A Wintry Mix and Winter Nesting Tree

Extend the twinkle season for the winter months with a Winter Nesting Tree, decorated with bird ornaments, glittery nests, snowflakes, icy branches and pine cones.

Happy Monday!

We had our first snowfall of the year, a wintry mix of sleet and snow on Friday.

I was hoping for an accumulation of a few inches of the white stuff (snow, not sleet!) but it changed over to rain. I’m keeping my fingers crossed for more snow, a somewhat rare occurrence, later this winter. Note to Mother Nature: Snow in January or February please, not March or April!

We’re enjoying a little January nesting by our Winter Nesting Tree. It’s a wintry mix of icy branches, snowflakes, birds and glittery nests and pine cones.

Our ‘Winter Nesting Tree’ became a tradition 5 years ago to help banish the winter blues and extend the twinkle season after the Christmas ornaments and decorations were packed away. Nautical Nick cruised back to the attic along with other the red and green, and was replaced with bird ornaments collected over the years that previously spent the winters nesting in the Potting Shed.

The first year I added some pheasant feathers and dried hydrangeas to the tree to fill in among the birds, nests and snowflakes. You can see it here. More birds have flocked to the branches in the following years with the addition of snowy white ribbon and icy branches.

The twinkling lights of the tree help make the transition from Christmas to winter easier and the house a little cozier and brighter. It’s good for my mental health when it’s dark and gray outside, especially now that we’re spending more time at home.

The top of the tree is decorated with icy branches and sparkling snowflakes found at Michaels and Hobby Lobby a few years ago. I cut the branches apart to create more icy layers along the tree. Bird nests with snowy covered eggs were a Hobby Lobby find several years ago.

Bird ornaments collected over the years have flocked to roost on the tree for winter . . .

A Nuthatch. . .

A Titmouse. . .

Woodpeckers. . .

Chickadees. . .

This little Chickadee flew all the way from Philly several years ago, courtesy of my blogging friend Lynn, thank you again Lynn. ♥

Sparkling nests and glittery birds flocked to the tree. . .

Along with a pair of burlap and jute feathered friends.

A bird with sheet music tail feathers. . .a rare variety and sighting ‘-)

Mercury glass with muslin streamer tail feathers. . .

And a bird with twig tail feathers, twig wings and gift from my sister. ♥

Snowy white bands of sparkling ribbon from Hobby Lobby add some dimension and a wintry mix to the tree.

A parliament of owls flocked to the tree . ..

I found most of the owl ornaments at Hobby Lobby over the years. Hobby Lobby’s ornaments are 50% off starting in October.

Whooooo knew there were so many different variety of owls? :)

These DIY Owl Ornaments that were a hoot to make and spent last winter cozied up in my Finger Knitting Winter Wreath.

Do you have a tree you enjoy seasonally besides at Christmas?

Hope you’re staying warm and cozy in your nest. ♥

