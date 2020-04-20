White Blooms and Ball Jar Bouquets in the Potting Shed

Happy Monday! It’s the third Monday of the month which means I’m joining my blogging friends for some flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms. I know I find myself in need of some flower therapy these days and my hope is these flowers will help brighten your day too. ♥
You can find my friends links and more floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.
For this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms, we had an ‘anything goes’ floral theme, as flowers are a little harder to come by these days with fewer trips to the store while we’re sheltering at home.
I cut some blooms from the garden to make some Ball Jar Bouquets and brighten up a window shelf in the Potting Shed.
Bridal Wreath Spirea and Snowball Viburnum have been blooming for a couple of weeks now. . .
I have a ‘thing’ for jars and pulled some out vintage mason jars to hold the blooms.
Blue and white pieces of transferware join the jars for a blooming vignette on the window shelf . . .
Pieces collected over time, a little shabby and time worn . . .
I cut the last of the Lenten Roses that bloomed in February, most of the blooms gone to seed and with seed pods.
Blooms past their prime and a little shabby but perfectly imperfect to pair with transferware pieces with crazing and chips. . .
Tureens with missing lids and orphaned sugar bowl lids.
Blue and white vintage-inspired floral plates were a Pottery Barn find several years ago. . .
And hang on shutters to add some additional blooms.
We’ve had some beautiful spring weather with sunny skies and temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s recently. . .
My favorite weather. . .bird-chirping weather!
“Wait. Be patient. The storm will pass. The spring will come.”
– Robert H. Schuller
Keep the faith and stay safe! ♥
