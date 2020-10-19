Whimsical Fall Table with DIY Pumpkin-Floral Runner

Happy Monday!
It’s always a happy Monday for me when I join my blogging friends
for some flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms!
You can find my blogging friends’ links to their floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.
We had some beautiful fall weather of this weekend with highs in the 60s and clear blue skies,
a wonderful and welcome change after the soaking rains from
tropical storm Delta moving through last weekend.
Fall is my favorite season and cooler temperatures and seasonal weather inspired me
to play with three my favorite things. . .pumpkins, flowers and dishes!
Endless Summer Hydrangeas have deepened and transformed to a purplish-green hue.
The blooms are ready to dry when they start to feel ‘papery’.
Hydrangeas are sprinkled down the length of the table mixing with small pumpkins,
gourds, mums and Autumn Blaze maple leaves.
This is a favorite method and organic way to create a natural runner for the table,
placing your elements next to one down the center of the table.
Choose your elements to coordinate with your theme or dinnerware,
as in this Pumpkin-Oak Leaf Runner for Thanksgiving or
create an edible runner with pomegranates, artichokes, apples and pears.
There are no rules other than to keep every thing low enough to see over
so as to not interfere with conversation while dining.
Mercury glass votives add a little shimmer and soft glow to the runner. . .
And mums were placed in larger mercury glass candle holders,
filled with water and serving as vases.
I sprinkled some daisy mums throughout the runner.
Small mum blooms will easily last 4 – 6 hours without water.
Use floral water tubes for individual stems as needed and
arranging your table in advance to prolong the life of the flowers.
Animal friends have donned their party hats and gathered at the table
to celebrate our glorious autumn weather!
Fanciful portraits of animals by Vicki Sawyer provide some whimsy and bring smiles to the table.
Artist Vicki Sawyer was inspired by an idea she had one day while walking–
“If birds can build nests, then they can make hats”.
Vicki Sawyer’s art was inspired by the natural world:
“I grew up in a charming 1850 home we shared with my grandparents near Pittsburgh, PA. My grandfather, who farmed the land and raised chickens, taught me how to identify plants on our hikes together. My mother’s joy in painting and the arts taught me to be visually aware, and my father’s love for birds kick-started a lifelong curiosity for the expansive beauty of the bird and animal world.”
“My works are seriously painted, but whimsical.”
With over 2,500 paintings of birds and other animals wearing natural hats,
Vicki Sawyer has perfected the art of serious whimsy!
A Goldfinch couple wear floral top hats. . .
Miranda the Duck is wearing a fanciful headdress of green onions. . .
Bianca the Sheep is pleased to meet *ewe* :) . . .
And the Snow Queen Owl looks regal in her crown of purple thistle!
Table Details:
Vicki Sawyer Plates / Paperproducts Design, Amazon
Harvest Pumpkin Wreath Dinner Plates / Williams Sonoma, used here
Burnished copper chargers / Hobby Lobby, several years ago
Wood chargers / World Market, several years ago
Tablecloth / April Cornell, used here
Flatware / Towle Seville
Copper Mule Mugs / Target, several years ago
Napkins / Pier 1
Visit my flower friends to see their floral inspiration this week:
Pam at Everyday Living
Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse
Shirley at Housepitality Designs
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
Between Naps on the Porch
OK…besides my hubby, this put the 2nd smile on my face this morning (the coffee is 3rd)! Your most beautiful table runner of beautiful pumpkins, gourds and the bounty of your garden is the perfect, perfect centerpiece to compliment the most fabulous plates. Yes, serious whimsy they are! Those plates would truly lift anyone’s spirits. i think those plates were truly had you in mind!
You delight us each day with creativity, beauty, and so many smiles Mary! Truly a wonderful pleasure being your MMB friend! Have a most serious whimsical day on this glorious Fall day!
VIcki Sawyer’s artwork is terrific and just the perfect element for those of us who take our tablescaping as serious fun! Your organix runners are always so lush. Wow, those endless summer hydrangeas are absolutely outstanding in their color! ove the look of that flatware too. Enjoy this beautiful weather, Mary. My guess is you’re putting the garden to bed these days.
Good morning, Mary. You always have so much fun setting your tables and this one makes me smile. The table runner of pumpkins and the purplish-greenish hydrangeas is so stunning and full of autumn’s bounty. I love Vicky Sawyer’s art and these plates are so whimsical. Miranda the duck’s headdress of onions has to be my favorite. The AC tablecloth, plate stack, copper mules, and flatware all combine for a beautiful autumn table. It is always a happy Monday to share MMB’s with you. Wishing you a beautiful day 🍂🧡🍁