . .

I especially like the look of it over the shorter teapot

as the cozy looks extra cozy with the flounce at the bottom. ;)

If you’re a fan of chai and chocolate flavors, I recommend

Harney & Sons Chocolate Chai Supreme Tea,

a cozy tea blend for the winter months or for Valentine’s Day!

The base is a blend of Chinese and Indian black teas,

with chai flavors . . . ginger root, cardamom seeds and pods,

cinnamon and nutmeg.

Natural chocolate and vanilla flavors are added to the tea blend.

The chai flavor is subtle and it has more of a chocolate aroma than flavor,

but oh what a wonderful aroma it is!

If you take milk in your tea, I think it would really enhance the flavor.

It’s especially good paired with chocolate which brings out the chocolate notes in the tea.

If you’re looking for a tea strainer for your loose leaf tea,

I like this stainless steel strainer that’s sold as a set of two.

It strains well and fits over your tea cup or mug and comes with a drip bowl.

“You can never get a cup of tea large enough or a book long enough to suit me.”

― C.S. Lewis

If you’re a new reader to my blog and fellow tea enthusiast,

you don’t want to miss our monthly “Tea on Tuesdays”

on the 3rd Tuesday of the month, when I join Pam at Everyday Living

to share favorite teas, recipes, tables and DIYs.

Our next TOT will be February 20th with a special guest.

You can find 21 months of tea inspiration and recipes from our TOT series, HERE.

We’re balmy and very wet this week in contrast to last week’s frigid temps.

I hope you’re staying as warm and cozy as my teapot is! 🫖 ♥

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: