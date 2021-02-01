Dishing Up Flowers + Blooming Vignette for Valentine’s Day

Happy February!

It’s always a treat to share some Monday Morning Blooms with YOU and my flower-loving friends, Shirley, Pam, Lidy on the first and third Mondays of the month. With February’s arrival, we’re sharing some Valentine’s Day inspiration.

I’m enjoying the bloom in both dishes and flowers with Valentine’s Day on the horizon!

I’m always look forward to the abundance of flowers available in the grocery store in the weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day. I picked a couple of bundles of red, white and pink blooms. . .alstroemeria, charmelia, stock, hydrangeas, gerbera daisies and roses, for some welcome flower therapy.

Flowers provide a cheery antidote to cold, gray winter days, blooming on a window shelf in the Potting Shed.

Transferware in varying shades of pink provide some additional blooms and seasonal color palette.

Vintage-inspired Valentine greetings are displayed on flower frogs and tucked in plate holders.

Crown Ducal Bristol is a favorite pattern that belonged to my hubby’s grandmother.

The 1930s-era plates have some crazing and discoloration but still provide some pretty-in-pink blooms and a nod to love birds for Valentine’s Day.

Another grandmother’s pitcher and coffee pot are blooming with hand-painted roses and serve as vases for flowers.

A long-ago break of the spout of the coffee pot had been repaired and painstakingly glued back together, a sign of being well-loved. . .the perfect sentiment for Valentine’s Day!

A set of Spode botanical plates was a favorite antique mall find several years ago. . .

Spode Archive Collection ‘Blue Rose’

Spode Archive Collection ‘Jasmine’

Spode Archive Collection ‘British Flowers – Rosa’

Spode Archive Collection ‘British Flowers – Poppy’

And Spode Archive Collection Georgian Series ‘Floral’

A small white pitcher is blooming with an embossed floral design as well as a charmelia, alstroemeria and white roses.

“A heart as light as air, To keep and hold with care. “

