All Abuzz and Bee Mine Tablescape for Valentine’s Day

Celebrating bee love for Valentine’s Day with a *Bee* Mine tablescape for Valentine’s Day. You’ll also find flower longevity tips and additional table inspiration.
Happy Monday!
I’m joining my blogging friends for some flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms.
Flower therapy is just what the doctor ordered on this cold, rainy winter day!
You can find my blogging friends’ links to their floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.
Our common theme for this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms was
a Valentine’s Day-themed arrangement.
Join me at the table by the twinkling lights of our Winter Nesting Tree,
the perfect antidote for cold and gray winter days!
I picked some red and white tulips and roses from the grocery store to fill
a favorite pitcher for an easy centerpiece for a Valentine’s Day table.
I love all things *bee* so I thought a *Bee* Mine themed table
would be appropriate for Valentine’s Day!
I had some fun playing with sealing wax and stamps last week . . .
I added a bee stamped wax seal using a glue dot to embellish the pitcher for the table.
The seal is temporary and can easily *bee* removed with any damage to the pitcher. 🐝
Honeycomb bee salad plates are served up on black and white
buffalo check dinner plates and white scalloped chargers.
A black and white plaid tablecloth provides hearts for Valentine’s Day with more
black and white checks from round placemats, framing the place settings.
Red beaded placemats add some festive sparkle to the table. Goblets and
mercury glass votives provide more red and a soft, shimmery glow.
Embroidered bee napkins are layered with white lace trimmed and red napkins. . .
Bees are buzzing on Napoleon Bee Flatware and gold bee magnets were given
silver highlights, HERE, to embellish silver napkin rings.
Help yourself to a *Bee* Mine sweet treat for Valentine’s Day! 🐝
I used a wax seal bee stamp to make chocolate ‘coins’ to add to sweet petit fours!
Find the delicious and easy steps to emboss chocolate with stamps, HERE.
Here’s is a photo of my arrangement and then another below it for comparison,
taken two days later.
Here’s a fun fact about tulips that you may or may not know:
Cut tulips continue to grow in the vase and will gain an inch or more in height after being cut!
Tulips are both geotropic (bend with gravity) and phototropic (reach toward light).
You can see in my photo below taken two days later, how the tulips have grown in the vase
with the white tulips on the right side of pitcher are leaning towards the light from the window.
Vase life for cut tulips is 3-10 days, depending on variety, care and maturity.
To help prolong the vase life of your tulips, cut stems at a 45-degree angle for maximum water uptake
(so they won’t sit flat in the vase) and use cold water in your vase, which bulb flowers prefer.
Carefully remove any extra leaves from the base of the stems that would be submerged below the water line.
Opinions vary about adding cut flower food to vase water for tulips,
as some think it causes the blooms to open or “blow” too quickly.
I personally think that heat and warm vase water are more likely contributing factors for tulips opening too quickly as opposed to flower food.
Trimming your tulips stems will help to keep the blooms fresh as well as changing your vase water every couple of days.
Table Details:
Ciroa Buffalo Check Dinner Plates / HomeGoods, several years ago
Honeycomb Bee Salad Plates / Williams-Sonoma, used HERE
Heart Tablecloth, Heart Bowls, White Chargers / HomeGoods
Black and White Check Round Placemats & Bee Napkins / Crown Linen Designs
Merletto White Scalloped Pitcher / Arte Italica
Red Beaded Placemats / Kohl’s, several years ago
Red Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside
Silver Napkin Rings / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago
Buzz over for another Bee Mine Table in the Potting Shed, HERE.
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
