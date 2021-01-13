How the Tables Turned: 2020 Year in Review

A year of tablescapes, celebrating the seasons and holidays with inspiration and centerpieces for indoor and alfresco dining.

As a confessed dish-aholic playing with dishes and flowers brings me joy. I think it’s important to enjoy some simple pleasures during these unsettling times and staying busy with a hobby that occupies our hands and head while we’re all spending more time at home is good for the heart! While we weren’t entertaining after March last year, tablescaping was (and is) a way to entertain myself, even if it’s just for the two of us or just ‘for pretend’ as part of a blog hop.

I’m sharing a look back at how the tables turned during the year, with highlights from the months, seasons and holidays. I so appreciate all your visits, generous comments and Pins throughout the year.♥

Click on the links in red if you’d like to revisit the post, for table sources or DIY details.

Winter Nesting: Winter White Table + Orchid Arrangement

The table is set for cozy dining in front of our Winter Nesting Tree, an excuse to extend the *twinkle* season after Christmas, when it’s cold and gray outside.

A Christmas truck centerpiece gets a makeover, delivering ‘farm fresh’ flowers for Valentine’s Day

Tulips, Roses and Citrus + Pink Transferware Table

Vintage transferware and DIY flower arrangement with Tulips, Roses, Hyacinths, Carnations and Citrus

A Whimsical ‘Cusp of Spring’ Table with Forest Friends

Forest Friends celebrate the cusp of spring with a centerpiece of evergreens, pine cones and snowy bird nests, mixed with sprouting bulbs and blooming hyacinths.

Erin Go Bragh + Wearing of the Green for St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day-themed table came from an assortment of vintage St. Patrick’s Day postcards, cabbage leaf plates and shamrock embroidered runner.

‘Black and White with Bunnies All Over’ Easter Tablescape

A black and white toile-inspired tablecloth with blooming bunnies and black and white plates

Lakeside Table and Botanic Garden Blooms

A spring table by with lake with Portmeirion Botanic Garden and watering can of garden blooms

In Praise of Endless Summer Hydrangeas: Garden Flower Arrangement and Table

A flower arrangement using hydrangeas, hosta and verbena from the garden as a centerpiece and reproduction majolica plates

Garden Table with Hydrangeas, Butterflies, Bunnies and Birds

Alfresco table with a patchwork floral quilt, blooming terra cotta napkin rings, garden hydrangea centerpiece and tablescaping faux pas ;)

Whimsical Patriotic Centerpiece and Table for Independence Day

Another whimsical red truck tablescape and parade of Red, White and Blue! Galvanized American flag plates, enamel napkin rings and Americana flatware add some additional star-spangled details.

Bees, Sunflowers and Hydrangeas Arrangement +Tablescape

Buzzing with bee favorites with a checked bee tablecloth, bee flatware, honeycomb bee plates and a little bee ‘jewelry’ in a sunflower and hydrangea centerpiece

Falling for Apples: Summer to Fall Transitional Tablescape

A farmhouse plaid tablecloth provides a cheery foundation for the table, blending the colors of summer and fall. Post includes a tutorial and easy flower arranging method incorporating apples!

‘When Black Cats Are Seen’ Halloween Tablescape

Quintessential black cats for Halloween with mugs filled with nostalgic candy treats

Alfresco Fall Table with Pumpkins

Dining with pumpkins and Succulent-Topped Pumpkin centerpiece with black and white buffalo checks

Whimsical Fall Table with DIY Pumpkin-Floral Runner

Fanciful animal portrait plates and an easy method and organic way to create a natural runner for the table

Giving Thanks and Easy 10-Minute Harvest Runner and Tablescape

An easy runner for Thanksgiving with harvest elements, including mini pumpkins, nuts and Indian corn with DIY Cone-ucopias

Merry plaids and checks with tartan accents and ribbon weaving its way through the evergreen runner

Merry Christmas Nesting Tablescape

Bird ornaments and plates for some Merry Christmas nesting

Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece and Tablescape

A snowman top hat provides inspiration for a table and centerpiece using greenery from the yard, Christmas picks and candy canes

