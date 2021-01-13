How the Tables Turned: 2020 Year in Review

A year of tablescapes, celebrating the seasons and holidays with inspiration and centerpieces for indoor and alfresco dining.
As a confessed dish-aholic playing with dishes and flowers brings me joy. I think it’s important to enjoy some simple pleasures during these unsettling times and staying busy with a hobby that occupies our hands and head while we’re all spending more time at home is good for the heart! While we weren’t entertaining after March last year, tablescaping was (and is) a way to entertain myself, even if it’s just for the two of us or just ‘for pretend’ as part of a blog hop.
I’m sharing a look back at how the tables turned during the year, with highlights from the months, seasons and holidays. I so appreciate all your visits, generous comments and Pins throughout the year.♥
Click on the links in red if you’d like to revisit the post, for table sources or DIY details.
Winter Nesting: Winter White Table + Orchid Arrangement
The table is set for cozy dining in front of our Winter Nesting Tree, an excuse to extend the *twinkle* season after Christmas, when it’s cold and gray outside.
Special Delivery of Hearts and Flowers for Valentine’s Day
A Christmas truck centerpiece gets a makeover, delivering ‘farm fresh’ flowers for Valentine’s Day
Tulips, Roses and Citrus + Pink Transferware Table
Vintage transferware and DIY flower arrangement with Tulips, Roses, Hyacinths, Carnations and Citrus
A Whimsical ‘Cusp of Spring’ Table with Forest Friends
Forest Friends celebrate the cusp of spring with a centerpiece of evergreens, pine cones and snowy bird nests, mixed with sprouting bulbs and blooming hyacinths.
Erin Go Bragh + Wearing of the Green for St. Patrick’s Day
St. Patrick’s Day-themed table came from an assortment of vintage St. Patrick’s Day postcards, cabbage leaf plates and shamrock embroidered runner.
‘Black and White with Bunnies All Over’ Easter Tablescape
A black and white toile-inspired tablecloth with blooming bunnies and black and white plates
Lakeside Table and Botanic Garden Blooms
A spring table by with lake with Portmeirion Botanic Garden and watering can of garden blooms
In Praise of Endless Summer Hydrangeas: Garden Flower Arrangement and Table
A flower arrangement using hydrangeas, hosta and verbena from the garden as a centerpiece and reproduction majolica plates
Garden Table with Hydrangeas, Butterflies, Bunnies and Birds
Alfresco table with a patchwork floral quilt, blooming terra cotta napkin rings, garden hydrangea centerpiece and tablescaping faux pas ;)
Whimsical Patriotic Centerpiece and Table for Independence Day
Another whimsical red truck tablescape and parade of Red, White and Blue! Galvanized American flag plates, enamel napkin rings and Americana flatware add some additional star-spangled details.
Bees, Sunflowers and Hydrangeas Arrangement +Tablescape
Buzzing with bee favorites with a checked bee tablecloth, bee flatware, honeycomb bee plates and a little bee ‘jewelry’ in a sunflower and hydrangea centerpiece
Falling for Apples: Summer to Fall Transitional Tablescape
A farmhouse plaid tablecloth provides a cheery foundation for the table, blending the colors of summer and fall. Post includes a tutorial and easy flower arranging method incorporating apples!
‘When Black Cats Are Seen’ Halloween Tablescape
Quintessential black cats for Halloween with mugs filled with nostalgic candy treats
Alfresco Fall Table with Pumpkins
Dining with pumpkins and Succulent-Topped Pumpkin centerpiece with black and white buffalo checks
Whimsical Fall Table with DIY Pumpkin-Floral Runner
Fanciful animal portrait plates and an easy method and organic way to create a natural runner for the table
Giving Thanks and Easy 10-Minute Harvest Runner and Tablescape
An easy runner for Thanksgiving with harvest elements, including mini pumpkins, nuts and Indian corn with DIY Cone-ucopias
Merry and Bright Christmas Tablescape
Merry plaids and checks with tartan accents and ribbon weaving its way through the evergreen runner
Merry Christmas Nesting Tablescape
Bird ornaments and plates for some Merry Christmas nesting
Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece and Tablescape
A snowman top hat provides inspiration for a table and centerpiece using greenery from the yard, Christmas picks and candy canes
Your tables are always stunning! Oh to be able to assemble beautiful centerpieces and set them among carefully curated dishware and linens.
Each table setting speaks of a caring heart and welcoming spirit. The combinations of flowers and tableware are captivating. Whether it is for two or more, what a pleasure to have such lovely table settings! You have a talent for these vignettes.
Oh, THANKFULLY you didn’t ask, ” which do you like best”…these are so absolutely delightful…each a “conversation piece.” I’ve always “enjoyed” a “pretty tablescape” and get some comments “oh, why do you do this for us”…tee, hee…I do, but, mostly for me. franki
I keep referring to quote by Fyodor Dostoevsky ““Beauty will save the world” and all my attention these days is to beauty in all it’s forms and I so enjoy your beautiful tablescapes. Thank you and keep sharing.
I agree 100% with your view on staying busy with things you love especially in these challenging times! Your blog is my favorite and I love reading it for inspiration for my tables scapes, garden, and my potting shed. Your photography skills are awesome and inspiring me to take up a new hobby this year. Thank you, Mary, for creating this blog and inspiring me. May 2021 bring you and your family good health and the option to resume close contact with those you love.
I could stare at your tables all day! They are ALL so beautiful! I know what you mean about enjoying simple pleasures during these times! It’s so important to have these happy distractions! Happy New Year to you and have a wonderful week!
Shelley
I want to add my voice of thanks to the others. You do a lot of work preparing and photographing your wonderful designs — and you share your sweet pups in an adorable way. Thank you. And thank you for the love and care you bring to the blog world. You brighten my day and inspire my pursuits. Blessings on all the work of your hands.
Outstanding! I am just as thrilled to your table in recap as I was the first time you shared them, Mary. They each convey the moods intended so very well. Tablescaping was my happy activity in 2020 also, and I still look forward to it in 2021 and beyond.
When I see your posts, I can’t wait to open them and see the lovely tables you create! You are such an inspiration! Thanks for all the tips so novices like me have the courage to try! I can’t wait to see what you have in store for us this year.
Your tables are always so inspiring. I am amazed that you have continued to find new and beautiful places setting and create centerpieces that are beautiful. I would love to come and be seated at one of your tables.You are so right we all need to keep busy. For me my gardens were the best ever
Let’s pray we can get back to normal soon. I miss my friends.
Mary, each table is beautiful with your touch of magic. I enjoyed seeing them again!
Your tables are so beautiful and inspiring…not just for creating a beautiful tablescape, but for living a beautiful life. Have you considered publishing a calendar of your tables? I’d be first in line to purchase it!
What an amazing year of tablescapes you put together! I often ‘follow’…okay…copy your tables with what I have and can find at local stores although those adventures have halted. My tablescapes provide me with lots joy but no one see it since nobody comes over. So I figured out a way to ‘share’ my tables: Zoom. As retirees, we are active in various volunteer groups/orgs that now meet via Zoom only. Here’s what I do: I set up a bridge table next to my dining room table, put my laptop on it, sit on a dining room chair and aim it at me and the table. It’s always interesting to see who comments and more telling who doesn’t. Thank you for making me look good Mary!
EXQUISITE!! So artfully and tastefully done!! A true labor of love….thank you so very much for sharing with us!! We are blessed!
The tablescapes and flowers are lovely, very cheering and inspirational especially over the past months.
Oh I just love each and every one of your tablescapes, Mary. My fave dishes are those fabulous Majolica bird plates with the Hydrangeas from late Spring. I loved seeing this!
Always a inspirational read and display…I just live all the animal plates you show…especially, the whimsical ones! Thanks for an inspired year and more to come! Love!!! Ellen ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Mary, I must say I really enjoyed the recap. All the tablescapes in one post brings much oohing, aahing, and joy! Thank you for sharing! I love seeing the beautiful dishes, flowers, and linens. Enjoy your day! Clara❤️
Thank you for all this inspiration! I love them all and this is a great reference for looking up ideas for each season.
gorgeous table settings