She Shed Puzzle + Giveaway

Happy Friday!

Calling all puzzlers and shed lovers, I have a fun and colorful jigsaw puzzle to share and giveaway by She Shed Living.

Are you a fan of jigsaw puzzles? We worked puzzles growing up and my hubby’s family always had a puzzle in progress during their week-long summer vacation at the beach.

We’ve been known to work two puzzles (sometimes three!) when my sister comes to visit.

I was excited to learn that She Shed Living had a puzzle out!

This is the first puzzle by Erika Kotite and Sabrina Contreras of She Shed Living.

Erika is the author of She Sheds: A Room of Your Own and She Sheds Style: Make Your Space Your Own. I met Erika online when she was putting together her first book in which my Potting Shed was thrilled to be included.

Erika is a lifelong jigsaw puzzler. With the resurgence in popularity of jigsaw puzzles with the onset of COVID, Erika and Sabrina were asked to create a puzzle for Turner Licensing.

My hubby and I worked on this 1000 piece this week. We normally work the edges first but I wanted jump right into the colorful sheds featured. We have it 90% complete with the exception of the all-gray border. My sister has ‘mad puzzle skills’ and we could have knocked this border out in no time if she were here to work it with us. ,-)

We really appreciated having a printed puzzle guide (which IMHO should be included with all jigsaw puzzles), so you have something larger than the small box top to refer to while working.

I have (2) puzzles to giveaway, courtesy of Erika and Sabrina of She Shed Living. . .

They’re also offering my readers 20% off any puzzle order on their website.

Enter coupon code PUZZLED20 at check out.

To enter the giveaway and for a chance to win a puzzle, leave me a comment telling me if you or your family are puzzlers and / or your favorite type of jigsaw puzzles you like to work!

Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.

Subscribe by email and let me know by comment. (Subscription box is in the top right hand corner.)

This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight February 12th.

If you’re in need of a 2021 calendar, you can find one at She Shed Living. . .

Meet Miss October!

Calendars come in standard 12″ and mini 7″ sizes.

Thank you to Erika Kotite and Sabrina Contreras for providing puzzles and this giveaway.

