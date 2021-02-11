Puppy Love for Valentine’s Day + Tablescape

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, we’re celebrating Puppy Love!
♥ 🐾 ♥ 🐾 ♥
A soft, snuggly throw with Lili Chin Designs Doggie Drawings was *fetched* from HomeGoods a few weeks ago. . .
Reminding me of two little white dogs I know. . .
And providing some table inspiration for some Puppy Love!
Valentine’s Day paper plates featuring pups are layered between a white dinner plate and clear glass plate for a Puppy Love table.
Every pup needs a sparkly heart headband to celebrate Valentine’s Day. . .
*Woof*
We all love a holiday filled with hearts, flowers and treats!
And bubbles too!
Puppy Love Barking Bubbly, California’s finest ‘Muttscato’ ,-)
Lola and Sophie are wearing their Valentine’s Day sweaters they inherited from Chloe and Gracie. . .
{ Chloe and Gracie February 2014 }
*sniff*
And heart headbands from the Dollar Spot at Target.
Table Details:
Rae Dunn Puppy Love Canister, Live, Love, Bark Tray, Woof & Bark Mugs / HomeGoods, used here
Valentine’s Day Party Pack Dog Paper Plates / Amazon
Lili Chin Designs Doggie Drawings / Berkshire Blanket and Home, HomeGoods
Flatware, Gourmet Settings Treble Clef / Amazon
Clear glass plates / Anchor Hocking, Walmart
White Chargers / Pier 1
Puppy Love Barking Bubbly ‘Muttscato’ squeaky toy / Chewy
Live, Love, Bark!
Love is a four-legged word.
🐾 ♥ 🐾 ♥
