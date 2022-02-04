Dessert, DIY, Food, Valentine's Day

Delicious Fun: How to Use Wax Seal Stamps to Make Chocolate Coin Embellishments

How to Use Wax Seal Stamps to Make Chocolate Coin Embellishments | #waxseals #chocolate #valentinesday

Happy Friday!

Can you *bee*lieve Valentine’s Day is less than two weeks away?

Petite Four for Valentine's Day with Chocolate Coin Embellishments using a Wax Seal Stamp #waxseals #chocolate #valentinesday #DIY #bee

How about some wax seal fun, with chocolate and hearts for Valentine’s Day?!

Wax Sealing Stamp Fun using a Glue Gun! #waxseals #chocolate #valentinesday #DIY
I’ve been having fun playing and experimenting with sealing wax

and this Wax Seal Stamp Set.

Wax Sealing Stamp Fun using a Glue Gun! #waxseals #chocolate #valentinesday #DIY

 I’ve always wanted to play around with wax seals on envelopes or as a little embellishment on gift wrap, but thought it was too messy a process until now! I found these Sealing Wax Sticks  that come in a variety of colors and fit in a mini glue gun. A glue gun is so much easier to use than the traditional method of melting a sealing wax stick over a flame or pre-melting the wax and applying with a spoon!

I experimented making wax seals with stamps on a silicone hot glue gun mat, as you can remove the seals from the mat after they cool. The seals can be applied later to envelopes, invitations or gift bags using a glue dot.

Wax Sealing Stamp Fun using a Glue Gun! #waxseals #chocolate #valentinesday #DIY

It takes a few test pulls from your glue gun and a little experimenting to get a feel for the flow of wax and how much you need for your seal. I found that waiting for about 5 – 10 seconds before you press your seal into the hot wax creates a better impression. Place your stamp on ice or an ice pack to cool it down between impressions to help it release more easily from the wax.

Wax Sealing Stamp Fun using a Glue Gun! #waxseals #chocolate #valentinesday #DIY

It does take a bit of wax to change colors in your glue gun with this method of creating wax seals, but you can have fun creating a marble effect when you introduce a new color in your gun as it mixes with the color that’s already melted in the chamber in your glue gun.

Wax Sealing Stamp Fun using a Glue Gun! #waxseals #chocolate #valentinesday #DIY

If you want to make perfectly round wax seals, there is even a silicone wax seal mold with 24 cavities that allow you to make seals in advance, ideal for wedding invitations or save-the-date announcements.

How to Use Wax Seal Stamps to Make Chocolate Coin Embellishments | #waxseals #chocolate #valentinesday

I spied the idea for Chocolate Seal Coins on Pinterest and decided to use my bee and heart seal stamps for a little chocolate embellishment!

Petit Fours for Valentine's Day with Chocolate Coin Embellishments using a Wax Seal Stamp #waxseals #chocolate #valentinesday #DIY #bee

I used them to dress up some petit fours for pretty and sweet treat,

ideal for a *Bee* Mine table for Valentine’s Day.

There is a bit of a learning curve in stamping the melted chocolate but you can eat your mistakes. . bonus. ;)

Start by chilling your metal stamps in ice.  Alternatively, you can keep a freezer ice pack on a towel on the kitchen counter while you work or pop the stamps in the freezer for 15 minutes or so in advance. You’ll want to return them to the ice or freezer to chill them after every couple of impressions.

How to Use Wax Seal Stamps to Make Chocolate Coin Embellishments | #waxseals #chocolate #valentinesday

Start by lining a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.

Melt 1/2 cup (or more if needed) of semi-sweet chocolate chips according the package directions. If using the microwave to melt your chocolate, microwave on medium power in 30 second bursts to prevent scorching as microwaves vary. Allow the chocolate to cool about 5 minutes or so after melting so the chocolate is warm but not hot. Working in small batches of 2 – 4, spoon a small amount of melted chocolate the diameter of your stamp onto the parchment paper or silicone mat.

How to Use Wax Seal Stamps to Make Chocolate Coin Embellishments | #waxseals #chocolate #valentinesday

Wipe off any condensation or moisture collected on your stamps with a kitchen towel first, then place the chilled stamp onto your mound of chocolate. Press down gently with the stamp. Let the stamp stand pressed in the chocolate for 3-5 seconds. Press down gently again as you lift the stamp to release.

How to Use Wax Seal Stamps to Make Chocolate Coin Embellishments | #waxseals #chocolate #valentinesday

Return your stamp(s) to the ice or freezer after every 2 – 4 impressions, until it’s thoroughly chilled again and repeat with remaining melted chocolate. You may need to reheat your chocolate. Refrigerate finished chocolate seals until firm if needed.

Petit Fours before adding Chocolate Seal Coins #waxseals #chocolate #valentinesday #DIY

When I found this assortment of petit fours at Publix, I thought they would be the perfect candidate for some chocolate coin embellishments! The coins would make a pretty addition to chocolate truffles or cupcakes too.

How to Use Wax Seal Stamps to Make Chocolate Coin Embellishments | #waxseals #chocolate #valentinesday

When the stamped coins are set, you’re ready to adhere them.

How to Use Wax Seal Stamps to Make Chocolate Coin Embellishments | #waxseals #chocolate #valentinesday

Place a dot of melted chocolate on the center of the petit four. Use a spatula to transfer the chocolate seals onto the petit fours or cake tops; press gently to adhere.

Petit Fours for Valentine's Day with Chocolate Coin Embellishments using a Wax Seal Stamp #waxseals #chocolate #valentinesday #DIY #bee

This is a sweet and fun way to embellish baked goods!

Petit Fours for Valentine's Day with Chocolate Coin Embellishments using a Wax Seal Stamp #waxseals #chocolate #valentinesday #DIY #bee

You can put your own personal stamp on it, pun intended ;) as there are so many different seal stamp designs available.

Petit Fours for Valentine's Day with Chocolate Coin Embellishments using a Wax Seal Stamp #waxseals #chocolate #valentinesday #DIY #bee

I hope you’ll stop back by on Monday for some Valentine’s Day flower inspiration with my Monday Morning Blooms Friends and a *Bee* Mine Tablescape.

♥♥♥

Petit Fours for Valentine's Day with Chocolate Coin Embellishments using a Wax Seal Stamp #waxseals #chocolate #valentinesday #DIY

How to Use Wax Seal Stamps to Make Chocolate Coin Embellishments | #waxseals #chocolate #valentinesday

  18 comments for “Delicious Fun: How to Use Wax Seal Stamps to Make Chocolate Coin Embellishments

  1. Nannette Miller
    February 4, 2022 at 6:52 am

    How clever! Thank you so much, you’re such an inspiration.

    Reply
  2. Rita C.
    February 4, 2022 at 7:03 am

    Best line ever…you can eat your mistakes! Not too many projects can boast that. Those are awesome, both the wax and chocolate kind. Which, reminds me…remember those wax lips? We darn near ate those too….I remember chewing them, do you??? 🤣🤣

    Reply
  3. sunnydaze58
    February 4, 2022 at 8:44 am

    Is there a way to print the instructions fir the chocolate coins. With all the pics it wants to print 35 pages.

    Reply
    • Mary
      February 4, 2022 at 8:58 am

      Hi, I can create a printable and add it to the post. I’m away from the computer today so check back tomorrow. :)

      Reply
  4. LoisAnn
    February 4, 2022 at 8:46 am

    Being a bee crazy person I ran straight to Amazon for the stamp. You can get glitter glue sticks! Who knew? I’ll bet you did. Thank you for another wonderful idea.

    Reply
  5. the Painted Apron
    February 4, 2022 at 8:50 am

    How much fun! The stamps, both chocolate and wax look adorable! How cool that you can use your glue gun!
    Jenna

    Reply
  6. Sharon
    February 4, 2022 at 8:51 am

    This is such a great idea! I have a wax stamp and haven’t used it much but this inspiration will give me a chance to use it again, Thanks, Mary, for the clever idea!

    Reply
  7. Clara
    February 4, 2022 at 9:28 am

    What a wonderful project Mary! Thanks for sharing. Using a glue gun is so much easier. I love the end result with both the wax and the chocolate. Enjoy your day! Clara❤️

    Reply
  8. Linda Primmer
    February 4, 2022 at 9:48 am

    Very clever and oh so cute. Love that it fits a glue gun and the endless possibilities. Thanks Mary for sharing this delightful project.

    Reply
  9. Terrie
    February 4, 2022 at 10:23 am

    Aren’t you so clever! I love this and those cute bee stamps too! Thanks for the links to your stamping supplies! 🐝❤️

    Reply
  10. Donna Milazzo
    February 4, 2022 at 10:29 am

    Wow, thanks for the tip about the glue-gun sealing wax sticks! Way easier than dripping the wax onto the envelope!

    Reply
  11. Sue
    February 4, 2022 at 10:51 am

    This is the bees knees Mary! What a fun way to embellish those cute mini cakes!!! 🐝

    Reply
  12. Kathy
    February 4, 2022 at 12:01 pm

    Can you hear my squeal of glee over this?! First I’m thrilled to know about the glue wax sticks and second, using those stamps on the melted chocolate is genius! Thanks for sharing your creativity with us! Kathy

    Reply
  13. Donna
    February 4, 2022 at 12:22 pm

    Hi, this is a most gorgeous project. And those bee stamps are wonderful. I want to get them for my favorite beekeeper. Your talents continue to amaze me. I agree with all of Rita’s comments today. I remember once upon a time long ago before Amazon that we tried the wax seal thing. Really visually pleasing on those chocolates, almost too good looking to eat.

    Reply
  14. Chloe
    February 4, 2022 at 1:02 pm

    You are so clever! I love the idea of making chocolate decorations with my seal. I had no idea I could use a glue gun for wax. Time to get my seals out of storage (dig out of the stationery drawer) and use them again.

    Reply
  15. Sara
    February 4, 2022 at 1:15 pm

    Too fun!!

    Reply
  16. Nancy
    February 4, 2022 at 5:05 pm

    AMAZING! I love the Chocolate Seals. How creative!
    Thank you once again my friend!

    Reply
  17. Ellen
    February 4, 2022 at 6:39 pm

    CLEVER CLEVER CLEVER!!!! ❤️👏🏻❤️👏🏻❤️👏🏻

    Reply

