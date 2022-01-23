Weekend Waterview: Snow Days

Happy Sunday!

Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

I always look forward to snow days as snow is somewhat rare for us.

We haven’t had more than a dusting since since 2018.

We received 4 inches of snow topped off by a couple of inches sleet last Sunday.

The snow lingered through Wednesday . . .

It was gone on Thursday. . .

And we had a surprise dusting of snow Friday night!

It was 19 degrees when we woke up Saturday morning. . . brrrrrrr. . .

that’s cold for us in the sunny South!

Lola and Sophie enjoyed the snow when there wasn’t

an icy layer and they could get some traction. . .

They said it is definitely sweater weather and

agreed to pose with a promise of a treat. 🐾🐾

The sun warming things up was a welcome sight . . .

Ring-billed Gulls always make an appearance on the lake in January or February. . .

They were after a school of bait fish by the shoreline.

Our resident Blue Heron was annoyed by all the commotion, not to mention

they invaded his fishing hole, so he decided to go elsewhere.

Did you have a wintry mix or snow this week?

Hope you’re staying warm and cozy where you are. ♥

