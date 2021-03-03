Loads of Shamrocks and St. Patrick’s Day Tablescape

Find a truckload of shamrocks and table inspiration to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Additionally, you’ll find more St. Patrick’s Day table inspiration from 13 table stylists and bloggers.

St. Patrick’s Day is two weeks away and in anticipation I’m joining a St. Patrick’s Day Table Setting Blog Hop!

If you’re coming from Debbee’s Buzz, welcome! Her Lucky Clover Napkin Fold is so festive for your St. Patrick’s Day table!

I’m motoring into March with thoughts of green and shamrocks with St. Patrick’s Day two weeks away. My table inspiration came from these “Just a Wee Bit Irish” napkins with a green truck full of shamrocks, found at HomeGoods a few of weeks ago.

Paper napkins are layered along with a glittery green shamrock pick under a clear glass plate for a wee bit of fun!

A green and black truck is loaded with assorted sparkling shamrocks, gold coins and shamrock and leprechaun hat picks as a centerpiece for the table. . .

St. Patrick’s Day cupcake toppers / party picks from Michaels add more glittery green shamrocks. . .

And a ‘lucky’ button is attached with magnet to the metal front bumper of the truck.

Black accents were chosen to pair with the truck in form of buffalo checks in the tablecloth, napkins and plates, joining loads of shamrocks, in the runner and centerpiece. . .

Seeded green glass goblets give the illusion of watery bubbles, appropriate for a table celebrating the Emerald Isle.

Help yourself to a sweet shamrock. . .Grace’s Irish Chocolate Chip Shortbread

Or a Grace’s Irish Oatmeal Biscuit . . . or both! ☘️ ☘️

In anticipation of St. Patrick’s Day, I’m sharing some love of The Irish and giving away an embroidered shamrock runner to one winner.

Motor over HERE to enter.

And find a round-up to help you Eat, Drink and Be Irish, with 17+ recipes and St. Patrick’s Day inspiration from the kitchen to the table!

☘️ ☘️ ☘️

Table Details:

Ciroa Buffalo Check dinner plates / HomeGoods, several years ago

White chargers / HomeGoods, several years ago

Green sequin placemats / Kohl’s, several years ago

Truck Napkins / HomeGoods

Clear Plates / Anchor Hocking, Walmart

Black & White Check Tablecloth & Napkins, Napkin Rings / HomeGoods, Pier 1

Cabbage Leaf Bowls / ‎Bordallo Pinheiro, Tuesday Morning, several years ago

Flatware / Wallace Corsica Gold-Accent

Grace’s Irish Shortbread / World Market

Green Truck / Amazon (affiliate link at bottom)

Shamrock Embroidered Runner / Amazon (affiliate link at bottom)

Goblets / Artland Iris / Amazon (affiliate link at bottom)

A special “thank you” to our host, Debbee for organizing this St. Patrick’s Day Table Setting Hop! Please visit my blogging friends for more St. Patrick’s Day inspiration at the links below the each of the collages.

Next up is Next up is Rita at Panoply.

Wishing you loads of luck on St. Patrick’s Day! ☘️

