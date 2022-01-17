January Blues and Blooms: Winter Nesting Tablescape and Arrangement

Beat the January Blues with some flower therapy and an arrangement of snowy white blooms. You’ll find additional floral and table inspiration.
Happy Monday!
I’m joining my blogging friends for some flower therapy and
Monday Morning Blooms on a cold, winter day!
We had a wintery mix of snow and sleet, along with blustery winds yesterday.
We’re thankful it wasn’t more of an ‘ice event’ as predicted that would have caused
downed trees and power lines.
Grab a mug of something warm to drink and enjoy a little flower therapy
this morning from my Monday Morning Blooms’ friends!
You can find my friends’ links to their floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.
Our theme for this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms was ‘January Blues’. . .
using a blue and white container with flowers. . .
A favorite vintage blue and white transferware pitcher is serving as a vase
for an arrangement of ‘snowy white’ grocery store blooms. . .
hydrangeas, alstroemeria, spray roses
and campanulas, more commonly known as bellflowers.
Sparkling white picks and snow-kissed pinecones were added to the arrangement for a winter note. . .
With a silver glittery bird perched on a snowy white branch in the arrangement.
Join me at the table for a little winter nesting. . .
The table is set for cozy dining by our Winter Nesting Tree,
decorated to extend the *twinkle* season beyond Christmas.
It makes the house cheerier and brighter and is a good antidote
for the winter blues when it’s cold and gray outside!
And fitting for our wintery mix of snow and sleet yesterday!
Sparkling snowflakes, icy branches, pine cones, bird ornaments and glittery bird nests
add winter nesting details on the tree. You can see more of the tree, HERE.
A faux fur throw provides a cozy winter layer and tablecloth. . .
Bird dishes flew in, lighting on blue and white Devon Cottage plates by Johnson Brothers.
Bird ornaments are perched in nests on the table,
with the addition of Epsom salt to mimic snow.
Mercury glass votives add some sparkle and shimmer, joining the glittery nests and icy branches. . .
While twig flatware lends a woodland note to the table.
Table Details:
Vintage Pitcher / Wedgwood Maltese Blue
Plates / Johnson Brothers Devon Cottage White Chargers /
Bird dishes / Gracie China, HomeGoods, several years ago, used HERE
Twig flatware / Pier 1, several years ago
Faux fur throw and chargers / HomeGoods, several years ago
Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside
If you were affected by the winter storm yesterday,
I hope your power is on this morning and you’re warm and cozy in your nest. ♥
Mary, I must say that I am so happy you created your “Winter Nesting Tree” again this year!…I so look forward to seeing that beauty during the winter months. Such an enchanting backdrop to your beautiful winter tablescapes. Adore the Wedgwood Maltese Blue pitcher and you found one of my favorite flowers, the bellflower! As always, the layering of the table is perfection…love that you used a fur throw for your table covering…giving such a warm and cozy feel…So sad that our Pier 1 closed…they had such great things such as your fabulous twig silverware!….I hope that you faired well with the storm….Knock of wood, our power is still on…just a couple of inches of snow and lots of ice here….Enjoy the remainder of your holiday weekend….So great to be blooming with you today!!
Good morning, Mary. I am so glad you didn’t get more of an ice event. We only had a very cold rain. I never remember seeing the Wedgwood pitcher, it is beautiful. The mix of white grocery store blooms is perfect. I also love bellflowers, but rarely see them in my grocery stores. The cozy throw provides a lovely foundation for your winter nesting table set against the backdrop of your beautiful nesting tree. The twinkling tree is definitely a good antidote to chase away the January blues.
It is always a pleasure to share Monday Morning Blooms with you. Wishing you a warm and cozy day inside by the twinkle of the tree!
Your settings are Beautiful as always. The snow was pretty yesterday but I prefer it on tables and in trees inside. 🤣 I have been wanting new dishes for a long time but can never decide…too many choices but the Devon Cottage are wonderful ( plus my middle daughter is Devon!). Thanks for the beauty on this cold day. Peace.
Mary, you sure make snow and winter look appealing with your touches! I much prefer the fantasy over the reality of what’s outside my door this morning!! The blue & white is perfect any month, but especially in January, I think. I love your bird on nest with the Epsom salt snow. Thise little bird dishes are the perfect choice for this MMB, and so is that furry throw. Thanks for warming up this blustery morning for me!
So much beauty in today’s post Mary from your arrangement, table with pretty plates and beautifully decorated tree. I can only imagine how wonderful it must be to enjoy the twinkling lights and sparkling ornaments while you tucked away warm and cozy with snow outside. We missed the snow yesterday and just got cold rain. Thank you and the other ladies for the flower therapy this morning! 💙
Thanks! I needed that! Love Monday morning blooms and everything you & your blogging buddies do!
The blue and white arrangements from each of you are exquisite. They brought inspiration and “sunshine” on this very cold, blustery morning.
Thank you for a beautiful start to my day and antidote for the January Blues Mary! I’ve long admired those sweet bird dishes and was lucky to find a matching teapot at TJ Maxx, so I always keep my eyes out for them at HomeGoods and TJ Maxx when shopping. Your arrangement is gorgeous in your transferware pitcher. Jerrie
Brrrrr…it’s cold outside but warm and cozy by your winter nesting tree and table! I love your winter tree so much that I promised myself I would do this next year and start my shopping for bird and other winter ornaments as soon as they arrive at Hobby Lobby this fall. Thank you for the beauty and inspiration this morning Mary!
I’m so glad you aren’t iced in Mary! I love the cardinal capture in the snowy branches, beautiful! The white flower mix in your blue and white pitcher is lovely, and I would happily spend the month of January enjoying your wonderful Winter Nesting Tree. The furry table cover, twig flatware and bird bowls are nice and cozy and the candles add warmth and sparkle to your winter table. I hope you can stay warm and snug this week!
Jenna
Mary, in addition to your wonderful taste, your photography is outstanding. A feast for the eyes.
Every setting is stunning but this is just Fabulous! Love your tree, and I agree, the shot of the cardinal in the snow covered twigs is exceptional. Thank you for sharing.
Oh—how lovely. The table setting is so – so pretty. How gifted you are😊 Thank you for brightening my day❤️
Mary, Your arrangement is beautiful but the shot of the cardinal in the snow is gorgeous! I love cardinals! Your arrangement with the added white branches, pine cones and cute bird really enhances the beauty of the flowers. January is a challenging dreary month, but the colorful tree and pretty arrangement really lightens the mood. I always look forward to MMB and always enjoy it. Have a great week! Clara ❤️
Gorgeous! Love the photo with the cardinal. You should enter it in a phot contest. Would make a beautiful Christmas card. Look forward to your posts every week.
So pretty, especially love your vase you used. Have a blessed Monday!
Mary, I love the beauty of the snow but was so relieved that our power stayed on. The bird activity from dawn till dusk was amazing. My husband counted 30 cardinals at our feeders during the storm, plus all kinds of other birds including a large hawk on our gazebo hoping for a meal. Fortunately for our little birds he flew away hungry this time. You reminded me I have a pretty dark blue pitcher with snowflakes on it that would be a great container for some white altromeria if I can,get out today and go to the grocery store. Everything seems to be melting quickly. That’s how we like our snow storms in N.C.!!!!
I’m glad you dodged the ice storm. They are the worst! Your post is as lovely and heartwarming as ever. I so love your winter nesting tree. I say I am going to add one here, but never do. Your table is inviting, and the white bouquet in your blue and white is the perfect touch. Enjoy your warm and cozy home.
Mary, I’ve switched to Chrome and it allows me to post comments now, but I still can’t leave a comment on your blog for some reason. Are they going to your spam folder? I want to get this figured out!!!
Happy Monday Sarah! I’ve read that Chrome is better suited for WP blog viewing, which is the browser I use. Both of your comments posted, sometimes there is a delay for some reason that I haven’t quite figured out. :) Thank you for your persistence. ♥
Gorgeous table setting – I LOVE the blue and white. The photo of the cardinal in the snowy tree is so beautiful. Thank you for sharing your gifts.