Weekend Waterview: Snow Days

Happy Sunday!
Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.
I always look forward to snow days as snow is somewhat rare for us.
We haven’t had more than a dusting since since 2018.
We received 4 inches of snow topped off by a couple of inches sleet last Sunday.
The snow lingered through Wednesday . . .
It was gone on Thursday. . .
And we had a surprise dusting of snow Friday night!
It was 19 degrees when we woke up Saturday morning. . . brrrrrrr. . .
that’s cold for us in the sunny South!
Lola and Sophie enjoyed the snow when there wasn’t
an icy layer and they could get some traction. . .
They said it is definitely sweater weather and
agreed to pose with a promise of a treat. 🐾🐾
The sun warming things up was a welcome sight . . .
Ring-billed Gulls always make an appearance on the lake in January or February. . .
They were after a school of bait fish by the shoreline.
Our resident Blue Heron was annoyed by all the commotion, not to mention
they invaded his fishing hole, so he decided to go elsewhere.
Did you have a wintry mix or snow this week?
Hope you’re staying warm and cozy where you are. ♥
Brrr… brrr… it looks cold. The girls definitely need their sweaters. Enjoyed seeing all the birds. Beautiful pictures.
We live north of Phoenix and no snow here… but in the high country they got plenty.
Take good care, Mary.
The snow was beautiful and we were so glad the power grid held in our area of Central N.C.. our dogs were not impressed with the icy mix mid week but loved the light powdery snow we had Sat and raced around the yard like puppies. Very cold this morning and will be a perfect day for football watching and chili eating. I made a big pot of white chicken chili and will make some cornbread to go with it later today. Stay warm and be safe.
Hello, we live in Charlotte and love the Lake Norman area. Thinking of looking for a home there soon!
The lake looks wonderful in mid summer or mid winter.
Y’all got the snow!! Couldn’t believe that we here in Indiana have dodged all these weather related bullets! I fear our day of reckoning is coming BIG TIME! Lola & Sophie look like two snowballs with sweaters…pictures are all beautiful with the white if the snow and the dark blue lake! Thanks for sharing and stay warm!! ⛄️❄️💨❄️🌬
Love the winter pictures and of course, the dogs who always look adorable. I live in Virginia and we had a couple inches plus an Ice covering but right now I am visiting the grandchildren in the Chicago area and we just had 5 inches of snow with more to come. But cold…I didn’t know cold till my daughter moved here and I am from PA so have always had winters…but this is winter! A hug from one of the little ones just makes the cold go away! Peace.
We are still snow covered from last week’s snow events (two). I’m over it. But your short-lived view is beautiful!
Beautiful pictures. Nothing here in South Georgia, but it is cold. 30 this morning. I love the paw print picture with the bird foot prints with it. 😊
Mary, You received twice the snow amount that we received as we got much more rain before the frigid air came in. It’s been really cold! I have to admit it’s beautiful in your area but I’m ready for Spring! This is the first weekend where we didn’t have rain and a wintry mix. Although cold, it’s wonderful to see the sun! Those sweet girls of yours are adorable! Enjoy your day! Clara ❤️
Beautiful photos, Mary, of the snow and the girls. We had a lovely snowfall here in the Tidewater area of Virginia. My husband and I did a lot of bird watching yesterday at the various feeders we have set up on the fringe of our woods.
Greetings from wintery Western MT. We are experiencing a milder winter season for the most part but did get between 1-2′ snow a couple of weeks ago with snow & ice still remaining. Getting slammed in January and/or February is not unusual here however. Love your pictures of your surroundings and the girls……so peaceful there on the lake!
So pretty Mary! I didn’t realize you had snow on the ground for 4 days! I hope you didn’t loose power, that’s the part I hate…we ordered a whole house generator that is supposed to be installed Friday, so after that I will have no worries! We never got snow, but it has been really cold, I have spent much of the week cuddled in an electric blanket. I’m glad the girls had their sweaters handy, adorable as always. Stay cozy…
Jenna
Absolutely beautiful! And a good time to snuggle up with something warm like stew, hot chocolate or an Irish coffee!
Dreamy snowy photos. It is always a treat to see a little snow when it is so rare. Lola and Sophie look so darn cute. Stay warm and cozy.
Beautiful photos. And Burr very cold for your area. The girls were definitely in need of their sweaters. I’m live in California and cool weather, especially at night with some rain and very, very windy.
Your pictures are always so beautiful and how cool (excuse the pun) to see what your area looks like covered in snow. Your sweet pups are in perfect winter style! I’m in northern Indiana and we got a “dusting” of about 4″ of light, fluffy snow last night. We have gorgeous sunshine and the snow sparkles like glitter. Stay warm!