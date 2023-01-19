Dishes, Dogs, Tablescape, Valentine's Day

14 Tablescapes & Centerpieces with Inspiration to Love for Valentine’s Day

Find 14 Valentine’s Day tablescapes and centerpieces with inspiration for celebrating with your sweetheart, family or friends. You’ll find tips for creating edible centerpieces, candy vase floral arrangements, rose petal ice cubes, an Alice in Wonderland-inspired tea party and more.

I love putting together a table or centerpiece to add some fun and whimsy to celebrate the holidays! With Valentine’s Day around the corner, I’m sharing some table inspiration for celebrating the holiday with your loved ones.

Click on the links highlighted in red, for to see the complete post and for table sources.

DIY Floral candy vase centerpiece for Valentine's Day table and strawberry hearts with chocolate | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #ValentinesDay #tablescapes #flowers #DIY

A Cozy Nest and Romantic Table for Valentine’s Day

DIY candy vase and flower arranging hack and easy strawberry and pound cake skewers!

Alice in Wonderland inspired tea and table for Valentine's Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #teaparty #tablescapes #valentinesday #aliceinwonderland

Tea with Alice and a Wonderland-inspired Table for Valentine’s Day

Tea and whimsy served with rose frosted cupcakes, rose meringues and hearts galore!

Alice in Wonderland inspired table for Valentine's Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tea #valentinesday #tablescapes #teaparty

*Bee* Mine Table Vignette in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bee #Valentines #tablescape

*Bee* Mine

*Bee* inspired with tabletop fun in the Potting Shed for Valentine’s Day

*Bee* Mine Table Vignette in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bee #ValentinesDay #tablescapes

Bee Mine Tablescape with black and white | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #valentinesday #blackandwhite #buffalocheck #bees

All Abuzz and Bee Mine Tablescape

Celebrating bee love with a *Bee* Mine tablescape with DIY Bee Embossed Chocolate Seal Petit Fours for Valentine’s Day

Bee Mine Embossed Chocolate Seal Petit Fours for Valentine's Day #waxseals #chocolate #valentinesday #DIY #bee

'Owl' Be Your Valentine Whimsical Table for Valentine's Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #owl #tablescape #valentinesday

‘Owl’ Be Your Valentine Whimsical Table

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a whimsical owl-themed tablescape and ‘Owl Be Your Valentine’ Cookies

'Owl' be your Valentine Cookies and table centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #owl #tablescape #valentinesday

Edible centerpiece and romantic table for Valentine's Day with rose petals and floral ice cubes for champagne | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #ValentinesDay #tablescape #centerpiece

Edible Centerpiece and Soft and Romantic Table for Valentine’s Day 

An edible centerpiece and add some romance to your champagne chiller with DIY Rose Petal Floral Ice Cubes

Valentine's Day tablescape with DIY Candy Cones | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #ValentinesDay #tablescape #DIY

A Nesting Table for Valentine’s Day

 A nod to lovebirds as a symbol for Valentine’s Day and winter nesting with DIY Valentine Candy Cones

Valentine's Day tablescape by winter nesting tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #ValentinesDay #tablescape

Puppy Love for Valentine’s Day + Tablescape #dogs #valentinesday #tablescape #bichonfrise

Puppy Love for Valentine’s Day

Love is a four-legged word! Celebrating Puppy Love on Valentine’s Day 🐾🐾

Puppy Love for Valentine’s Day + Tablescape #dogs #valentinesday #tablescape #bichonfrise

Love’s Greeting Valentine Table

Table inspiration from a vintage Valentine

Valentine's Day Love Boat Pontoon Picnic | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pontoon #boat #valentines

The Love Boat

Floating pontoon picnic and love boat cruise

Valentine Greetings with Flowers and Transferware Vignette and Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #valentinesday

Valentine Greetings with Transferware and Flowers

 Vintage-inspired Valentine greetings, transferware and flowers for a blooming vignette in the Potting Shed

Valentine Greetings with Flowers and Transferware Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #valentinesday

Valentine's Tea Party and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #teaparty #ValentinesDay #Galentines #tablescapes

Valentine’s Tea Party and Tablescape

A tea-themed flower arrangement and centerpiece for Valentine’s Day as well as table inspiration and sweet treats!

Special Delivery of Hearts and Flowers for Valentine’s Day Red Truck Centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #valentinesday

Special Delivery of Hearts and Flowers for Valentine’s Day

A Christmas truck centerpiece gets a makeover, delivering ‘farm fresh’ flowers for Valentine’s Day

Floral Heart plate with black and white buffalo check | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #valetinesday #buffalocheck #truck

Hot Cocoa & Marshmallows Valentine’s Day Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #valentinesday

Hot Cocoa & Marshmallows Whimsical Valentine’s Day Tablescape

  A whimsical Valentine’s Day table and centerpiece inspired by “We go together like Hot Cocoa & Marshmallows” kitchen towels

14+ Sweets & Treats for Valentine's Day | homeiswheretheboatis.net #ValentinesDay #recipes #nobake #cocktail #handpie #truffle

Find 14+ Sweets & Treats for your Valentine’s Day Celebration, HERE.

Two-tiered bird server with fruit and cheese for Valentine's Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #centerpiece #valentinesday

I’m happy to be part of a Valentine’s Tablescape Blog Hop January 24th.

You’ll find romantic as well as whimsical-themed Valentine’s Day tablescapes from 20 table stylists.

Hope to see you then!

 ♥ ♥ ♥

Hot Cocoa & Marshmallows Whimsical Valentine’s Day Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #valentinesday #cocoa #tablescape

*Bee* Mine table for Valentine's Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #ValentinesDay #bee #tablescapes

♥ ♥ ♥

