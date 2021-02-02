A Nesting Table for Valentine’s Day

Find Valentine’s Day table inspiration for celebrating with your sweetheart, family or friends.
I love creating a table or centerpiece to add some fun and celebrate the holidays, and Valentine’s Day is no exception! With Valentine’s Day around the corner, I’m joining group of bloggers for a Valentine’s Day Tablescape Blog Hop.
In anticipation of Valentine’s Day, I set a cozy table for two by our Winter Nesting Tree.
Our winter tree is a cheery way to brighten the house during the cold, gray months of January and February. It’s decorated with snowflakes, icy branches, pine cones, glittery nests and bird ornaments. You can see more of the ornaments and tree, HERE.
My pitcher of Monday Morning Blooms was relocated to the table for a centerpiece. . .
And two smaller bouquets of flowers were combined to fill a pitcher with a bird perched on the handle and a nod to winter nesting.
A gray throw provides a cozy foundation for the table and adds some silver shimmer and sparkle. . .
With faux rose petals strewn down the center and sprinkled with foil-wrapped chocolate hearts.
What’s not to love about a holiday involving hearts, flowers and chocolate?!
Bird dishes flew in to add some winter nesting details and nod to lovebirds as a symbol for Valentine’s Day.
It’s not Valentine’s Day without some candy or sweet treats! Cupid’s candy corn and cherry sugared hearts are ready to be served up with a heart demitasse spoon. . .
Help yourself to a strawberry or raspberry macaron. . .or one of each!
Johnson Brother Rose Chintz provides some seasonal pretty-in-pink blooms, served up on white chargers and red beaded placemats.
And Valentine Candy Cones provide more sweet treats and are an easy and fun craft using scrapbook paper.
Find the DIY details, HERE.
I’m a fan of mixing and matching and Wallace Hotel flatware features five assorted reproduction designs: An Impero dinner fork, Coburg salad fork, William and Mary dinner knife, Federalist dinner spoon and Barocco teaspoon.
I hope this tablescape brightens your day and inspires you surround yourself with things you love and set a table. . .even if it’s just for yourself!
Table Details:
Plates / Johnson Brothers Rose Chintz
Bird dishes and pitcher / Gracie China, HomeGoods, several years ago, used here
Throw, Napkins, White Chargers / HomeGoods, several years ago
Red Beaded Placemats / Kohl’s several years ago
Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside
Flatware / Wallace Hotel flatware
Heart demitasse spoons / Amazon
Many thanks to Chloe of Celebrate & Decorate for organizing this Valentine’s Day Tablescape Blog Hop!
