Delicious Fun: How to Use Wax Seal Stamps to Make Chocolate Coin Embellishments

I’ve been having fun playing and experimenting with sealing wax

and this Wax Seal Stamp Set.

I’ve always wanted to play around with wax seals on envelopes or as a little embellishment on gift wrap, but thought it was too messy a process until now! I found these Sealing Wax Sticks that come in a variety of colors and fit in a mini glue gun. A glue gun is so much easier to use than the traditional method of melting a sealing wax stick over a flame or pre-melting the wax and applying with a spoon!

I experimented making wax seals with stamps on a silicone hot glue gun mat, as you can remove the seals from the mat after they cool. The seals can be applied later to envelopes, invitations or gift bags using a glue dot.

It takes a few test pulls from your glue gun and a little experimenting to get a feel for the flow of wax and how much you need for your seal. I found that waiting for about 5 – 10 seconds before you press your seal into the hot wax creates a better impression. Place your stamp on ice or an ice pack to cool it down between impressions to help it release more easily from the wax.

It does take a bit of wax to change colors in your glue gun with this method of creating wax seals, but you can have fun creating a marble effect when you introduce a new color in your gun as it mixes with the color that’s already melted in the chamber in your glue gun.

If you want to make perfectly round wax seals, there is even a silicone wax seal mold with 24 cavities that allow you to make seals in advance, ideal for wedding invitations or save-the-date announcements.

I spied the idea for Chocolate Seal Coins on Pinterest and decided to use my bee and heart seal stamps for a little chocolate embellishment!

I used them to dress up some petit fours for pretty and sweet treat,

ideal for a *Bee* Mine table for Valentine’s Day.

There is a bit of a learning curve in stamping the melted chocolate but you can eat your mistakes. . bonus. ;)

Start by chilling your metal stamps in ice. Alternatively, you can keep a freezer ice pack on a towel on the kitchen counter while you work or pop the stamps in the freezer for 15 minutes or so in advance. You’ll want to return them to the ice or freezer to chill them after every couple of impressions.

Start by lining a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.

Melt 1/2 cup (or more if needed) of semi-sweet chocolate chips according the package directions. If using the microwave to melt your chocolate, microwave on medium power in 30 second bursts to prevent scorching as microwaves vary. Allow the chocolate to cool about 5 minutes or so after melting so the chocolate is warm but not hot. Working in small batches of 2 – 4, spoon a small amount of melted chocolate the diameter of your stamp onto the parchment paper or silicone mat.

Wipe off any condensation or moisture collected on your stamps with a kitchen towel first, then place the chilled stamp onto your mound of chocolate. Press down gently with the stamp. Let the stamp stand pressed in the chocolate for 3-5 seconds. Press down gently again as you lift the stamp to release.

Return your stamp(s) to the ice or freezer after every 2 – 4 impressions, until it’s thoroughly chilled again and repeat with remaining melted chocolate. You may need to reheat your chocolate. Refrigerate finished chocolate seals until firm if needed.

When I found this assortment of petit fours at Publix, I thought they would be the perfect candidate for some chocolate coin embellishments! The coins would make a pretty addition to chocolate truffles or cupcakes too.

When the stamped coins are set, you’re ready to adhere them.

Place a dot of melted chocolate on the center of the petit four. Use a spatula to transfer the chocolate seals onto the petit fours or cake tops; press gently to adhere.

This is a sweet and fun way to embellish baked goods!

You can put your own personal stamp on it, pun intended ;) as there are so many different seal stamp designs available.

