Easy Blender Irish Cream + Irish Coffee

An easy blender recipe for Irish Cream that’s ready in 5 minutes. One sip and you’ll never buy it again!

Happy Weekend! I’m sharing an easy blender recipe for homemade Irish Cream. It comes together in less than 5 minutes and is SO much better than the store bought brand!

I shared this recipe previously seven years ago (*gulp!*) in a Novel Baker post and book review. It’s so good, it’s worthy of it’s own post with updated photos!

If you’ve never made Irish Cream Liqueur before, you’re in for a treat! It’s dangerously good and once you’ve had it there’s no going back to the bottled stuff on the liquor store shelves. This recipe makes 30 ounces or 15 (2 oz.) servings so you can divide it to share as a gift with friends or family for St. Patrick’s Day. You can find links for swing top bottles for gifting at the bottom of this post.

Here’s what you need:

☘️ 1 1/4 cups Irish whiskey (I used Jameson)

☘️ 1 cup heavy cream

☘️ 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

☘️ 2 tablespoons chocolate syrup

☘️ 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

☘️ 1/2 tablespoon instant espresso

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until combined. Transfer mixture to a clean glass bottle and store in the refrigerator for up to 2 months. Shake well before using.

Add a shot of Irish Cream to your coffee for Irish Coffee.

Top Irish Coffee with whipped cream and some shaved chocolate if desired. Indulge in Irish Cream over ice to sip or enjoy some over vanilla ice cream for an easy dessert.

Sláinte!

Print Recipe Easy Blender Irish Cream An easy blender recipe for Irish Cream that’s ready in 5 minutes. One sip and you’ll never buy it again! Makes 30 ounces or (15) 2 oz. servings Prep Time 5 mins Cook Time 0 mins Servings: 15 Equipment blender Ingredients 1 1/4 cups Irish whiskey I used Jameson

1 cup heavy cream

1 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

2 tablespoons chocolate syrup

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 tablespoon instant espresso or 1 tablespoon instant coffee Instructions Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend briefly until mixed.

Transfer mixture to a clean glass bottle.

Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 months. Shake well before using Notes Add a shot of Irish Cream to your coffee for Irish Coffee. Top Irish Coffee with whipped cream and shaved chocolate if desired, or enjoy Irish Cream poured over vanilla ice cream.

The winner of my Eat, Drink and Be Irish Giveaway is

Cyndi Raines!

Thanks to all who entered.

Find a round-up to help you Eat, Drink and Be Irish, HERE, with 17+ recipes and St. Patrick’s Day inspiration from the kitchen to the table.

There are two kinds of people — those who are Irish and those who wish they were!

☘️ ☘️ ☘️

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: