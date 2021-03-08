Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Irish Cream Scones, an indulgent teatime or morning treat!

Happy Monday! How about an Irish Cream Scone to start off your morning or to enjoy with your afternoon cuppa? Tender and crumbly on the inside with a crunchy sweet exterior thanks to a little sparkling sugar and wonderful Irish Cream glaze. . . and oh the aroma while baking!!

There is a little Irish Cream in the scone dough as well as in the glaze; a scant 3/4 tablespoon per scone but enough to impart that wonderful Irish Cream flavor! You can use the store brand of Irish Cream but I highly recommend Easy Blender Irish Cream.

In less than 5 minutes you can mix up some homemade Irish Cream Liqueur in your blender to keep in your fridge and enjoy in Irish Coffee or pour over ice cream for an easy dessert. Trust me when I say you’ll be a convert after one sip and never go back to the store brand bottle again!

This recipe is adapted from Kerrygold, so it starts with Kerrygold Irish Butter! These delicious scones are also a little indulgent thanks to caramel baking chips which complement the Irish Cream flavor. I used Hersey’s sea salt caramel baking chips.

While leftover scones will keep at room temperature in an airtight container for 2 days or in the refrigerator for 5 days (if they last that long), I think they’re best warm out the oven and enjoyed the day they are baked.

To make ahead, you can prepare the scones and freeze them unbaked. When ready for a teatime treat and fresh baked scone, remove from the freezer, brush with a little cream, sprinkle with sparkling sugar and place frozen in a 400 degree oven, adding a couple of minutes to your baking time.

Bake until golden, about 20 – 23 minutes. Remove from baking sheet to a wire rack and drizzle with Irish Cream glaze and serve!

Here are a few tips when making scones:

☘️ Overworking the dough will make scones tough and chewy instead of light and flaky. Work the dough just until it comes together.

☘️ Keep your scone dough as cold as possible. Pat out your round of dough, cut into triangles and chill scones for at least 15 minutes up to an hour in the refrigerator before baking. Chilling the scone dough after forming helps keep the butter cold that creates that flaky texture.

Print Recipe Irish Cream Scones A breakfast treat or sweet treat for teatime. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 20 mins chill time: 15 minutes 15 mins Total Time 53 mins Servings: 8 Equipment food processor Ingredients Scones: 1/2 cup sour cream use full fat for best flavor

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 large egg

1/4 cup Irish Cream Liqueur

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

8 tablespoons cold diced Kerrygold unsalted butter

1/2 cup caramel flavored baking chips

1 1/2 tablespoons heavy cream for brushing

Coarse sparkling sugar Glaze: 1/2 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons Irish Cream Liqueur Instructions To make scones: Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Whisk together sour cream, vanilla, egg and Irish Cream liqueur in a small bowl. Set aside.

Add flour, baking powder, sugar and salt to food processor. Pulse a few times to combine.

Add butter to flour mixture in food processor and pulse until mixture has pea-size lumps covered in flour.

In large bowl, stir together flour mixture and baking chips.

Add wet ingredients to flour mixture stirring until just combined. Dough will be crumbly but will come together when baked.

Turn dough out onto prepared baking sheet and gently form into an 8-inch round.

Use a sharp knife or bench scraper to cut round into 8 wedges. Pull scones apart, separating about 1 inch from one another.

Chill scones in refrigerator for minimum of 15 minutes up to an hour before baking.

Remove from refrigerator and brush top of scones with heavy cream and sprinkle with coarse sparkling sugar.

Bake for 18-23 minutes or until golden and baked through. Remove from pan and cool completely on rack. To make the glaze: Whisk together powdered sugar and liqueur until smooth. Drizzle evenly over scones. Notes Keep scone dough as cold as possible. Chill dough for at least 15 minutes in the refrigerator up to an hour. Brush with cream and sprinkle with sugar right before baking.

Overworking the dough will make scones tough and chewy instead of light and flaky. Work the dough just until it comes together.

Scones are best when fresh and warm from the oven. To make ahead, freeze unbaked scones and bake from frozen, adding a couple of minutes to the baking time.

Sparkling sugar adds a little texture and crunch to scones and won’t dissolve in the heat of your oven.

Enjoy!

☘️ ☘️ ☘️

