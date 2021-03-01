Whimsical ‘Welcome March’ Table + Monday Morning Blooms

Happy first day of March!

I’m welcoming March with a little whimsy and flowers! Join me at the table with a few good friends who are also anxious for spring . . .

Animal friends have donned their party hats and gathered at the table in celebration of March! With temperatures reaching 70 degrees yesterday and hovering in the 60’s this week, it feels like spring is right around the corner here in North Carolina!

A warm plaid tablecloth took its cue from our landscape, with stripes of blue and yellow reminiscent of the hyacinths and daffodils that are blooming, providing the first bit of color and sign of spring.

To create a centerpiece for the table, I started with a favorite garden urn. It’s not watertight, so I placed a plastic container inside and secured it with waterproof floral tape.

I started with a favorite tool, chicken wire, to support the flower stems for easy arranging. Chicken wire is an eco-friendly alternative to wet flower foam as it is reusable.

I had some flowers that I recycled from my previous Monday Morning Blooms arrangement that have lasted two weeks thanks to Crowning Glory! Crowning Glory is an anti-transpirant that seals in moisture and is safe to use on all flower types. I highly recommend using it to prolong the life of your flowers.

The roses and delphinium join mums and lisianthus, along with grapes, kale, apples and an artichoke in the centerpiece. Adding fruit or vegetables to your floral arrangements is a great way to add interest, texture, color and helps your floral material go further!

Use bamboo skewers or floral picks to add fruit to the arrangement and support it in the chicken wire. To add the grapes to the arrangement, I used both a floral pick and a bamboo skewer for both extra stability and length, to attach the grapes, secured with stem wrap.

Curly leaf kale provides texture and contrast to the flowers and arrangement. I gave the kale a spritz of Crowning Glory in addition to the flowers to help keep it from wilting.

Fanciful portraits of animals by Vicki Sawyer provide some whimsy and bring smiles to the table.

Artist Vicki Sawyer was inspired by an idea she had one day while walking–

“If birds can build nests, then they can make hats”.

Let me introduce to my animal friends joining us today. . .

“Willie The Warbler & Guests” . . .who says asparagus doesn’t make a perfect spring hat ;)

“Party Friends” and birds of a feather are no longer social distancing, sporting fancy headdresses of veronica, pussy willow and seed corn necklaces.

“There’s Always A Showboat” in every crowd. . .we’re looking at you Mr. Mallard. . .

And “A Few Good Friends” are wearing celebratory strawberry and carrot top hats!

Vicki Sawyer’s art was inspired by the natural world:

“I grew up in a charming 1850 home we shared with my grandparents near Pittsburgh, PA. My grandfather, who farmed the land and raised chickens, taught me how to identify plants on our hikes together. My mother’s joy in painting and the arts taught me to be visually aware, and my father’s love for birds kick-started a lifelong curiosity for the expansive beauty of the bird and animal world.”

Place settings are layered symbolic of the season and landscape, with animal plates atop cabbage leaf plates for a little March green with St. Patrick’s Day around the corner.

They’re stacked on woodland berry chargers and rattan chargers, framed by natural jute placemats, providing some warm texture.

Table Details:

Vicki Sawyer “Group Chat” Plates and Assorted Mugs / PPD Designs, Amazon (affiliate links below)

Cabbage Leaf Plates / Bordallo Pinheiro, Tuesday Morning

Woodland Berry Chargers / Williams-Sonoma, several years ago

Jute Placemats / Target, several years ago

Rattan Chargers / World Market, several years ago

Napkins / Pottery Barn, several years ago

Twig Flatware / Pier 1, several years ago

Tablecloth / Amazon (link below)

