Loads of Shamrocks and St. Patrick’s Day Tablescape

Find a truckload of shamrocks and table inspiration to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Additionally, you’ll find more St. Patrick’s Day table inspiration from 13 table stylists and bloggers.
St. Patrick’s Day is two weeks away and in anticipation I’m joining a St. Patrick’s Day Table Setting Blog Hop!
If you’re coming from Debbee’s Buzz, welcome! Her Lucky Clover Napkin Fold is so festive for your St. Patrick’s Day table!
I’m motoring into March with thoughts of green and shamrocks with St. Patrick’s Day two weeks away. My table inspiration came from these “Just a Wee Bit Irish” napkins with a green truck full of shamrocks, found at HomeGoods a few of weeks ago.
Paper napkins are layered along with a glittery green shamrock pick under a clear glass plate for a wee bit of fun!
A green and black truck is loaded with assorted sparkling shamrocks, gold coins and shamrock and leprechaun hat picks as a centerpiece for the table. . .
St. Patrick’s Day cupcake toppers / party picks from Michaels add more glittery green shamrocks. . .
And a ‘lucky’ button is attached with magnet to the metal front bumper of the truck.
Black accents were chosen to pair with the truck in form of buffalo checks in the tablecloth, napkins and plates, joining loads of shamrocks, in the runner and centerpiece. . .
Seeded green glass goblets give the illusion of watery bubbles, appropriate for a table celebrating the Emerald Isle.
Help yourself to a sweet shamrock. . .Grace’s Irish Chocolate Chip Shortbread
Or a Grace’s Irish Oatmeal Biscuit . . . or both! ☘️ ☘️
In anticipation of St. Patrick’s Day, I’m sharing some love of The Irish and giving away an embroidered shamrock runner to one winner.
Motor over HERE to enter.
And find a round-up to help you Eat, Drink and Be Irish, with 17+ recipes and St. Patrick’s Day inspiration from the kitchen to the table!
☘️ ☘️ ☘️
Table Details:
Ciroa Buffalo Check dinner plates / HomeGoods, several years ago
White chargers / HomeGoods, several years ago
Green sequin placemats / Kohl’s, several years ago
Truck Napkins / HomeGoods
Clear Plates / Anchor Hocking, Walmart
Black & White Check Tablecloth & Napkins, Napkin Rings / HomeGoods, Pier 1
Cabbage Leaf Bowls / Bordallo Pinheiro, Tuesday Morning, several years ago
Flatware / Wallace Corsica Gold-Accent
Grace’s Irish Shortbread / World Market
Green Truck / Amazon (affiliate link at bottom)
Shamrock Embroidered Runner / Amazon (affiliate link at bottom)
Goblets / Artland Iris / Amazon (affiliate link at bottom)
A special “thank you” to our host, Debbee for organizing this St. Patrick’s Day Table Setting Hop! Please visit my blogging friends for more St. Patrick’s Day inspiration at the links below the each of the collages.
Next up is Next up is Rita at Panoply.
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.
Wishing you loads of luck on St. Patrick’s Day! ☘️
Always so beautiful! Plus I love the green 💚
You always have tablescapes brimming with really fun and creative ideas, Mary! I keep looking at those napkins. They are definitely unique, both in shape and theme. I can almost see how your mind went to work with the truck, the color scheme and all the added goodies you assembled. Your end results are always classy. And your food fare is not only tempting in taste combinations, but you always put that creative flair in presentation to make those posts so complementary to any theme you’re working on. I actually looked at your Irish apple cake recipe to review when I made mine, and decided if I make the recipe I did use again, I will pull from yours and add more apple and your streusel to the top of mine (maybe even that walnut banana bread streusel, yum!). It is a joy to be tablescaping with you, learn from you, and be inspired by you!
That truck is irresistible!! So cute and you will be able to use it for Christmas too. As always, lots of fun ideas.
I love the black and white check with the green! Beautiful table setting as always.
Just the inspiration I need up here in cold and snowy n.h. A dose of Kelly green for the dinner table will brighten up the days before Spring arrives here on our farm.
The shamrock table runner is fabulous!
I love the black&white checks with the Kelly green, too!
As I am a wee bit Irish, I loved this post! Between this post and your prior one, I’m ready to celebrate the luck of the Irish with some new recipes and good cheer.
Your tablescape is so cheery, but that truck steals the show with the ‘Lucky’ button. What fun!
Mary, your table is adorable!!! I actually had clover in the back of my truck when I started my table, but was afraid someone else might do that- so glad I swapped my clover out for sheep because it wasn’t nearly as cute as yours!! what a great way to use those perfect napkins under the clear plates!! I love all the black and white check, this makes such a fun statement. You just have a wonderful eye for placement and detail that goes beyond all. I always look forward to what you have done, and am always so inspired!!! It is always such a pleasure to hop with you🍀
I am crazy over your truck with the Lucky button license plate Mary, too adorable! Love the glittery mats and cute napkins too. Of course the black and white checks set off the green shamrocks with flair! Your table has brought big smiles this morning ☘️ ❤️ ☘️
Jenna
Mary, always a pleasure to see what you dream up. I am loving the black and white check with the green. I almost went that route with my Mackenzie Childs’s Courtly Check. The truck is so adorable with it’s shamrocks. How amazing your found those very sweet napkins with trucks. They look fabulous under the glass plates. I want to go shopping with you. The shamrock runner is lovely .A wonderful table to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. A great way to start my day with a cup of coffee and a beautiful post from Mary- Home is Where the Boat is.
I always look forward to your creative tables! This is such a cute one with that adorable green truck. I love all your green festive finds and those lovely seeded glasses. I’ve been noticing some pretty colored glass in the stores these days but yours are the nicest I’ve seen! So great to hop with you again – wishing you a Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
Shelley
Thanks for doing this theme. Since we have to do the holiday on our own again this year, it is nice to see some examples of home decorating are much appreciated.
Your tablescapes are inspiring and always pinned for future dates. The recipes I have tried have been winners and repeated numerous times. Irish favorites potato soup, scones, corned beef, and the list goes on……
Mary, How lovely! I love everything about your table! The little truck is so cute for St. Patrick’s day! Like Debbee, you used black and white check which I would never have thought of using for St. Patrick’s and yet, it is so perfect! I think I might need those goblets! I will be doing a little online shopping this afternoon! It is always a joy to see what you are creating, you are such an inspiration!
Mary you never cease to amaze with your clever and inspirational table settings. You have a plethora of table setting ideas…and each one prettier than the last. I must say I envy your thought processes and the planning involved to bring each setting to fruition. AND the added bonus of food pics and recipes from past table settings (as you always include them) make my taste buds and baking skills perk up. You must work from sun-up to sunset with your creations and the results are spectacular.
I love the truck napkins…and the use of buffalo check, so perfect together. I, too have the Artland Iris stemmed glassware in several colors and absolutely adore the look they add to a table.
Stay safe and I know you will enjoy St. Patrick’s Day from your lovely home on the lake.
Kari
Mary, your table is so cute! Love that cute, little truck! The napkins are perfect and at first glance looked like an appetizer plate. The black and white buffalo check pairs so well with green. The table runner is gorgeous! Enjoy your day! Clara❤️🍀
Mary, what a fun table! With a truck load of lucky shamrocks, you are on the road to Lucky Land! Our love of black and white partners perfectly with St. Patrick’s Day green. Love this combination. I think I need to add some green stemware to the cupboards. The few stems we had has dwindled to one. Gorgeous table runner! Loads of Luck to one of your readers!
I smiled when I opened Linda’s post to see the little leprechaun! I member the day I received the Traveling Shamrock Cloth for you, and that little guy was tucked inside. I’m thrilled that the tradition continues on! What fun to see how this cloth and little guy are styled each year!
Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
So SWEET, very fun.. . . this is so inspiring. Thanks for all the work you do for this inspiration.
Hi Mary,
I can’t find the link for the truck on Amazon. Can you help me out? Thanks! So enjoy your site too.
Hi Cheryl, It’s the Amazon picture thumbnail of the truck that says ‘shop now’ underneath at the bottom of the post. Here’s the link: https://amzn.to/386za3j
Mary, such a darling tablescape! I just love how you transformed that adorable truck for St. Paddy’s Day. And, how very clever to use those unique/perfect napkins underneath a clear plate! I’ve never thought to do that, and have tucked it away for future reference. And, incorporating the black/white buffalo print looks great! We both used black/white patterns in our tables but with very different styling. Thanks so much for participating and taking a chance on my first ever hosted hop! It wouldn’t have been the same without your talents.
Top of the morning to ya, Mary! What a sweet table. Love the green truck with all its charms! I’m going to piggy back off of your idea and fill a small green wheelbarrow that I have with gold coins and shamrock as well. We do have some Irish in us on my paternal grandmother’s side so I always like to dress the table in green and white, but your black accent is dashing also! Love the round up as well. Thank you. ☘☘☘☘☘
Mary, your tables are always so much fun. They are brimming with intricate details and I find myself scrolling up and down the page to take it all in. The truck and napkins are adorable. I visit Home Goods frequently ( too frequently) but did not see the napkins when there.
It’s always a pleasure hopping with you.
Take care,
RR
What a fun and festive St. Paddy’s Day table, Mary. Black and white check seems to go for any season, and those napkins with your truck centerpiece are perfect. I really live the sparkly placemats, too. Yes please, I’ll take an Irish biscuit before I leave. 🍀
Love the green truck theme with the black and white check. This is so cute! Just shows how you can make black and white work in so many fun ways. I never would have thought to do that but I just love it. So glad you are in the hop! Your style is always inspirational.
Mary, what a fun St. Patrick’s Day table, the little green truck is the perfect centerpiece. The black and white really sets off the greens on your table, love the glitter placemats, and of course the beautiful runner. I wish I could have joined you all!
What a fun table Mary. That truck is cute especially with your deco in the back. The shamrock button on front really made it adorable!. Love the mix of black, white and green!
Beautiful table!! 🍀☘️🍀☘️🍀☘️🍀☘️
Mary, I love the attention to detail in your tablescapes. The green placemats with sequins immediately caught my eye. The green truck overflowing with shamrocks made the perfect centerpiece. I would’ve never associated black and white buffalo check for St. Patrick’s Day, but it works so well on your table! The shamrock table runner is another lovely detail. It’s always an honor to hop with you and to be inspired by your talents!