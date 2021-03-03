Dishes, St. Patrick's Day, Tablescape

Loads of Shamrocks and St. Patrick’s Day Tablescape

Find a truckload of shamrocks and table inspiration to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Additionally, you’ll find more St. Patrick’s Day table inspiration from 13 table stylists and bloggers.

Loads of Shamrocks and St. Patrick's Day Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #tablescapes

St. Patrick’s Day is two weeks away and in anticipation I’m joining a St. Patrick’s Day Table Setting Blog Hop!

You’ll find more St. Patrick’s Day table inspiration from 13 table stylists at the bottom of this post.

St. Patrick's Day table with truck delivering shamrocks | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #tablescapes

If you’re coming from Debbee’s Buzz, welcome! Her Lucky Clover Napkin Fold is so festive for your St. Patrick’s Day table!

Just a Wee Bit Irish St. Patrick's Day table with truck delivering shamrocks | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #tablescapes

I’m motoring into March with thoughts of green and shamrocks with St. Patrick’s Day two weeks away. My table inspiration came from these “Just a Wee Bit Irish” napkins with a green truck full of shamrocks, found at HomeGoods a few of weeks ago.

Just a Wee Bit Irish St. Patrick's Day table with truck delivering shamrocks | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #tablescapes

Paper napkins are layered along with a glittery green shamrock pick under a clear glass plate for a wee bit of fun!

St. Patrick's Day centerpiece with truck delivering shamrocks | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #tablescapes

A green and black truck is loaded with assorted sparkling shamrocks, gold coins and shamrock and leprechaun hat picks as a centerpiece for the table. . .

St. Patrick's Day centerpiece with truck delivering shamrocks | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #tablescapes

St. Patrick’s Day cupcake toppers / party picks from Michaels add more glittery green shamrocks. . .

St. Patrick's Day centerpiece with truck delivering shamrocks | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #tablescapes

And a ‘lucky’ button is attached with magnet to the metal front bumper of the truck.

St. Patrick's Day table with truck delivering shamrocks | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #tablescapes

Black accents were chosen to pair with the truck in form of buffalo checks in the tablecloth, napkins and plates, joining loads of shamrocks, in the runner and centerpiece. . .

St. Patrick's Day table with truck delivering shamrocks | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #tablescapes

Seeded green glass goblets give the illusion of watery bubbles, appropriate for a table celebrating the Emerald Isle.

St. Patrick's Day table with truck delivering shamrocks | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #tablescapes

Help yourself to a sweet shamrock. . .Grace’s Irish Chocolate Chip Shortbread

St. Patrick's Day table with truck delivering shamrocks | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #tablescapes

Or a Grace’s Irish Oatmeal Biscuit . . . or both! ☘️ ☘️

St. Patrick's Day table with Grace's Irish Oatmeal Biscuit | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #tablescapes

In anticipation of St. Patrick’s Day, I’m sharing some love of The Irish and giving away an embroidered shamrock runner to one winner.

St. Patrick's Day table with embroidered shamrock runner | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #tablescapes

Motor over HERE to enter.

St. Patrick's Day embroidered shamrock runner giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #tablescapes

And find a round-up to help you Eat, Drink and Be Irish, with 17+ recipes and St. Patrick’s Day inspiration from the kitchen to the table!

Eat, Drink and Be Irish, with 17+ recipes and St. Patrick’s Day inspiration from the kitchen to the table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #recipes #tablescapes

☘️ ☘️ ☘️

St. Patrick's Day table with truck delivering shamrocks | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #tablescapes

Table Details:

Ciroa Buffalo Check dinner plates / HomeGoods, several years ago

White chargers / HomeGoods, several years ago

Green sequin placemats / Kohl’s, several years ago

Truck Napkins / HomeGoods

Clear Plates / Anchor Hocking, Walmart

Black & White Check Tablecloth & Napkins, Napkin Rings / HomeGoods, Pier 1

Cabbage Leaf Bowls / ‎Bordallo Pinheiro, Tuesday Morning, several years ago

Flatware / Wallace Corsica Gold-Accent

Grace’s Irish Shortbread / World Market

Green Truck / Amazon (affiliate link at bottom)

Shamrock Embroidered Runner / Amazon (affiliate link at bottom)

Goblets / Artland Iris / Amazon (affiliate link at bottom)

St. Patrick's Day table with truck delivering shamrocks | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #tablescapes

 A special “thank you” to our host, Debbee for organizing this St. Patrick’s Day Table Setting Hop! Please visit my blogging friends for more St. Patrick’s Day inspiration at the links below the each of the collages.

Next up is Next up is Rita at Panoply.

St. Patrick's Day table with truck delivering shamrocks | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #tablescapes

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Wishing you loads of luck on St. Patrick’s Day! ☘️

St. Patrick's Day table with truck delivering shamrocks | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #stpatricksday #tablescapes

  34 comments for “Loads of Shamrocks and St. Patrick’s Day Tablescape

  4. Deb Girotti
    March 3, 2021 at 6:20 am

    Always so beautiful! Plus I love the green 💚

    Reply
  6. Rita C.
    March 3, 2021 at 7:37 am

    You always have tablescapes brimming with really fun and creative ideas, Mary! I keep looking at those napkins. They are definitely unique, both in shape and theme. I can almost see how your mind went to work with the truck, the color scheme and all the added goodies you assembled. Your end results are always classy. And your food fare is not only tempting in taste combinations, but you always put that creative flair in presentation to make those posts so complementary to any theme you’re working on. I actually looked at your Irish apple cake recipe to review when I made mine, and decided if I make the recipe I did use again, I will pull from yours and add more apple and your streusel to the top of mine (maybe even that walnut banana bread streusel, yum!). It is a joy to be tablescaping with you, learn from you, and be inspired by you!

    Reply
  7. Ruthie Miller
    March 3, 2021 at 7:49 am

    That truck is irresistible!! So cute and you will be able to use it for Christmas too. As always, lots of fun ideas.

    Reply
  8. Nancy Sharp
    March 3, 2021 at 7:51 am

    I love the black and white check with the green! Beautiful table setting as always.

    Reply
  10. cathyseasons
    March 3, 2021 at 8:00 am

    Just the inspiration I need up here in cold and snowy n.h. A dose of Kelly green for the dinner table will brighten up the days before Spring arrives here on our farm.

    Reply
  11. tracyfridley
    March 3, 2021 at 8:07 am

    The shamrock table runner is fabulous!
    I love the black&white checks with the Kelly green, too!

    Reply
    • Betsy
      March 3, 2021 at 1:37 pm

      As I am a wee bit Irish, I loved this post! Between this post and your prior one, I’m ready to celebrate the luck of the Irish with some new recipes and good cheer.

      Your tablescape is so cheery, but that truck steals the show with the ‘Lucky’ button. What fun!

      Reply
  12. Ann Krucek
    March 3, 2021 at 8:11 am

    Mary, your table is adorable!!! I actually had clover in the back of my truck when I started my table, but was afraid someone else might do that- so glad I swapped my clover out for sheep because it wasn’t nearly as cute as yours!! what a great way to use those perfect napkins under the clear plates!! I love all the black and white check, this makes such a fun statement. You just have a wonderful eye for placement and detail that goes beyond all. I always look forward to what you have done, and am always so inspired!!! It is always such a pleasure to hop with you🍀

    Reply
  13. the Painted Apron
    March 3, 2021 at 8:42 am

    I am crazy over your truck with the Lucky button license plate Mary, too adorable! Love the glittery mats and cute napkins too. Of course the black and white checks set off the green shamrocks with flair! Your table has brought big smiles this morning ☘️ ❤️ ☘️
    Jenna

    Reply
  14. Linda Primmer
    March 3, 2021 at 8:45 am

    Mary, always a pleasure to see what you dream up. I am loving the black and white check with the green. I almost went that route with my Mackenzie Childs’s Courtly Check. The truck is so adorable with it’s shamrocks. How amazing your found those very sweet napkins with trucks. They look fabulous under the glass plates. I want to go shopping with you. The shamrock runner is lovely .A wonderful table to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. A great way to start my day with a cup of coffee and a beautiful post from Mary- Home is Where the Boat is.

    Reply
  15. calypsointhecountry
    March 3, 2021 at 8:56 am

    I always look forward to your creative tables! This is such a cute one with that adorable green truck. I love all your green festive finds and those lovely seeded glasses. I’ve been noticing some pretty colored glass in the stores these days but yours are the nicest I’ve seen! So great to hop with you again – wishing you a Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
    Shelley

    Reply
  16. Patricia J. Miller
    March 3, 2021 at 9:11 am

    Thanks for doing this theme. Since we have to do the holiday on our own again this year, it is nice to see some examples of home decorating are much appreciated.

    Reply
  17. Jan Keilman
    March 3, 2021 at 9:31 am

    Your tablescapes are inspiring and always pinned for future dates. The recipes I have tried have been winners and repeated numerous times. Irish favorites potato soup, scones, corned beef, and the list goes on……

    Reply
  18. Chloe Crabtree
    March 3, 2021 at 9:45 am

    Mary, How lovely! I love everything about your table! The little truck is so cute for St. Patrick’s day! Like Debbee, you used black and white check which I would never have thought of using for St. Patrick’s and yet, it is so perfect! I think I might need those goblets! I will be doing a little online shopping this afternoon! It is always a joy to see what you are creating, you are such an inspiration!

    Reply
  19. Kari
    March 3, 2021 at 9:51 am

    Mary you never cease to amaze with your clever and inspirational table settings. You have a plethora of table setting ideas…and each one prettier than the last. I must say I envy your thought processes and the planning involved to bring each setting to fruition. AND the added bonus of food pics and recipes from past table settings (as you always include them) make my taste buds and baking skills perk up. You must work from sun-up to sunset with your creations and the results are spectacular.
    I love the truck napkins…and the use of buffalo check, so perfect together. I, too have the Artland Iris stemmed glassware in several colors and absolutely adore the look they add to a table.
    Stay safe and I know you will enjoy St. Patrick’s Day from your lovely home on the lake.
    Kari

    Reply
  20. Clara
    March 3, 2021 at 10:06 am

    Mary, your table is so cute! Love that cute, little truck! The napkins are perfect and at first glance looked like an appetizer plate. The black and white buffalo check pairs so well with green. The table runner is gorgeous! Enjoy your day! Clara❤️🍀

    Reply
  21. Sarah
    March 3, 2021 at 10:57 am

    Mary, what a fun table! With a truck load of lucky shamrocks, you are on the road to Lucky Land! Our love of black and white partners perfectly with St. Patrick’s Day green. Love this combination. I think I need to add some green stemware to the cupboards. The few stems we had has dwindled to one. Gorgeous table runner! Loads of Luck to one of your readers!
    I smiled when I opened Linda’s post to see the little leprechaun! I member the day I received the Traveling Shamrock Cloth for you, and that little guy was tucked inside. I’m thrilled that the tradition continues on! What fun to see how this cloth and little guy are styled each year!
    Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

    Reply
  22. Donna
    March 3, 2021 at 11:26 am

    So SWEET, very fun.. . . this is so inspiring. Thanks for all the work you do for this inspiration.

    Reply
  23. Cheryl Morris
    March 3, 2021 at 11:52 am

    Hi Mary,
    I can’t find the link for the truck on Amazon. Can you help me out? Thanks! So enjoy your site too.

    Reply
    • Mary
      March 3, 2021 at 12:01 pm

      Hi Cheryl, It’s the Amazon picture thumbnail of the truck that says ‘shop now’ underneath at the bottom of the post. Here’s the link: https://amzn.to/386za3j

      Reply
  24. Debbee
    March 3, 2021 at 11:55 am

    Mary, such a darling tablescape! I just love how you transformed that adorable truck for St. Paddy’s Day. And, how very clever to use those unique/perfect napkins underneath a clear plate! I’ve never thought to do that, and have tucked it away for future reference. And, incorporating the black/white buffalo print looks great! We both used black/white patterns in our tables but with very different styling. Thanks so much for participating and taking a chance on my first ever hosted hop! It wouldn’t have been the same without your talents.

    Reply
  25. Cyndi Raines
    March 3, 2021 at 12:15 pm

    Top of the morning to ya, Mary! What a sweet table. Love the green truck with all its charms! I’m going to piggy back off of your idea and fill a small green wheelbarrow that I have with gold coins and shamrock as well. We do have some Irish in us on my paternal grandmother’s side so I always like to dress the table in green and white, but your black accent is dashing also! Love the round up as well. Thank you. ☘☘☘☘☘

    Reply
  26. mhhwarmcozy
    March 3, 2021 at 1:48 pm

    Mary, your tables are always so much fun. They are brimming with intricate details and I find myself scrolling up and down the page to take it all in. The truck and napkins are adorable. I visit Home Goods frequently ( too frequently) but did not see the napkins when there.

    It’s always a pleasure hopping with you.
    Take care,
    RR

    Reply
  27. Kitty
    March 3, 2021 at 1:56 pm

    What a fun and festive St. Paddy’s Day table, Mary. Black and white check seems to go for any season, and those napkins with your truck centerpiece are perfect. I really live the sparkly placemats, too. Yes please, I’ll take an Irish biscuit before I leave. 🍀

    Reply
  28. designmorsels
    March 3, 2021 at 2:21 pm

    Love the green truck theme with the black and white check. This is so cute! Just shows how you can make black and white work in so many fun ways. I never would have thought to do that but I just love it. So glad you are in the hop! Your style is always inspirational.

    Reply
  29. Everyday Living
    March 3, 2021 at 2:59 pm

    Mary, what a fun St. Patrick’s Day table, the little green truck is the perfect centerpiece. The black and white really sets off the greens on your table, love the glitter placemats, and of course the beautiful runner. I wish I could have joined you all!

    Reply
  30. Liz
    March 3, 2021 at 3:04 pm

    What a fun table Mary. That truck is cute especially with your deco in the back. The shamrock button on front really made it adorable!. Love the mix of black, white and green!

    Reply
  31. Ellen
    March 3, 2021 at 3:33 pm

    Beautiful table!! 🍀☘️🍀☘️🍀☘️🍀☘️

    Reply
  32. Rebecca
    March 3, 2021 at 4:08 pm

    Mary, I love the attention to detail in your tablescapes. The green placemats with sequins immediately caught my eye. The green truck overflowing with shamrocks made the perfect centerpiece. I would’ve never associated black and white buffalo check for St. Patrick’s Day, but it works so well on your table! The shamrock table runner is another lovely detail. It’s always an honor to hop with you and to be inspired by your talents!

    Reply

