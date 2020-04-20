Flowers, Monday Morning Blooms, Potting Shed, Spring

White Blooms and Ball Jar Bouquets in the Potting Shed

White spring blooms, mason jars and blue and white transferware | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #spring #masonjars

Happy Monday! It’s the third Monday of the month which means I’m joining my blogging friends for some flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms. I know I find myself in need of some flower therapy these days and my hope is these flowers will help brighten your day too. ♥

You can find my friends links and more floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.

Bridal Wreath Spirea | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #garden #flowers

For this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms, we had an ‘anything goes’ floral theme, as flowers are a little harder to come by these days with fewer trips to the store while we’re sheltering at home.

White spring blooms and blue and white transferware | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #spring

I cut some blooms from the garden to make some Ball Jar Bouquets and brighten up a window shelf in the Potting Shed.

Bridal Wreath Spirea | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #garden #flowers

Bridal Wreath Spirea and Snowball Viburnum have been blooming for a couple of weeks now. . .

Snowball Viburnum | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #garden #flowers

 I have a ‘thing’ for jars and pulled some out vintage mason jars to hold the blooms.

White spring blooms, mason jars and blue and white transferware | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #spring #masonjars

Snowball Viburnum | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #garden #flowers

White spring blooms, mason jars and blue and white transferware | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #spring #masonjars

Blue and white pieces of transferware join the jars for a blooming vignette on the window shelf . . .

White spring blooms, mason jars and blue and white transferware | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #spring #masonjars

Pieces collected over time, a little shabby and time worn . . .

White spring blooms and blue and white transferware | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #spring

I cut the last of the Lenten Roses that bloomed in February, most of the blooms gone to seed and with seed pods.

White spring blooms, mason jars and blue and white transferware | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #spring #masonjars

Blooms past their prime and a little shabby but perfectly imperfect to pair with transferware pieces with crazing and chips. . .

White spring blooms, mason jars and blue and white transferware | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #spring #masonjars

Tureens with missing lids and orphaned sugar bowl lids.

White spring blooms, mason jars and blue and white transferware | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #spring #masonjars

White spring blooms, mason jars and blue and white transferware | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #spring #masonjars

Blue and white vintage-inspired floral plates were a Pottery Barn find several years ago. . .

Blue and white floral plate on shutter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

And hang on shutters to add some additional blooms.

White spring blooms, mason jars and blue and white transferware | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #spring #masonjars

White spring blooms, mason jars and blue and white transferware | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #spring #masonjars

Snowball Viburnum | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #garden #flowers

White spring blooms, mason jars and blue and white transferware | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #spring #masonjars

Blue and white floral plate with birds | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

We’ve had some beautiful spring weather with sunny skies and temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s recently. . .

My favorite weather is bird-chirping weather. Terri Guillemets | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

My favorite weather. . .bird-chirping weather!

White spring blooms, mason jars and blue and white transferware | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #spring #masonjars

“Wait. Be patient. The storm will pass. The spring will come.”

– Robert H. Schuller

Wait. Be patient. The storm will pass. The spring will come. – Robert H. Schuller | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

 Keep the faith and stay safe! ♥

