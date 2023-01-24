Celebrating Bird Love: Love Birds’ Bed & Breakfast Table in the Potting Shed

Happy Tuesday!

January seems to have flown by. . .

Can you believe there’s only a week left in the month?

With Valentine’s Day on the horizon,

I’m happy to be part of a Valentine Tablescape Blog Hop!

You’ll find romantic as well as whimsical-themed table inspiration

for Valentine’s Day from 20 table stylists at the bottom of this post.

After 13 years of blogging, it’s a challenge to come up with an original theme

or tablescape inspiration for Valentine’s Day!

Previous Valentine-themed tables over the years include a

Tea with Alice and Wonderland-inspired Table,

All Abuzz and *Bee* Mine Tablescape,

Special Delivery of Hearts and Flowers for Valentine’s Day,

Candy Vase Floral Centerpiece + Table and a Valentine’s Tea Party.

With Valentine’s Day traditionally a holiday for lovebirds,

I’m sharing some bird love and the joy of winter birding!

Welcome to the Love Birds’ Bed and Breakfast, aka The Potting Shed. . .

Or more accurately, Love Birds’ Beds (plural) and Breakfast.

Regular readers are familiar with my love of birds as

feeding and watching the birds is a favorite winter pastime.

Birds have flocked to the Potting Shed to find beds,

aka, birdhouses, as well as breakfast.

Heart-shaped bowls hold a seed mix blend of sunflower, millet, cracked corn and milo.

Bird finials and perches on birdhouses are adorned

with cupid’s arrow and heart ribbon. . .

Adding curb appeal and a welcome mat for Valentine’s Day!

Winter Fauna salad plates are layered on red and green tartan plaid plates,

and Woodland Berry Chargers.

Twig flatware and tree slice chargers add a woodland note . . .

Birds are perched on napkin rings. . .

Marrying a pair of napkins. . .

embroidered pinecones with plaid.

A heart-shaped bird feeder hangs over the window,

filled with black oil sunflower seed.

Black oil sunflower seed is high in fat, essential for birds in the cold winter months.

It’s also a preferred seed that attracts a wide variety of birds

in your back yard with its easy-to-crack shell.

The design of the feeder attracts our common birdfeeder visitors

that are clingers when feeding, like nuthatches,

chickadees, house finches and titmice.

A perch in the middle on both sides allows birds to perch,

to access the seed in the middle,

as well as provide access for larger birds to feed.

It also attracts our most common “bird” at our feeders. . .

Mr. Squirrel looks like he has had more than his fair share of high fat sunflower seed. :)

Table Details:

Winter Fauna Salad Plates, Plaid Dinner Plates / Pottery Barn, several years ago

Woodland Berry Chargers / Williams-Sonoma, used HERE

Bird Napkin Rings and Napkins / Pottery Barn, several years ago

Twig Flatware / Pier 1

Ceramic birdhouses, plates / Rae Dunn Artisan Collection & M Studios, used HERE

Red heart table runner, heart dishes, goblets / HomeGoods

Bird finials / World Market, several years ago

Bird Christmas ornaments and birdhouses / collected over the years

Red heart birdfeeder / Amazon

While not traditional, I hope my Love Birds’ Bed and Breakfast

inspires you to surround yourself with things you love

on Valentine’s Day and every day.

♥ ♥ ♥

For more traditional Valentine’s Day table inspiration, find

14 Tablescapes and Centerpieces to love, HERE.

