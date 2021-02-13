February Weekend Waterview

Happy Saturday! Here are some weekend waterviews from Lake Norman.

February’s weather is always a mixed bag. . .

Freezing temperatures, rain, snow flurries, thunderstorms and sunny 60 degree days. . .all typical winter weather in North Carolina.

As much as I love blue water views, there is something so peaceful about stark beauty and quiet stillness of winter. . .

With the bare branches and the steam fog rising off the water.

We woke up a couple of weeks ago to find a runaway boat drifting in our cove.

We didn’t recognize it so I posted a ‘found boat’ notice on Nextdoor and it was picked up shortly after. Do you use Nextdoor? In addition to being helpful I find it very entertaining. :)

We’ve enjoyed some beautiful sunsets recently. . .

Tuesday was a beautiful warm day with sunshine and 66 degrees!

AND the sun is setting at 6 pm now. . .more daylight than dark hours for the first time since October!

We took advantage of the sunshine this week and enjoyed some chair time. . .

And we just got groomed so we’re white and fluffy. . .

Or we were for a few days before the rain moved back in!

It’s a rainy weekend here but I hope you’re enjoying some sunshine where you are. ♥

Lola and Sophie wish you a Happy Valentine’s Day on Sunday!

Find 14+ recipes to make your Valentine’s Day extra sweet, HERE.

Love is a four-legged word.

🐾 ♥ 🐾 ♥

