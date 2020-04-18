Dogs, Lake Life, Water

Weekend Waterview: Guest Bloggers Lola and Sophie

Weekend Waterview Guest Bloggers Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #lake

Happy Weekend Everyone!

This is Lola and Sophie, and we’re guest posting for our mom today. She’s been really busy gardening so we told her she could have the day off and we’d fill in for her.

Weekend Waterview Guest Bloggers Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #lake

Life has been different since mid-March. Our dad and mom are both home all the time now which we really like! We get to go on a lot more walks these days. . .

Dogs meet donkeys | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise

We met some new friends but were careful to observe our social distancing and stay a safe 6 feet away. Sophie said these were the biggest dogs she’d ever seen. . .

Dogs meet donkeys | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise

I’m the older sister (and wiser 🐾) so I knew they were donkeys, not dogs, and don’t really like to play.

Jimmy and Jack the donkeys | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Their names are Jimmy and Jack. Jimmy is the woolly, larger one and is a mammoth donkey. Jack is a Jerusalem donkey and has the cross on his back.

Jimmy and Jack the donkeys | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Our mom says the next time she goes to the grocery store, she’ll pick up some carrots and we can feed them.

Weekend Waterview Guest Bloggers Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs

We got to go to camp one day last week and play with the other dogs in what seems like forever! They have curbside service for dogs these days. Our collars and leashes stay home and someone comes to get us out of the car and take us inside using the camp’s leash / lead so we can all stay safe.

Weekend Waterview Guest Bloggers Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #lake

We’ve been sitting outside a lot more and watching the water. . .every day feels like the weekend so we don’t know what day of the week it is anymore.

Weekend Waterview Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise

Our mom and dad always comment on how the water changes with the clouds. . .

Weekend Waterview | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake

My mom said this photo is a perfect example as you can see how much bluer the water is on the right because of the sky and fewer clouds.

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake

Our mom likes seeing the Snowball Viburnum blooms by the water.

Weekend Waterview Snowball Viburnum | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #lake

She has a couple of snowball viburnum bushes . . . we think it’s because she likes things that are white and fluffy. . .🐾🐾

Snowball Viburnum | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers

We like to be outside with our mom and dad while they work on projects.

Weekend Waterview Guest Bloggers Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #lake

We sat and enjoyed the breeze while we watched our dad clean the boat last week. . .

Weekend Waterview Guest Bloggers Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise

And we like to supervise when they’re outside gardening and watch the birds, squirrels and bunnies.

Weekend Waterview Guest Bloggers Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise

Mostly, we just nap in the shade.

Weekend Waterview Guest Bloggers Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise

Our mom has to put an old sheet down and lays some chair cushions out for us to nap on. If she doesn’t lay the sheet out first, we dig through the gravel to the dirt to sniff the smells. We don’t mean to but we get our faces dirty and Mom says it looks like it’s going to be awhile before we see the groomer again.

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake

Our mom said we should include a sunset photo

and inspirational quote to end with . . .

"Every sunset brings the promise of a new dawn."  | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

“Every sunset brings the promise of a new dawn.”

 – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Weekend Waterview Guest Bloggers Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise #lake #sunset #LKN

Happy Weekend and Stay Safe Everyone! 🐾🐾

