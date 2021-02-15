Monday Morning Blooms: Midwinter Flowers and Tablescape

Happy Monday!
Raise your hand if you need some flower therapy on a cold, gray winter day! It’s shaping up to be a dreary week here with rain, rain and more rain in the forecast, so I’m happy to I be joining my blogging friends for some welcome flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms.
Our friend Shirley at Housepitality Designs was unable to join us, but we’re excited to have Sarah at Hyacinths for the Soul joining us as a Guest ‘Bloomer’ today!
You can find my flower friends’ links to their blooming inspiration at the bottom of this post.
I love the week leading up to Valentine’s Day with the florabundance in the grocery stores. . .
It makes it easy to be your own Valentine when you’re grocery shopping.;)
I purchased a Highbanks Wine Chiller on clearance from MacKenzie-Childs after Christmas. . .
I love pieces that are multi-purpose and thought the wine chiller would make a great container for flowers.
To use the wine chiller as a vase, I started with a favorite tool, chicken wire, to support the flower stems for easy arranging. Chicken wire is an eco-friendly alternative to wet flower foam as it is reusable.
Cut your chicken wire at least 4 inches wider than the opening of your container, so you have some excess wire to bend and hold against the walls of your container. Use waterproof floral tape if needed, to keep the chicken wire from lifting as your arrange your stems.
Tip: While the tape is waterproof, it won’t adhere to wet surfaces, so make sure your container is dry before applying it.
I used a combination of roses and Blue Sea Holly from the grocery store and some long-lasting alstroemeria and charmelia, both recycled from a Valentine’s Day bouquet.
Pine cones, nandina foliage and berries and evergreen clippings add some texture and filler in the arrangement.
It was flower serendipity to find the pink roses and Sea Holly (Eryngium) to match the roses and blue thistles on the container!
My midwinter flower arrangement provides a centerpiece for table by our Winter Nesting Tree, which brightens the house during the cold, gray months of January and February.
The tree is decorated with snowflakes, icy branches, pine cones, glittery nests and bird ornaments. You can see more of the ornaments and tree, HERE.
A fringed plaid throw serves as a cozy foundation for the table, to pair with the blue tartan accents on the Highbanks container.
Sprigs of evergreens, pine cones, nandina berries and foliage and some blooms. . .alstroemeria, delphinium, sea holly and white hydrangeas (leftover from a Valentine’s Day table) provide a runner down the length of the table.
To keep your blooms fresh and from wilting, use floral water tubes or spray your blooms with an anti-transpirant, like Crowning Glory. It will seal in moisture and dry to a clear finish with no residue and is safe to use on all flower types.
Robert Sprays by Wedgwood was an antique mall find several years ago.
I was drawn to the delicate sprays and muted color palette of the flowers on the vintage plates.
Ideal when you need some flower therapy and have thoughts of spring!
The stemware is 60+ years old and belonged to my dear Mother-in-law, Betty. She had forgotten the pattern name so I used Replacements contact form, uploading a photo for it to be identified. They identified it as Danish Princess by Heisey, circa 1939 – 1957. If you’re need a pattern identified, I highly recommend using them.
Tips to prolong the life of your flowers and arrangement:
🌸 Add a packet of commercial floral preservative to the water that comes with your grocery store flowers. If you don’t have any floral preservative, make your own with this easy formula.
🌸 Cut the stems of your flowers at a 45-degree angle, at least one inch from the bottom for maximum water uptake.
🌸 Remove all leaves below the waterline to prevent bacteria in the water.
🌸 Keep your arrangement out of direct sunlight or direct heat (like vents blowing).
🌸 Check your water level, topping off as needed.
🌸 If possible, change your water in your arrangement every two days.
🌸 Use a anti-transpirant, like Crowning Glory, to seal in moisture in your flowers and arrangement
Table Details:
Highbanks Wine Cooler / MacKenzie-Childs
White chargers, Placemats, Wood Tray, Napkins / HomeGoods, several years ago
Plaid throw / Amazon
Plates / Robert Sprays by Wedgwood, used here
Flatware / Cambridge Silversmiths Indira Jessamine
Stemware / Danish Princess by HEISEY, vintage, Mother-in-law’s
Visit my flower friends to see their floral inspiration:
Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse
Pam at Everyday Living
Sarah at Hyacinths for the Soul
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Mary, the lovely floral arrangements and settings provided by you and the other ladies bring joy and hope of spring. Each of you are so talented. Thank you for bringing beauty to another rainy day.
Good morning, Mary! It is another week of rain and cold temps, but your beautiful flowers and tablescape certainly brighten my morning. The MKC Highbanks wine chiller is the perfect vessel for your roses and Blue Sea Holly. The foraging in your garden added lovely texture to the arrangement. I always love a glimpse of the fabulous winter nesting tree so perfect for this time of year. Robert Sprays Wedgwood and your MIL’s Heisey add more beauty to your table. I love sharing Monday Morning Blooms with you, stay warm♥️
I am raising my hand! It is a cold rainy day here again. I love your table setting with the winter nesting tree in the background. I feel warmer looking at your cozy throw and sparkling lights. Your arrangement is lovely in your new wine MKC wine chiller. The combination of flowers are perfect. I would be excited to find sea holly and you did a great job finding flowers in all the great colors and textures.
The Wedgewood vintage plates are so charming along with the gorgeous stemware of your MIL’s.
Thanks for the inspiration and tips.
I will be doing a happy dance to see the sun tomorrow.
Good morning, Mary! I’m thrilled to be part of Monday Morning Blooms this edition. Thank you for inviting me to join in today. What an honor!!!
You know this table is pleasing my tartan loving heart! Can you believe, I don’t have any of the Highbanks pieces? Seeing your wine bucket gives me pause to at least add a few pieces. I was smitten with the pattern the first year it appeared. The touches of tartan and the scenes from the farm are very appealing to me. Holding flowers is a perfect use for the wine bucket!
Thanks for all your tips. I have learned much from you through the years! Your selection of flowers is perfect with the Highbanks pattern, and as we woke to 8″ of snow, your cozy table is a welcoming sight indeed!
Thanks again for including me today. Have a great week ahead.
Wow! What a perfect match of florals to the HIgbanks chiller. You should definitely tag M-C in this! I love the look of sea holly against the blooms – very yin yang. The tablescape is gorgeous too.
Mary, The Highbanks wine chiller filled with beautiful flowers is gorgeous! What a wonderful find! The bouquet is stunning and looks so lovely on your table by the nesting tree. The plates are so delicate and the stemware is has such a pretty shape and design. The scene is so serene and welcoming. Enjoy your week! Clara ❤️
Just wow! Your talent is endless! Beautiful and inspiring!
So stunning Mary! I love love the MKC wine chiller, and wow, you created the most incredible arrangement matching the flowers and foliage painted on it! Your table of flowers is a wonderful combination of winter and Valentines Day, just beautiful! I have had enough of winter, hurry Spring! Brrrr…..
I love that it is very much a winter scene, with deep colors interspersed with white. I like to enjoy each season in its time.
What a warm lift you created for me today. We are in the throes of a winter blast here in the Deep South. Temps in the 20’s and teens tonight. Love love that wine cooler/arrangement and those elegant wine glasses. No doubt they hold special happy memories for you. What a fun time you must have had picking happy flowers for the table. As usual, everything is perfectly ready for a winter party!! It’s always a genuine pleasure to come here for smiles. Many thanks Mary:)
The wine bucket is beautiful and so is the floral arrangement. I never tire of enjoying your creativity. Thanks so much for brightening my morning Mary.
Mary, what a delightful table! Everything about it is lovely! That wine chiller is gorgeous, I’m tempted. It’s perfect for your floral arrangement- so gorgeous. Your mother-in-law’s beautiful Heisey glasses are the perfect addition to your sweet winter’s table. It’s always such a joy to join you for our Monday Morning Blooms!
Mary, Your table is a feast for the eyes! There are so many things to love here in addition to your flowers and MKC wine cooler, not the least of which is your winter tree. Flower serendipity indeed, it’s all beautiful!
Oh I so needed some flower therapy today with our wintry weather. Your use of the wine chiller for flowers is inspired and beautiful with your selection of flowers. Thank you for the beauty this morning.
How do you do it every time? That is, the abillity to create an exceptional winner each and every time!!! 😃. Your arrangement couldn’t match the wine cooler any better. Love those blue Sea Holly. It is as though it is all one unit right from Mackenzie Child’s! I am sure they would be thrilled to see your creation and different use for the cooler. The additional runner of flowers is added loveliness. The elegant vintage stemware from your MIL adds that extra special touch. I bet your hubby is pleased to see you honor his mother’s pieces this way, such a loving tribute. They are so elegant with the long body and gentle curve at the top. It is hard to discern the etching on it, but it looks like flowers or leaves? At any rate, they are beautiful. The tartan throw adds a deep richness of color and warmth. Enjoy your very romantic setting by the magical winter tree. 💕
Love, love, love!
Your bloom series is my favorite. All you ladies are so talented.
Who knew “midwinter” could be so beautiful?! You really outdid yourself with this arrangement and table. I especially love your flowers tucked in and around your wine bucket with the bottle chilling! Bravo! Sandy
Mary, I am in great need of flower therapy this morning. The Valentine flowers that were supposed to be delivered on last Friday have yet to arrive. The latest tracking shows arrival this Tuesday or Wednesday, which guarantees that the flowers that have been in transit for about a week will arrive beyond hope. A refund has been processed, but I was so looking forward to having fresh flowers. So, thank you and the others of Monday Morning Blooms for giving me beautiful flowers to view. Your roses with the subtle pink/rose edges are one of my favorites, and so perfect for the MCC wine bucket. The entire arrangement and table setting are perfect. I am continually impressed with your talent for adding an unusual or unexpected element to your floral arrangements and your tables. i would have never thought to pair the new wine bucket with the old fashioned china pattern, and yet the result is just lovely. I so look forward to the day when it will be once again safe for me to actually go out and select fresh flowers for my table. I suspect that for that first purchase I will be tempted to buy an armload of flowers. MM