Alfresco Fall Table with Pumpkins

Happy Friday!
The remnants of Hurricane Delta moved through last weekend bringing several inches of rain
and we’re drying out and looking forward to some sunshine this weekend.
Tuesday was glorious and I took advantage of some welcome
70 degree temps and blue skies to enjoy some outdoor dining.
Have a seat and join me at the table, we’re dining with pumpkins!
A black and white check runner with appliqued pumpkins was the inspiration for the table.
Harvest Blessing Pumpkin plates from Pier1 several years ago are layered on Buffalo check plates.
And a Succulent-Topped Pumpkin provides a centerpiece for the table.
Find the easy DIY details to create your own succulent pumpkin, HERE.
Our leaves typically start to turn around the first week of November here in North Carolina
and the Autumn Blaze Maple is showing the first hint of fall color to come.
I collected a few crimson maples leaves to add to the table.
Amber goblets at the table provide a warm glow. . .
Along with hammered copper flatware.
And pumpkins add some welcome seasonal fall color
on the stone wall of the patio, alongside pots of mums.
Table Details:
Tablecloth and runner / HomeGoods, last year
Harvest Blessings Salad Plates / Pier 1, used here
Ciroa Buffalo Check Dinner Plates / HomeGoods, several years ago, used here
Napkins & Napkin Rings / Pier1, HomeGoods
Wood Chargers / Pier 1
Pedestal / World Market, several years ago
Flatware / Cambridge Silversmiths Jessamine Copper, Amazon
Amber Goblets / Pfaltzgraff
Hope you’re enjoying some beautiful fall weather this weekend. ♥
Beautiful tablescape. I love the richness of autumn colors.
I love the alfresco tables in fall! Those succulents are really great. It looks to be a perfect setting for a welcome transition of weather. Even though we’re expecting a nice, cool and sunny weekend, we’re having rain and a frost watch today and tonight! Yikes. That’s NOT a welcome transition!