DIY Winter Hoot Flower Centerpiece and Table

Create an owl flower arrangement and table centerpiece, a hoot to make with these easy steps!

Happy Monday!

We’ve been enjoying a little winter nesting by the twinkling lights of our Winter Nesting Tree.

Extending the twinkle season into the winter months makes the house a little cozier and brighter, especially while spending more time at home. The tree is decorated with sparkling snowflakes, icy branches and pine cones, nesting birds and glittery bird nests.

You can see more of the ornaments and tree, HERE.

A parliament of owls have flocked to the tree to nest for winter . . .

I set a table by the tree with a floral arrangement and centerpiece that was a hoot to make!

To create a winter owl centerpiece, I started with some snowy white hydrangeas from the grocery store.

Here at the steps if you’re so inclined to make an owl floral centerpiece!

Remove the hydrangeas leaves and give the stems a fresh cut at a 45 degree angle, and place them in some water mixed with floral food so they’re hydrated before beginning.

Gather the stems, positioning them to give the appearance of a head and body using the same method as a Puppy Bouquet. Wrap your stems together, using some self-sealing floral tape to maintain the owl shape. Stretch the tape as you wrap your floral stems, which will activate the wax adhesive. Trim stems as needed and place the wrapped stems in some wet floral foam at your desired height in your container.

Some wet floral foam was secured with floral picks to my Woodland Birch Centerpiece, emptied of the red bows, ornaments and candle.

White mums were added to the floral foam for a more pronounced ear and head shape. It looks like it could easily become a teddy bear at this point. :)

For the owl eyes, I was hoping to find from Gerbera daisies, but no so luck at my area grocery stores in January! For the face details, I sprayed some mums with Crowning Glory to seal in moisture, especially handy for flowers out of water or floral foam.

I cut several mums after they were dry and secured them with floral tape. Pine cones (cut in half) were add to the mums with floral wire to create the eyes.

A magnolia pod from out tree provides a beak, attached to a floral pick. It’s held in place tucked in among the mums and hydrangeas.

Maiden grass plumes provides some feathery texture and owl wing detail. . .

Bundles of the feathery plumes were wrapped in stem wrap and then sprayed with hairspray to keep the fuzzy bundles from shedding.

The bundles are tucked in among the hydrangeas and a few feathery tufts tucked in the head for the ears.

For the owl talons, the tips of pine cones were glued onto to a branch. . .

The branch is propped up on the greenery and placed at the bottom of the hydrangeas.

The back of the arrangement is filled in with greenery and pine cones to fill in and cover the floral foam.

I filled in around the face with additional cut mums, giving everything a healthy spritz of Crowning Glory when complete.

A plaid throw provides a cozy tablecloth for some winter nesting on a cold winter day

And owl plates flew to roost at the table layered on snowy white embossed plates.

Mercury glass votives add some sparkle and shimmer among fresh cut greenery and pine cones, while tree slice chargers and twig flatware add a woodland note.

Table Details:

Owl Plates / BH&G, Walmart, several years ago used here

Embossed bordered plates and mugs / Pfaltzgraff Country Cupboard

Owl Napkin Rings & Napkins / HomeGoods, several years ago

Plaid throw / HomeGoods, several years ago

Twig Flatware / Pier 1, several years ago

