Alfresco Fall Table with Pumpkins

Lakeside fall table with pumpkins | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescapes #alfresco #pumpkins

Happy Friday!

The remnants of Hurricane Delta moved through last weekend bringing several inches of rain

and we’re drying out and looking forward to some sunshine this weekend.

  Tuesday was glorious and I took advantage of some welcome

70 degree temps and blue skies to enjoy some outdoor dining.

Succulent pumpkin centerpiece and alfresco fall table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescapes #alfresco #pumpkins

Have a seat and join me at the table, we’re dining with pumpkins!

Alfresco fall table with pumpkins and black and white check | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescapes #alfresco #pumpkins

A black and white check runner with appliqued pumpkins was the inspiration for the table.

Alfresco fall table with pumpkins and black and white check | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescapes #alfresco #pumpkins

Harvest Blessing Pumpkin plates from Pier1 several years ago are layered on Buffalo check plates.

Succulent pumpkin centerpiece and alfresco fall table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescapes #alfresco #pumpkins

And a Succulent-Topped Pumpkin provides a centerpiece for the table.

DIY Succulent pumpkins | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pumpkins #succulents #DIY

Find the easy DIY details to create your own succulent pumpkin, HERE.

Maple tree showing first hint of fall color | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Our leaves typically start to turn around the first week of November here in North Carolina

and the Autumn Blaze Maple is showing the first hint of fall color to come.

I collected a few crimson maples leaves to add to the table.

Succulent pumpkin centerpiece and alfresco fall table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescapes #alfresco #pumpkins

Amber goblets at the table provide a warm glow. . .

Succulent pumpkin centerpiece and alfresco fall table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescapes #alfresco #pumpkins

Along with hammered copper flatware.

Succulent pumpkin centerpiece and alfresco fall table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescapes #alfresco #pumpkins

And pumpkins add some welcome seasonal fall color

on the stone wall of the patio, alongside pots of mums.

Pumpkins and mums on stone wall for seasonal fall color | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescapes #alfresco #pumpkins

Pumpkins and mums on stone wall for seasonal fall color | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescapes #alfresco #pumpkins

Pumpkins and mums on stone wall for seasonal fall color | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescapes #alfresco #pumpkins

Table Details:

Tablecloth and runner / HomeGoods, last year

Harvest Blessings Salad Plates / Pier 1, used here

Ciroa Buffalo Check Dinner Plates / HomeGoods, several years ago, used here

Napkins & Napkin Rings / Pier1, HomeGoods

Wood Chargers / Pier 1

Pedestal / World Market, several years ago

Flatware / Cambridge Silversmiths Jessamine Copper, Amazon

Amber Goblets / Pfaltzgraff

Alfresco fall table with pumpkins and black and white check | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescapes #alfresco #pumpkins

Hope you’re enjoying some beautiful fall weather this weekend. ♥

Lakeside fall table with pumpkins | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescapes #alfresco #pumpkins

  2 comments for “Alfresco Fall Table with Pumpkins

  1. Ann Woleben
    October 16, 2020 at 7:13 am

    Beautiful tablescape. I love the richness of autumn colors.

    Reply
  2. Rita C.
    October 16, 2020 at 7:46 am

    I love the alfresco tables in fall! Those succulents are really great. It looks to be a perfect setting for a welcome transition of weather. Even though we’re expecting a nice, cool and sunny weekend, we’re having rain and a frost watch today and tonight! Yikes. That’s NOT a welcome transition!

    Reply

