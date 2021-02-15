Monday Morning Blooms: Midwinter Flowers and Tablescape

Happy Monday!

Raise your hand if you need some flower therapy on a cold, gray winter day! It’s shaping up to be a dreary week here with rain, rain and more rain in the forecast, so I’m happy to I be joining my blogging friends for some welcome flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms.

I love the week leading up to Valentine’s Day with the florabundance in the grocery stores. . .

It makes it easy to be your own Valentine when you’re grocery shopping.;)

I purchased a Highbanks Wine Chiller on clearance from MacKenzie-Childs after Christmas. . .

I love pieces that are multi-purpose and thought the wine chiller would make a great container for flowers.

To use the wine chiller as a vase, I started with a favorite tool, chicken wire, to support the flower stems for easy arranging. Chicken wire is an eco-friendly alternative to wet flower foam as it is reusable.

Cut your chicken wire at least 4 inches wider than the opening of your container, so you have some excess wire to bend and hold against the walls of your container. Use waterproof floral tape if needed, to keep the chicken wire from lifting as your arrange your stems.

Tip: While the tape is waterproof, it won’t adhere to wet surfaces, so make sure your container is dry before applying it.

I used a combination of roses and Blue Sea Holly from the grocery store and some long-lasting alstroemeria and charmelia, both recycled from a Valentine’s Day bouquet.

Pine cones, nandina foliage and berries and evergreen clippings add some texture and filler in the arrangement.

It was flower serendipity to find the pink roses and Sea Holly (Eryngium) to match the roses and blue thistles on the container!

My midwinter flower arrangement provides a centerpiece for table by our Winter Nesting Tree, which brightens the house during the cold, gray months of January and February.

The tree is decorated with snowflakes, icy branches, pine cones, glittery nests and bird ornaments. You can see more of the ornaments and tree, HERE.

A fringed plaid throw serves as a cozy foundation for the table, to pair with the blue tartan accents on the Highbanks container.

Sprigs of evergreens, pine cones, nandina berries and foliage and some blooms. . .alstroemeria, delphinium, sea holly and white hydrangeas (leftover from a Valentine’s Day table) provide a runner down the length of the table.

To keep your blooms fresh and from wilting, use floral water tubes or spray your blooms with an anti-transpirant, like Crowning Glory. It will seal in moisture and dry to a clear finish with no residue and is safe to use on all flower types.

Robert Sprays by Wedgwood was an antique mall find several years ago.

I was drawn to the delicate sprays and muted color palette of the flowers on the vintage plates.

Ideal when you need some flower therapy and have thoughts of spring!

The stemware is 60+ years old and belonged to my dear Mother-in-law, Betty. She had forgotten the pattern name so I used Replacements contact form, uploading a photo for it to be identified. They identified it as Danish Princess by Heisey, circa 1939 – 1957. If you’re need a pattern identified, I highly recommend using them.

Tips to prolong the life of your flowers and arrangement:

🌸 Add a packet of commercial floral preservative to the water that comes with your grocery store flowers. If you don’t have any floral preservative, make your own with this easy formula.

🌸 Cut the stems of your flowers at a 45-degree angle, at least one inch from the bottom for maximum water uptake.

🌸 Remove all leaves below the waterline to prevent bacteria in the water.

🌸 Keep your arrangement out of direct sunlight or direct heat (like vents blowing).

🌸 Check your water level, topping off as needed.

🌸 If possible, change your water in your arrangement every two days.

🌸 Use a anti-transpirant, like Crowning Glory, to seal in moisture in your flowers and arrangement

