She Shed Puzzle + Giveaway

Calling all puzzlers and shed lovers, I have a fun and colorful jigsaw puzzle to share and giveaway by She Shed Living.
Are you a fan of jigsaw puzzles? We worked puzzles growing up and my hubby’s family always had a puzzle in progress during their week-long summer vacation at the beach.
We’ve been known to work two puzzles (sometimes three!) when my sister comes to visit.
I was excited to learn that She Shed Living had a puzzle out!
This is the first puzzle by Erika Kotite and Sabrina Contreras of She Shed Living.
Erika is the author of She Sheds: A Room of Your Own and She Sheds Style: Make Your Space Your Own. I met Erika online when she was putting together her first book in which my Potting Shed was thrilled to be included.
Erika is a lifelong jigsaw puzzler. With the resurgence in popularity of jigsaw puzzles with the onset of COVID, Erika and Sabrina were asked to create a puzzle for Turner Licensing.
My hubby and I worked on this 1000 piece this week. We normally work the edges first but I wanted jump right into the colorful sheds featured. We have it 90% complete with the exception of the all-gray border. My sister has ‘mad puzzle skills’ and we could have knocked this border out in no time if she were here to work it with us. ,-)
We really appreciated having a printed puzzle guide (which IMHO should be included with all jigsaw puzzles), so you have something larger than the small box top to refer to while working.
I have (2) puzzles to giveaway, courtesy of Erika and Sabrina of She Shed Living. . .
They’re also offering my readers 20% off any puzzle order on their website.
Enter coupon code PUZZLED20 at check out.
To enter the giveaway and for a chance to win a puzzle, leave me a comment telling me if you or your family are puzzlers and / or your favorite type of jigsaw puzzles you like to work!
If you’re in need of a 2021 calendar, you can find one at She Shed Living. . .
Calendars come in standard 12″ and mini 7″ sizes.
Thank you to Erika Kotite and Sabrina Contreras for providing puzzles and this giveaway.
What a great giveaway. When my kids were young we would set up a card table and work a puzzle on it. My son would hide the last piece so he could be the one to actually finish the puzzle!
I love to work puzzles with my grandkids.
Over the past year I have become addicted to puzzles! At first, it was something hubby and I could do together, with music playing, away from the TV and an opportunity to just converse., But, our sons teased we were a tad competitive with each other,. Then I had my foot surgery and I was knocking out 1000 piece puzzles on my own to keep from going crazy. I love a challenge, including those that are saw a mass of sea shells. I guess I enjoy photography puzzles best and at least 500 pieces.
I’m a puzzler!! LOVE working jigsaw puzzles! Thanks for the opportunity to enter. Hope I win!
I read the She Shed book, lots of ideas
My sister and our Mom, she has passed on to be with the lord, and I would do a puzzle when I would come to vist. PUZZLED20 I love your blog and especially your two children. Thanks.
How exciting for a chance to win this beautiful puzzle. I would enjoy having putting together. I always love your blg.
Love jigsaw puzzles…love your website.
Both my husband and daughter are big jigsaw workers, especially the 1000 piece ones. And I have that She Shed calendar for this year and love it
Love to do puzzles but haven’t done one for a while so I think this will get me going again.
I love to do puzzles. My favorite are the 1000 piece. I’ve done so many since last March when we were quarantined.
Thank you for the fun giveaway!
I am an email subscriber
My grandmother often had a jigsaw puzzle in process on a card table in her living room. I loved helping her work on them. I have not done one in a ling time but this one might change that. It’s beautiful!
Re-discovered the joy of puzzles recently when I received one for Christmas. I started working it only to have my husband join in and before we knew it we were completely hooked, worked all day and into the night to finish it. And of course we got competitive. What fun! The one we did was a fairy house but I like anything, especially if it has some nature in it.
My husband and I love to do puzzles. In fact, the seed puzzle you show is one we have done as well. I love to do ones with small vignettes in the greater puzzle. Such a fun giveaway.
Love, love, love your She Shed Puzzle!!! I have a puzzle in progress in my dining room as I write. Makes the long, snowy evenings in Ohio pass faster. There’s not much worth watching on tv for me. Stay safe…
My husband and love to do puzzles. Your seed puzzle is one we have worked as well. So colorful. Really enjoy the puzzles that have smaller vignettes within the larger puzzle. Nice to know there are other puzzle people out there.
Mary, My daughter has ‘mad puzzle skills’ too! We worked several over Christmas when she was home and it’s always so much fun to talk and laugh while working. My favorite puzzles to work are Thomas Kinkade but love any puzzle with scenery. Thanks for the giveaway. I’m a long time follower and love your blog!
Love puzzles! This is such a great idea for one since we love she sheds too. Thanks for the opportunity.
What fun this morning Mary! I bet we’ve worked more jigsaw puzzles in the last year than in the previous 10 years of puzzle working. My favorite puzzles to work are the White Mountain brand like the two you showed. Their inventory has been incredibly low since COVID and what you can find on Amazon from them reflects that and is overpriced. Thanks for the chance to win. The She Sheds puzzle looks like one we’d love. Teresa
What a sweet giveaway Mary! We have always done Puzzles at my Aunt’s house. She always had a card table set up in the den. When you featured Puzzles on your blog, I remembered how much I enjoy them. Now I do puzzles at My home and have enjoyed introducing my granddaughters to them. Our favorite is one that has 3 different size pieces because they are only 5 & 6 so it’s a challenge for all of us! I am a subscriber.
My BFF and I have been working jigsaw puzzles together for over 50 years! She recently visited for a week and we spent every evening working puzzles (and giggling) like teenagers!
I enjoy a puzzle every now and then but my grandmother and mother-in-law are addicted! The hardest one I’ve ever worked on was double sided with the same image on both sides.
love puzzles, ready to start a new one today
I love to do puzzles with books, plants and cats or dogs in them. I have several that I have picked up, I collect them and work on them as I can. I also pick up Christmas ones to do around the holiday with my Granddaughter
I love puzzles and I love your She Shed! 😊
Our family loves puzzles and we have worked numerous Disney or Beatles puzzles. Just this Christmas, we worked a tourist map puzzle of northwest Florida beaches (we live here). Love your posts.
I love puzzles! Thank you for the giveaway
This is a fantastic giveaway! Growing up in Iowa, we would put puzzles together in the cold dark of winter. A tradition that would be so fun to get back to, especially as next week it will be bitter cold and like living at the north pole!