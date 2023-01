Sugar-sprinkled piecrust envelopes deliver a strawberry filling and sweet Valentine’s Day treat that’s quick and easy to assemble!

Valentine’s Day is two weeks away and I have sweet treat

to deliver to your family, sweetheart or Galentine!

These Mini Strawberry Love Letter Pies are quick and easy

to assemble using refrigerated pie crust.

The inspiration for these mini pie “love letters” came from

last year’s winter issue of Southern Lady Magazine.

I ran out of time last year to make them, but saved my issue to refer to this year

and I’m so glad I did!

These sweet “love letters” are quick and easy to assemble,

making them a tasty Valentine to share!

I used Pillsbury Pie Crusts but feel free to use your favorite

homemade pastry / pie dough recipe if you prefer.

One refrigerated pie crust will make two “love letters”.

In addition your your pie dough, you’ll also need:

♥ 1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh strawberries

♥ 1 tablespoon seedless strawberry preserves

♥ 1/2 teaspoon cornstarch

♥ Whole milk, half and half or cream

♥ Sparkling Sugar (I used Wilton White Sparkling Sugar)

Start by allowing your refrigerated pie crust come up to room temperature,

following the directions on the box.

Unfold pie crust and roll out on a lightly floured surface.

Cut a 6-inch square from the dough using a fluted pastry cutter.

Cut hearts from your excess dough, using a 1-inch heart cookie cutter.

Reroll dough scraps into 1/8-inch thickness and repeat procedure

for a second “love letter”.

In a small bowl, mix strawberries, preserves and cornstarch.

Arrange dough into a diamond shape on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Spoon half of strawberry mixture into the center of dough.

Fold bottom point over strawberry mixture; fold right and left points

to meet in center, leaving top point unfolded. Brush dough with milk.

Place 1 heart in center where your points meet and place 2 hearts

on either side of center heart for a total of 5 hearts.

Sprinkle brushed dough with sparkling sugar which

adds a sweet crunch and texture.

There will be some excess dough to cut additional hearts to

bake and serve alongside your love letters if desired.

Bake at 375 degrees F for approximately 20 minutes or until golden brown.

The mini hearts will take less time to bake.

After 10 minutes, cover tops of envelopes loosely with a square of aluminum foil to prevent overbrowning.

Allow to stand on baking sheet 10 minutes before transferring

them to a wire rack to cool completely.

This recipe is adapted from Southern Lady Magazine.

The small amount of strawberry filling in these pies prevents the filling from oozing

out of the piecrust while baking so you have a pretty envelope!

Feel free to adjust the quantity or substitute cherry or apple pie filling if you prefer.

♥ Be Mine ♥

♥ ♥ ♥

