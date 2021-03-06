Cocktail, food gifts, St. Patrick's Day

Easy Blender Irish Cream + Irish Coffee

An easy blender recipe for Irish Cream that’s ready in 5 minutes. One sip and you’ll never buy it again!

Happy Weekend! I’m sharing an easy blender recipe for homemade Irish Cream. It comes together in less than 5 minutes and is SO much better than the store bought brand!

I shared this recipe previously seven years ago (*gulp!*) in a Novel Baker post and book review. It’s so good, it’s worthy of it’s own post with updated photos!

If you’ve never made Irish Cream Liqueur before, you’re in for a treat! It’s dangerously good and once you’ve had it there’s no going back to the bottled stuff on the liquor store shelves. This recipe makes 30 ounces or 15 (2 oz.) servings so you can divide it to share as a gift with friends or family for St. Patrick’s Day. You can find links for swing top bottles for gifting at the bottom of this post.

Here’s what you need:

☘️ 1 1/4 cups Irish whiskey (I used Jameson)

☘️ 1 cup heavy cream

☘️ 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

☘️ 2 tablespoons chocolate syrup

☘️ 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

☘️ 1/2 tablespoon instant espresso

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until combined. Transfer mixture to a clean glass bottle and store in the refrigerator for up to 2 months. Shake well before using.

Add a shot of Irish Cream to your coffee for Irish Coffee.

Top Irish Coffee with whipped cream and some shaved chocolate if desired. Indulge in Irish Cream over ice to sip or enjoy some over vanilla ice cream for an easy dessert.

Sláinte!

Easy Blender Irish Cream

An easy blender recipe for Irish Cream that’s ready in 5 minutes. One sip and you’ll never buy it again! Makes 30 ounces or (15) 2 oz. servings
Servings: 15

Equipment

  • blender

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups Irish whiskey I used Jameson
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
  • 2 tablespoons chocolate syrup
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1/2 tablespoon instant espresso or 1 tablespoon instant coffee

Instructions

  • Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend briefly until mixed.
  • Transfer mixture to a clean glass bottle.
  • Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 months. Shake well before using

Notes

Add a shot of Irish Cream to your coffee for Irish Coffee. Top Irish Coffee with whipped cream and shaved chocolate if desired, or enjoy Irish Cream poured over vanilla ice cream.

Find a round-up to help you Eat, Drink and Be Irish, HERE, with 17+ recipes and St. Patrick’s Day inspiration from the kitchen to the table.

There are two kinds of people — those who are Irish and those who wish they were!

☘️ ☘️ ☘️

  6 comments for “Easy Blender Irish Cream + Irish Coffee

  1. Ellen McHale
    March 6, 2021 at 8:22 am

    Mary, you tease! I think I will try this….. Love Bailey’s!
    I finally bought roses for this new Florida house. Going to plant this morning, 3 old fashioned climbers and four Simplicity …..
    Wish me LUCK (Irish or otherwise…) Tr Lahhhhh!

    Reply
  2. Franki Parde
    March 6, 2021 at 8:30 am

    OMG…Irish Cream IS MY weakness….I just LUV it!!! This recipe is a “I have to do it!!” franki

    Reply
  3. Aquietlife
    March 6, 2021 at 10:32 am

    I think of this often, I’m afraid to make again since I’m working outside so much I might end up too relaxed and happy!

    Reply
  4. Clara
    March 6, 2021 at 10:46 am

    Congrats to Cyndi! Thanks for the post Mary. Enjoy your weekend. Clara❤️🍀

    Reply
  5. Pat Parker
    March 6, 2021 at 12:08 pm

    Love Irish Cream! Can not wait to make my own batch.

    Reply
  6. Everyday Living
    March 6, 2021 at 1:32 pm

    Mary, using this recipe I think I would like Irish Coffee. The Irish Coffee I had at Temple Bar in Dublin had too much whiskey for my taste. Thanks for sharing!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

