With Valentine’s Day around the corner, we’re celebrating Puppy Love!

♥ 🐾 ♥ 🐾 ♥

 A soft, snuggly throw with Lili Chin Designs Doggie Drawings was *fetched* from HomeGoods a few weeks ago. . .

Reminding me of two little white dogs I know. . .

And providing some table inspiration for some Puppy Love!

Valentine’s Day paper plates featuring pups are layered between a white dinner plate and clear glass plate for a Puppy Love table.

Every pup needs a sparkly heart headband to celebrate Valentine’s Day. . .

*Woof*

We all love a holiday filled with hearts, flowers and treats!

And bubbles too!

Puppy Love Barking Bubbly, California’s finest ‘Muttscato’ ,-)

Lola and Sophie are wearing their Valentine’s Day sweaters they inherited from Chloe and Gracie. . .

{ Chloe and Gracie February 2014 }

*sniff*

And heart headbands from the Dollar Spot at Target.

Table Details:

Rae Dunn Puppy Love Canister, Live, Love, Bark Tray,  Woof & Bark Mugs / HomeGoods, used here

Valentine’s Day Party Pack Dog Paper Plates / Amazon

Lili Chin Designs Doggie Drawings / Berkshire Blanket and Home, HomeGoods

Flatware, Gourmet Settings Treble Clef / Amazon

Clear glass plates / Anchor Hocking, Walmart

White Chargers / Pier 1

Puppy Love Barking Bubbly ‘Muttscato’ squeaky toy / Chewy

Live, Love, Bark!

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Love is a four-legged word.

🐾 ♥ 🐾 ♥

Love is a four-legged word | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #valentinesday #bichonfrise

  25 comments for “Puppy Love for Valentine’s Day + Tablescape

  1. Ellen
    February 11, 2021 at 7:09 am

    Sooooo cute!,, just makes me miss our little Tootsie more *sniff sniff .. hope they like their special table and I’m sure they do!! Those two little cuties are quite the celebrities…and they handle it very well….they bring such joy!! Thanks for the ideas… HAPPY VALENTINES DAY Sophie & Gracie…❤️🌹❤️🌹❤️

    • Ellen
      February 11, 2021 at 7:13 am

      Sorry…I really meant to write LOLA!! Gracie is still stuck in my head…please accept my apologies!!!

    • Franki Parde
      February 11, 2021 at 8:36 am

      (Bow) WOW!! franki

  2. Everyday Living
    February 11, 2021 at 7:12 am

    Mary, the girls in their headbands and sweaters are so adorable. What a darling puppy love table and I chuckled over the “Muttscato!”

  3. Cindi
    February 11, 2021 at 7:12 am

    Your little girls are so adorable! Dogs make our hearts smile no matter what is going on around us. As I type this my Southpaw ( a dachshund beagle mix) is snuggled in on my lap. 😍 Thanks for sharing your puppies!

  4. Nancy
    February 11, 2021 at 7:24 am

    That Muttscato is too darn cute! Along with your sweet pups! I always love seeing your darling girls.
    Happy Thursday!

  5. Karenann S.
    February 11, 2021 at 7:26 am

    Happy Valentine’s Day to you and your family! Your pups are always so adorable! My little dog just turned 16 years old on February 6th, so we always have a wonderful celebration on Valentine’s Day for him!

  6. Ann Woleben
    February 11, 2021 at 7:38 am

    Happy Valentine’s Day to Lola and Sophie and to their “Mom” and “Dad” ~ Those are two lucky pups!

    • Cyndi Raines
      February 11, 2021 at 1:01 pm

      Precious! Such sweet babies and all their Valentine items are so fitting! That is a darling throw and love their squeaky Muttscato! Hug them for me.♥️🐾♥️🐾

  7. Debbie Joens
    February 11, 2021 at 7:47 am

    Your girl’s are so precious! Mary’ you always provide inspiration. Love the paper plate under the clear plate. Happy Valentines Day to you all!!

  8. nikolebarr
    February 11, 2021 at 8:30 am

    So FUN! Great start to my day!! Thank You, Mary and pups!!

  9. Christi Culp
    February 11, 2021 at 8:49 am

    This is paws-itively adorable! Your pups are adorable and I love all those special little details you share! I always look forward to your blog! Thanks again for the great inspiration! Happy Valentine’s Day to you and the girls!

  10. Linda =
    February 11, 2021 at 9:03 am

    Such a sweet post with Sophie and Lola. I adore the doggie plates along with the dog canister and goodies. The muttscato is so dog gone cute. Happy dogs. Happy Valentine’s to you and your fur babies.

  11. Janet Robinson
    February 11, 2021 at 9:38 am

    Sophie and Lola are so sweet! I Love your Valentine’s Day Celebration! Thank you for sharing such beautiful Pictures.

  12. the Painted Apron
    February 11, 2021 at 9:43 am

    What adorable fun Mary! You found so many sweet doggie Valentine stuff!! The throw is so cute, but I think my favorite thing is the Muttscato 😂 Sophie and Lola are the cutest Valentines ever!!! 😍
    Jenna

  13. Sami's Aunt Nancy
    February 11, 2021 at 9:53 am

    Mary, so much Valentine’s fun! The girls are adorable, as always. Lola’s little face always looks so “full”. She and Sophie are both beauties, and they do Chloe and Gracie proud in the sweaters they inherited.

    Would love to see a video of a photo shoot with the girls! They appear to be so well-mannered and do just what you ask, but probably there is a bit of wrangling – and much bribing – in order to arrive at the beautiful pictures we see.

    Happy Valentine’s Day!

  14. Kitty
    February 11, 2021 at 10:01 am

    Oh my gosh, Mary, Lola and Sophie are the cutest pups ever, and certainly bring you such love each and everyday! Your new throw is made for them and your paper plates and Muttscato are perfection!! ❤️ ❤️

  15. Betsy
    February 11, 2021 at 10:41 am

    Such a dog-gone cute Valentine’s day post! What could be better than Valentine’s day filled with unconditional love?

  16. Sandi Allen
    February 11, 2021 at 10:54 am

    Omg! These two are so adorable! Those sweaters are Beautiful!

  17. Sarah
    February 11, 2021 at 11:08 am

    This puppy love is just what I needed this morning!!! You find the cutest doggie toys Sadie’s basket overflows, but yet I continue to add. She is so funny about pulling them out, picking just the one she wants. Do your girls do that?

  18. Rita C.
    February 11, 2021 at 11:35 am

    Oh my gosh, so cute. I love how you love your pups. That throw and Muttscato toy are adorable. I told Mr. P. yesterday I can’t wait to go shopping again, that I am going to HomeGoods (in the Brady & Gronk tone excitement when they said they’re going to Disney!).

  19. Clara
    February 11, 2021 at 11:51 am

    Mary, The girls are adorable in their sweaters and headbands. The throw is too cute. Our older kitty loves snuggling on a warm throw. We’re in the midst of an ice storm. The trees are beautiful. Are you expecting winter weather? We know it’s traveling east, northeast so we hope it misses to you. Have a wonderful day sweet friend! Clara ❤️

  20. Chloe
    February 11, 2021 at 11:55 am

    Wow! I wondered if the girls were ever going to sit still and both look at you at the same time. That must have been a marathon photo shoot. It would be fun to see a YouTube video of the whole process. I’ll bet we would all be laughing while at the same time marveling at your patience. Thanks for the cute pictures!

  21. Ann Kretschmer
    February 11, 2021 at 1:05 pm

    LOVE IT!!!

  22. Aquietlife
    February 11, 2021 at 3:29 pm

    You had so much fun, they are fabulous subject matter! The devil is in the details and those girls made out like love bandits! You know how I feel about puppy love, I’m enjoying one of their rare passed out moments to sip tea and enjoy myself 😉

