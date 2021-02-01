Dishing Up Flowers + Blooming Vignette for Valentine’s Day

Happy February!
It’s always a treat to share some Monday Morning Blooms with YOU and my flower-loving friends, Shirley, Pam, Lidy on the first and third Mondays of the month. With February’s arrival, we’re sharing some Valentine’s Day inspiration.
You can find my blogging friends’ links to their floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.
I’m enjoying the bloom in both dishes and flowers with Valentine’s Day on the horizon!
I’m always look forward to the abundance of flowers available in the grocery store in the weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day. I picked a couple of bundles of red, white and pink blooms. . .alstroemeria, charmelia, stock, hydrangeas, gerbera daisies and roses, for some welcome flower therapy.
Flowers provide a cheery antidote to cold, gray winter days, blooming on a window shelf in the Potting Shed.
Transferware in varying shades of pink provide some additional blooms and seasonal color palette.
Vintage-inspired Valentine greetings are displayed on flower frogs and tucked in plate holders.
Crown Ducal Bristol is a favorite pattern that belonged to my hubby’s grandmother.
The 1930s-era plates have some crazing and discoloration but still provide some pretty-in-pink blooms and a nod to love birds for Valentine’s Day.
Another grandmother’s pitcher and coffee pot are blooming with hand-painted roses and serve as vases for flowers.
A long-ago break of the spout of the coffee pot had been repaired and painstakingly glued back together, a sign of being well-loved. . .the perfect sentiment for Valentine’s Day!
A set of Spode botanical plates was a favorite antique mall find several years ago. . .
Spode Archive Collection ‘Blue Rose’
Spode Archive Collection ‘Jasmine’
Spode Archive Collection ‘British Flowers – Rosa’
Spode Archive Collection ‘British Flowers – Poppy’
And Spode Archive Collection Georgian Series ‘Floral’
A small white pitcher is blooming with an embossed floral design as well as a charmelia, alstroemeria and white roses.
“A heart as light as air, To keep and hold with care. “
Transferware / Crown Ducal Pink Bristol, Spode Archive Collection, Royal Staffordshire Avondale Ironstone J&G Meakin,
Doulton’s Burslem Oxford
Small white embossed floral pitcher / Peppertree Tabletops
Large ironstone pitcher / vintage
Vintage-inspired Valentine postcard / Amazon
Mary i love your transfer ware. It is all so pretty. Your floralsare beautiful as well. Your posts always amaze me.
When I saw your first image I smiled (always do) as I knew we were in the Potting Shed today. I so enjoyed seeing the beautiful patterns of the Red Transferware, both old and new. I also love seeing your heirloom treasures. The pitcher and coffee pot are so very charming. I am happy to see that you were able to gather some gorgeous flowers in the shades of red. Loving the placement of the vintage cards among the transferware. I believe mine are still in the “Attic Abyss” among the boxes marked “Craft Room” waiting to be unpacked. Thank you for the beautiful inspiration today Mary. It is always a pleasure and honor to be among my flower loving friends.
Have a most beautiful day. Stay warm!
Beautiful as always. I so adore the different red flowered dishes. Spending some time in your potting shed is such a delightful way to start my day. Thank you.
Oh, Mary, this is outstanding! I scrolled and scrolled with delight. I’m a big fan of red transferware and all your charming pitchers are trully delightful. How wonderful to have those from your grandmothers. The flowers you have chosen and so artfully curated in these vignettes are so lovely. I wasn’t familiar with charmelia. So pretty!
The vintage valentine’s touched my heart.
Wishing you a very nice day. It is very cold here today. Stay warm and safe.
RED,,,my favorite color!! Love love love transfer ware…I too have lots of red and it comes out at Christmas through valentines…but, you gave the most beautiful collection…thank you for sharing!! 🌹❤️🌹❤️🌹❤️
Mary, I am so glad we are visiting your famous Potting Shed today for blooming dishes and lovely flowers. I am always amazed at your gorgeous collection of transferware and lovely flowered pitchers. The treasured heirlooms passed down from family makes your vignettes so very special. You found a beautiful mix of flowers for Valentine’s Day. Would you believe my grocery stores have yet to stock any flowers for Valentine’s? I love your vintage Valentine cards always so artfully displayed. It is always a pleasure to share Monday Morning Blooms with you. It is a cold and windy day here, stay warm!
The Potting Shed looks like an upscale flower shop Mary, the flowers in the white pitchers make a gorgeous statement, especially surrounded by the beautiful Spode china and transferware…I adore the vintage Valentine cards too…so lovely and happy on this cold gray morning! ❤️
Unique coloration for a fun post!
I made the Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese for my daughter and her husband on a whim bc I knew they liked it. There is a company in Chattanooga that makes it, and my daughter has bought it several times. I decided to try my hand at making it. Personally, I am not a fan of pimento cheese, so I left some of the mixture out for me before adding the pimentos. I took it over to them as a surprise and they really enjoyed it. My son-in-law was even eating it on celery. When Christmas came, I made it again for them and also for my other daughter and her husband. When she tried it, she called to say, “Mom this is the bomb!” Had no clue my granddaughter liked it that much, and she was upset I didn’t make her some. Not really upset, but she said Pimento Cheese is one of her favorites. She has a birthday on the 22nd, so I will be making it for her, or maybe it will be a Valentine’s Day surprise. I find buying the cheese in bulk at Costco is far less expensive than buying it in the grocery store. Just a hint for those who might want to make this recipe for their family. Thank you for sharing. I love your newsletter and look forward to receiving it in my Inbox. Today’s was beautiful. Brought back memories of my mother-in-law, who had dishes like one of the transfer patterns you have in the article today. Thank you for sharing your talents, your sweet pups, the recipes and helpful decorating ideas.
Carolyn
Mary the flowers are beautiful and go so well with your Transferware .Love it.Thanks for sharing.💖
Using your grandmother’s vase makes your display a little bit more special, doesn’t it? As the only female amongst male cousins, I inherited a variety of dining room serving pieces which I display during family get togethers. I wait for the moment a cousin notices a candlestick or a serving tray and say “Hey, that was my Mother’s or my Grandmother’s.” Then I’m treated to a favorite story about that relative. What could be better than to honor their memory? Thank you Mary!
Mary, your gorgeous display is a feast for the eyes! You have such a pretty collection of red transfer ware, and I adore pretty pitchers! Your flowers look so pretty displayed in them. I hope you have a most beautiful and blessed week ahead!