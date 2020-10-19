Dishes, DIY, Fall, Monday Morning Blooms, Tablescape

Whimsical Fall Table with DIY Pumpkin-Floral Runner

DIY Pumpkin floral table runner and whimsical fall tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #pumpkins #hydrangeas

Happy Monday!

It’s always a happy Monday for me when I join my blogging friends

for some flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms!

You can find my blogging friends’ links to their floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.

DIY Pumpkin floral table runner and whimsical fall tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #pumpkins #hydrangeas

We had some beautiful fall weather of this weekend with highs in the 60s and clear blue skies,

a wonderful and welcome change after the soaking rains from

 tropical storm Delta moving through last weekend.

Pumpkin floral table runner and whimsical fall tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #pumpkins #hydrangeas

Fall is my favorite season and cooler temperatures and seasonal weather inspired me

to play with three my favorite things.  .  .pumpkins, flowers and dishes!

Hydrangeas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #garden #flowers #hydrangeas

Endless Summer Hydrangeas have deepened and transformed to a purplish-green hue.

The blooms are ready to dry when they start to feel ‘papery’.

Hydrangeas are sprinkled down the length of the table mixing with small pumpkins,

gourds, mums and Autumn Blaze maple leaves.

DIY Pumpkin floral table runner and whimsical fall tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #pumpkins #hydrangeas

This is a favorite method and organic way to create a natural runner for the table,

 placing your elements next to one down the center of the table.

DIY pumpkin floral table runner | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #pumpkins #hydrangeas

Choose your elements to coordinate with your theme or dinnerware,

as in this Pumpkin-Oak Leaf Runner for Thanksgiving or

create an edible runner with pomegranates, artichokes, apples and pears.

Whimsical fall table with animal friends and DIY pumpkin floral table runner | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #pumpkins #hydrangeas

There are no rules other than to keep every thing low enough to see over

so as to not interfere with conversation while dining.

DIY Pumpkin floral table runner and whimsical fall tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #pumpkins #hydrangeas

Mercury glass votives add a little shimmer and soft glow to the runner. . .

DIY Pumpkin floral table runner and whimsical fall tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #pumpkins #hydrangeas

And mums were placed in larger mercury glass candle holders,

filled with water and serving as vases.

DIY Pumpkin floral table runner and whimsical fall tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #pumpkins #hydrangeas

I sprinkled some daisy mums throughout the runner.

Small mum blooms will easily last 4 – 6 hours without water.

Use floral water tubes for individual stems as needed and

  arranging your table in advance to prolong the life of the flowers.

Whimsical fall table with animal friends and DIY pumpkin floral table runner | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #pumpkins #hydrangeas

Animal friends have donned their party hats and gathered at the table

to celebrate our glorious autumn weather!

Whimsical fall table with animal friends and DIY pumpkin floral table runner | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #pumpkins #hydrangeas

Fanciful portraits of animals by Vicki Sawyer provide some whimsy and bring smiles to the table.

A Goldfinch couple and whimsical fall table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #pumpkins #hydrangeas

Artist Vicki Sawyer was inspired by an idea she had one day while walking–

“If birds can build nests, then they can make hats”.

Miranda the Duck and whimsical fall table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #pumpkins #hydrangeas

Vicki Sawyer’s art was inspired by the natural world:

“I grew up in a charming 1850 home we shared with my grandparents near Pittsburgh, PA. My grandfather, who farmed the land and raised chickens, taught me how to identify plants on our hikes together. My mother’s joy in painting and the arts taught me to be visually aware, and my father’s love for birds kick-started a lifelong curiosity for the expansive beauty of the bird and animal world.”

Miranda the Duck and whimsical fall table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #pumpkins #hydrangeas

“My works are seriously painted, but whimsical.”

With over 2,500 paintings of birds and other animals wearing natural hats,

Vicki Sawyer has perfected the art of serious whimsy!

A Goldfinch couple and whimsical fall table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #pumpkins #hydrangeas

A Goldfinch couple wear floral top hats. . .

Miranda the Duck and whimsical fall table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #pumpkins #hydrangeas

Miranda the Duck is wearing a fanciful headdress of green onions. . .

Bianca the Sheep | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #pumpkins #hydrangeas

Bianca the Sheep is pleased to meet *ewe* :) . . .

Whimsical fall table and Bianca the Sheep | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #pumpkins #hydrangeas

And the Snow Queen Owl looks regal in her crown of purple thistle!

Whimsical fall table and Snow Queen Owl | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #pumpkins #hydrangeas

Table Details:

Vicki Sawyer Plates / Paperproducts Design, Amazon

Harvest Pumpkin Wreath Dinner Plates / Williams Sonoma, used here

Burnished copper chargers / Hobby Lobby, several years ago

Wood chargers / World Market, several years ago

Tablecloth / April Cornell, used here

Flatware / Towle Seville

Copper Mule Mugs / Target, several years ago

Napkins / Pier 1

Whimsical fall table with animal friends and DIY pumpkin floral table runner | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #pumpkins #hydrangeas

Visit my flower friends to see their floral inspiration this week:

Pam at Everyday Living

Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse

Shirley at Housepitality Designs

Whimsical fall table with animal friends and DIY pumpkin floral table runner | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #pumpkins #hydrangeas

Whimsical fall table with animal friends and DIY pumpkin floral table runner | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #pumpkins #hydrangeas

Whimsical fall table with animal friends and DIY pumpkin floral table runner | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #pumpkins #hydrangeas

