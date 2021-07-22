Christmas in July Craft: How to Make Easy Scrapbook Paper Tree Ornament Cones

Happy Thursday! I’m sharing a Christmas in July craft project!

These ornament cones are affordable and easy craft project using scrapbook paper

available in single sheets at or in paper pads at the craft store.

Best of all they can be customized to your theme of your Christmas tree.

These ornament cones were an addition our Winter Nesting Tree

that I made last February but never got around to sharing.

Our ‘Winter Nesting Tree’ is a wintry mix of icy branches, snowflakes, birds and glittery nests and pine cones and became a tradition several years ago to extend the twinkle season after the Christmas ornaments and decorations were packed away.

The twinkling lights of the tree help make the transition from Christmas to winter easier and the house a little cozier and brighter and it’s good for my mental health when it’s dark and gray outside!

You can see more of the tree, HERE.

I filled these ornament cones with some paper shred for the bird ornaments to ‘nest’ and to hang on the tree. These cones come together quickly once you have your supplies gathered using the same method as with Halloween Treat Cones and Thanksgiving Cone-copias.

I used this double-sided scrapbook paper for my cones so there

would be a pattern on the inside of the top of the cone once they were rolled.

Most scrapbook paper comes in 12 x 12 sheets which I cut down to 8 x 8 squares to form my cones.

Roll your 8″ square of scrapbook paper into a cone, overlapping the edges.

After I rolled the cones, I used a binder clip to help them hold their shape

then used a glue gun to glue the edges together.

Tip: When using a hot glue gun, have an emergency glass of ice water available in case you get hot glue on your fingers. . . *ouch*.

I used white and silver chenille stems to make a handle to hang the cones. Use a hole punch on the sides of your cone and thread your stem through the holes, twisting the ends to secure it. I used two chenille stems twisted together per cone.

After the cones were glued together, I ran a bead of glue down the front seam to attach some silver tinsel trim which also helps conceal any extra glue that might show on the seam of the glued cone. You can use ribbon, decorative braid, rick rack or the trim of your choice.

I cut some 2 x 12 inch strips of paper from my trimmed scrapbook sheets and accordion pleated them, then glued a pleated paper ‘cuff’ along the top of the cones.

To give the cones the appearance of sparkling snow, I applied a coat of Mod Podge on the cuffs, then sprinkled some clear glitter on the Mod Podge. Allow the Mod Podge to dry and then shake off the excess glitter.

I found Vintage Washi Paper Stickers with an assortment of birds that I applied to white card stock to give them some stability and then glued them to the pleated cuffs. The stickers got a coat of Mod Podge and sparkling glitter too.

If you’re looking for another Christmas in July project, you might want to try:

DIY Vanilla Extract for Holiday Baking and Gifting!

Homemade Vanilla Extract comes together in five minutes and is ready to use in two months,

improving as it ages.

