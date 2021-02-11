Puppy Love for Valentine’s Day + Tablescape

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, we’re celebrating Puppy Love!

♥ 🐾 ♥ 🐾 ♥

A soft, snuggly throw with Lili Chin Designs Doggie Drawings was *fetched* from HomeGoods a few weeks ago. . .

Reminding me of two little white dogs I know. . .

And providing some table inspiration for some Puppy Love!

Valentine’s Day paper plates featuring pups are layered between a white dinner plate and clear glass plate for a Puppy Love table.

Every pup needs a sparkly heart headband to celebrate Valentine’s Day. . .

*Woof*

We all love a holiday filled with hearts, flowers and treats!

And bubbles too!

Puppy Love Barking Bubbly, California’s finest ‘Muttscato’ ,-)

Lola and Sophie are wearing their Valentine’s Day sweaters they inherited from Chloe and Gracie. . .

{ Chloe and Gracie February 2014 }

*sniff*

And heart headbands from the Dollar Spot at Target.

Table Details:

Rae Dunn Puppy Love Canister, Live, Love, Bark Tray, Woof & Bark Mugs / HomeGoods, used here

Valentine’s Day Party Pack Dog Paper Plates / Amazon

Lili Chin Designs Doggie Drawings / Berkshire Blanket and Home, HomeGoods

Flatware, Gourmet Settings Treble Clef / Amazon

Clear glass plates / Anchor Hocking, Walmart

White Chargers / Pier 1

Puppy Love Barking Bubbly ‘Muttscato’ squeaky toy / Chewy

Live, Love, Bark!

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

Love is a four-legged word.

🐾 ♥ 🐾 ♥

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: