Transform plain cookies into ‘Owl Be Your Valentine’ Cookies with a few candy ingredients. A hoot to make and sweet treat for Valentine’s Day!

How about a sweet treat for Valentine’s Day that’s a hoot to make?

These cookies are a fun, sweet treat and easy for little hands to help decorate too!

More of a procedure than a recipe, you can use the cookies of your choice as a base

and decorate with Valentine’s Day theme colored candy . . .

Making it easy to transform plain sugar or shortbread cookies into

‘Owl Be Your Valentine’ Cookies

with some candy, frosting and a little imagination!

Use your favorite sugar cookie recipe or baked cookies from the grocery store to decorate.

I picked up some shortbread cookies from Publix bakery. A dozen cookies were about $6.

A 3 to 3 1/2-inch cookie works best as it has plenty of surface area for decorating

and room for the candy features, including the peach gummy rings for eyes.

Allow your cookies to cool completely before decorating, covering them with a generous layer

of the frosting of your choice; use canned frosting or your favorite buttercream recipe.

Note: Betty Crocker Whipped Vanilla Frosting won this blind taste test as a favorite canned frosting.

Once the frosting is in place, the fun part begins, adding the candy to create the owl!

Here is the candy I used to assemble ‘Owl Be Your Valentine’ Cookies:

♥ peach gummy rings (Dollar Tree)

♥ red licorice ropes (Twizzlers)

♥ Valentine candy corn (1 piece per owl for a beak, HomeGoods)

♥ chocolate covered sunflower seeds (HomeGoods or TJ Maxx)

♥ Valentine M&M’s

♥ Valentine sprinkles or micro hearts

♥ Wilton icing hearts, optional for eyes (Michaels or Jo-Ann’s)

Start by placing gummy rings at top of cookie, filling in center of the ring with M&M’s,

chocolate covered sunflower seeds or icing hearts for pupils.

Use additional frosting if needed to attach M&M’s or icing hearts to center of the rings.

Place a piece of candy corn for a beak between the gummy rings.

Cut your licorice rope into 1 – 1 ½ inch pieces at an angle.

Add a cut licorice piece over each eye at an angle for the owl ear tufts.

I added 6 chocolate-covered sunflowers seeds, spacing in two groups of 3 for talons at bottom of cookie.

Add your sprinkles to the body of the owl to mimic feathers.

Store cookies in an airtight container until ready to serve.

Whooooo doesn’t like a fun and easy sweet treat for Valentine’s Day?

This is a fun idea and sweet treat for an owl-themed birthday party or baby shower too,

adjusting your candy colors for your party or theme.

You can usually find a good selection of holiday candy at the check out line at HomeGoods and TJ Maxx.

Print Recipe 'Owl' Be Your Valentine Cookies Transform plain cookies into ‘Owl Be Your Valentine’ Cookies with a few candy ingredients. A hoot to make and sweet treat for Valentine’s Day! Prep Time 30 mins Cook Time 0 mins Ingredients 3 - 3 1/2 inch round sugar cookies or cookies of choice baked

1 can vanilla frosting or frosting recipe of choice CANDY FOR OWLS Peach gummy rings 2 per cookie

Red Licorice rope, such as Twizzlers (2 (1 - 1 1/2-inch) pieces cut for ear tufts)

Chocolate covered sunflower seeds 6 per cookie for talons

Valentine M&M's or Wilton Icing Hearts 2 per cookie for eyes

Valentine sprinkles

Valentine Candy Corn 1 piece per cookie for beak Instructions Spread frosting on round cookie as a base for candy.

Place gummy rings at top of cookie, filling in center of ring with M&M’s or icing hearts for pupils. Use additional frosting if needed to attach M&M’s to center of rings.

Cut licorice rope into 1 – 1 ½ inch pieces at an angle. Add cut licorice piece over each eye at an angle for ear tufts.

Place candy corn for beak between gummy rings.

Add 6 chocolate covered sunflowers seeds, spacing in two groups of 3 for talons at bottom of cookie.

Add sprinkles to body of owl to mimic feathers.

Store cookies in airtight container until ready to serve. Notes More of a method than a recipe, add your candy to your cookie to create an owl. You can be creative and use the candy and colors of your choice for a fun cookie for kids to decorate! This is a fun idea and sweet treat for an owl-themed birthday party or baby shower too, adjusting your candy colors for your party or theme.

Use your favorite cookie recipe or use ready made cookies from the grocery store bakery to decorate. 3 - 3 1/2 inch round cookies give you enough surface area to add gummy rings.

Gummy Rings can usually be found at the dollar store or Target. I found Chocolate-covered sunflower seeds at HomeGoods in the check out line with the Valentine's Day candy. They're also available online at Amazon. If you can't find red or Valentine's Day colors, use the chocolate colored ones.

