A Year of Flowers + Giveaway

Back in mid-March, flowers were as hard to come by as disinfecting wipes and toilet paper and certainly a lower priority! We decided to forgo our traditional common-themed flower posts and opted for “anything goes”, using whatever flowers we could find. Most of my blooms came from the garden starting in April, and hydrangeas were featured more often than in the previous years.

Winter Nesting: Winter White Table + Orchid Arrangement

Orchids can bloom for 2 – 3 months, so consider adding them a container to enjoy for some tropical blooms for the winter! Sprigs off greenery, pine cones, a bird and nest with a dusting of faux snow add some winter nesting details and centerpiece for a winter nesting table.

January Blues and Blooms on the Porch

Celebrating the January Blues with hydrangeas and tulips on the porch. If you’ve ever wanted to conceal the stems of a flower arrangement in a glass vase, here’s an easy trick and affordable way to do it!

Farm Fresh Flower Shop Delivery + Arrangement for Valentine’s Day

A Christmas truck centerpiece gets a makeover, delivering ‘farm fresh’ flowers for Valentine’s Day.

Floral Arrangement with Tulips, Roses and Citrus + Pink Transferware Table

Create a flower arrangement and centerpiece for your table incorporating citrus with these easy shortcuts and tips, no floral foam required.

All Abuzz: Bees and Blooms in the Potting Shed

Bees are buzzing in the Potting Shed in anticipation of spring with an assortment of green and white blooms.

White Blooms and Ball Jar Bouquets in the Potting Shed

Blue and white transferware and Ball jar bouquets of white spring garden blooms. . .Snowball Viburnum, Bridal Wreath Spirea and Lenton Roses.

A nod to Mother’s Day and garden arrangement in a vintage enamelware pitcher, filled with Snowball Viburnum. Bachelor Buttons, Lady Banks and Mother of Pearl Roses.

Fresh Flower Market + Peonies in the Potting Shed

Fresh Flower Market fun in the Potting Shed with Ball Jar Bouquets of Peonies and Garden Bouquet by Johnson Brothers

In Praise of Endless Summer Hydrangeas: Garden Flower Arrangement + Table

A tip to keep cut hydrangeas from wilting and a centerpiece of garden hosta leaves, hydrangeas and Verbena Lollipop

Flower Market Buckets + Blooms Around the Potting Shed

Garden blooms in Flower Market Buckets: Hydrangeas, Soda Pop Butterfly Bush, Verbena Lollipop, Hosta leaves and Sarah Bernhardt Peonies

How to Make a Flower Crown

Create a flower crown to celebrate birthdays, weddings or for any special occasion. You’ll find helpful tips and techniques, along with floral longevity tips.

Bees, Sunflowers and Hydrangeas Arrangement +Tablescape

All things *bee* table with an arrangement of grocery store flowers and Limelight hydrangeas from the garden

Garden Bouquet and Posies in the Potting Shed

Weighing in on blooming dish and flower love with late summer garden bouquets and Scarlet Posey dinnerware

A Sunny Transition Flower Arrangement

A biscuit tin with colorful graphics provides the inspiration for a sunny transitional flower arrangement. Apples and artichokes add interest and texture and help your floral material go farther.

DIY Succulent Pumpkin Centerpiece

This Succulent Pumpkin Centerpiece tutorial is a fun project that I had on my ‘to do’ list for several years! They’re easier to create than you might think for your fall or Thanksgiving table, and the succulents can be transplanted after pumpkin season!

Delicious Autumn Arrangement + Hydrangeas Last Hurrah

Foliage clipped from the trees and shrubs. . .Sweet Gum, Maple, Lespedeza and Black Diamond Crape Myrtle, join the last of the hydrangeas for a autumn arrangement and vignette with apples, pumpkins, gourds and Indian corn.

Whimsical Fall Table with DIY Pumpkin-Floral Runner

Fanciful animal portrait plates and a favorite method and organic way to create a natural runner for the table

Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece and Table

A snowman top hat provides inspiration for a table and centerpiece using greenery from the yard, Christmas picks and candy canes

In celebration of ‘A Year of Flowers’ we’re sharing a secret to longer lasting flower arrangements with a giveaway: Crowning Glory Solution!

I’ve used Floralife Clear Crowning Glory Solution for over a year now and it’s a game changer when it comes to prolonging the life of your cut flowers and arrangements! Crowning Glory is an anti-transpirant that comes as a ready-to-use spray, sealing in moisture and drying to a clear finish with no residue, making it especially ideal for a flower crown, corsages or boutonnieres.

It’s safe to use on all flower types and especially wonderful for cut hydrangeas that are prone to wilting due to moisture loss, and the sweet but short-lived peony!

You can mist your flowers individually with Crowning Glory, allow to dry and then re apply the spray to your completed arrangement in your vase or floral foam. Continue to add water to your foam and change your vase water every few days as you would normally do. I’ve had hydrangeas last for two weeks!

It’s especially handy for flowers that will be out of water. Spray both the front and back of your flowers, shake off any excess and allow to dry, then arrange down your table. Your flowers will last significantly longer!

Note: If using Crowning Glory on roses or tulips, only spray those that are open or have begun to open as it will prohibit them from opening further.

“Flowers always make people better, happier, and more helpful; they are sunshine, food and medicine for the soul.”

– Luther Burbank

