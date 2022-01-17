Dishes, Flowers, Monday Morning Blooms, Tablescape, Winter

January Blues and Blooms: Winter Nesting Tablescape and Arrangement

24 Comments

Beat the January Blues with some flower therapy and an arrangement of snowy white blooms. You’ll find additional floral and table inspiration.

Winter Nesting and January Blues table with birds, mercury glass and pine cones | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tablescape #birds #flowers

Happy Monday!

I’m joining my blogging friends for some flower therapy and

Monday Morning Blooms on a cold, winter day!

We had a wintery mix of snow and sleet, along with blustery winds yesterday.

We’re thankful it wasn’t more of an ‘ice event’ as predicted that would have caused

downed trees and power lines.

Cardinal in snow | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bird #snow #cardinal #winter

Grab a mug of something warm to drink and enjoy a little flower therapy

this morning from my Monday Morning Blooms’ friends!

You can find my friends’ links to their floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.

Wedgwood Maltese Blue pitcher with white flower arrangement of hydrangeas, roses, alstromeria, and bellflowers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tablescape #birds #flowers

Our theme for this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms was ‘January Blues’. . .

 using a blue and white container with flowers. . .

Vintage Wedgwood Maltese Blue pitcher | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tablescape #birds #flowers

A favorite vintage blue and white transferware pitcher is serving as a vase

for an arrangement of ‘snowy white’ grocery store blooms. . .

hydrangeas, alstroemeria, spray roses

and campanulas, more commonly known as bellflowers.

Pitcher with white flower arrangement of hydrangeas, roses, alstromeria, and bellflowers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tablescape #birds #flowers

Wedgwood Maltese Blue pitcher with white flower arrangement of hydrangeas, roses, alstromeria, and bellflowers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tablescape #birds #flowers

 Sparkling white picks and snow-kissed pinecones were added to the arrangement for a winter note. . .

Bird, snowy white branches and pinecones for winter flower arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tablescape #birds #flowers

With a silver glittery bird perched on a snowy white branch in the arrangement.

Bird and snowy white branches in winter arrangement with white hydrangeas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tablescape #birds #flowers

Winter Nesting and January Blues table by winter tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tablescape #birds #flowers

Join me at the table for a little winter nesting. . .

Winter Nesting Tree with birds, snowflakes and icy branches | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

The table is set for cozy dining by our Winter Nesting Tree,

decorated to extend the *twinkle* season beyond Christmas.

It makes the house cheerier and brighter and is a good antidote

for the winter blues when it’s cold and gray outside!

Snowflake ornament on Winter Nesting Tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

And fitting for our wintery mix of snow and sleet yesterday!

Bird ornaments on Winter Nesting Tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

Sparkling snowflakes, icy branches, pine cones, bird ornaments and glittery bird nests

add winter nesting details on the tree. You can see more of the tree, HERE.

Winter Nesting and January Blues table by winter tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tablescape #birds #flowers

A faux fur throw provides a cozy winter layer and tablecloth. . .

January Blues table with birds, nests and blue and white transferware | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tablescape #birds #flowers

Bird dishes flew in, lighting on blue and white Devon Cottage plates by Johnson Brothers.

January Blues table with birds, nests and blue and white transferware | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tablescape #birds #flowers

Winter Nesting and January Blues table with birds and nests | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tablescape #birds

Bird ornaments are perched in nests on the table,

with the addition of Epsom salt to mimic snow.

Winter Nesting and January Blues table with blue and white transferware, birds and nests | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tablescape #birds

Mercury glass votives add some sparkle and shimmer, joining the glittery nests and icy branches. . .

Winter Nesting and January Blues table with blue and white transferware, birds and nests | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tablescape #birds

While twig flatware lends a woodland note to the table.

Twig flatware for Winter Nesting table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tablescape #birds

racie bird dishes with Johnson Brothers Devon Cottage and Winter Nesting table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tablescape #birds

Winter Nesting arrangement and table by the winter tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tablescape #birds #flowers

Table Details:

Vintage Pitcher / Wedgwood Maltese Blue

Plates / Johnson Brothers Devon Cottage White Chargers /

Bird dishes / Gracie China, HomeGoods, several years ago, used HERE

Twig flatware / Pier 1, several years ago

Faux fur throw and chargers / HomeGoods, several years ago

Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Gracie bird dishes with Johnson Brothers Devon Cottage and Winter Nesting table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tablescape #birds

Visit my talented blogging friends this week to see their beautiful floral inspiration:

Shirley at Housepitality Designs

 Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse

Pam at Everyday Living

Winter Nesting Table with bird ornaments and nests | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tree #birds #christmastree

If you were affected by the winter storm yesterday,

I hope your power is on this morning and you’re warm and cozy in your nest. ♥

Winter Nesting and January Blues table with birds, mercury glass, pine cones | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tablescape #birds #flowers

Wedgwood Maltese Blue pitcher with winter white flower arrangement with hydrangeas and pinecones | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tablescape #flowers

  24 comments for “January Blues and Blooms: Winter Nesting Tablescape and Arrangement

  3. shirley@housepitalitydesigns
    January 17, 2022 at 6:27 am

    Mary, I must say that I am so happy you created your “Winter Nesting Tree” again this year!…I so look forward to seeing that beauty during the winter months. Such an enchanting backdrop to your beautiful winter tablescapes. Adore the Wedgwood Maltese Blue pitcher and you found one of my favorite flowers, the bellflower! As always, the layering of the table is perfection…love that you used a fur throw for your table covering…giving such a warm and cozy feel…So sad that our Pier 1 closed…they had such great things such as your fabulous twig silverware!….I hope that you faired well with the storm….Knock of wood, our power is still on…just a couple of inches of snow and lots of ice here….Enjoy the remainder of your holiday weekend….So great to be blooming with you today!!

    Reply
  4. Everyday Living
    January 17, 2022 at 7:21 am

    Good morning, Mary. I am so glad you didn’t get more of an ice event. We only had a very cold rain. I never remember seeing the Wedgwood pitcher, it is beautiful. The mix of white grocery store blooms is perfect. I also love bellflowers, but rarely see them in my grocery stores. The cozy throw provides a lovely foundation for your winter nesting table set against the backdrop of your beautiful nesting tree. The twinkling tree is definitely a good antidote to chase away the January blues.

    It is always a pleasure to share Monday Morning Blooms with you. Wishing you a warm and cozy day inside by the twinkle of the tree!

    Reply
  5. Cindi
    January 17, 2022 at 7:39 am

    Your settings are Beautiful as always. The snow was pretty yesterday but I prefer it on tables and in trees inside. 🤣 I have been wanting new dishes for a long time but can never decide…too many choices but the Devon Cottage are wonderful ( plus my middle daughter is Devon!). Thanks for the beauty on this cold day. Peace.

    Reply
  6. Rita C.
    January 17, 2022 at 7:51 am

    Mary, you sure make snow and winter look appealing with your touches! I much prefer the fantasy over the reality of what’s outside my door this morning!! The blue & white is perfect any month, but especially in January, I think. I love your bird on nest with the Epsom salt snow. Thise little bird dishes are the perfect choice for this MMB, and so is that furry throw. Thanks for warming up this blustery morning for me!

    Reply
  7. Elaine
    January 17, 2022 at 7:57 am

    So much beauty in today’s post Mary from your arrangement, table with pretty plates and beautifully decorated tree. I can only imagine how wonderful it must be to enjoy the twinkling lights and sparkling ornaments while you tucked away warm and cozy with snow outside. We missed the snow yesterday and just got cold rain. Thank you and the other ladies for the flower therapy this morning! 💙

    Reply
  8. Sandra Brown
    January 17, 2022 at 7:58 am

    Thanks! I needed that! Love Monday morning blooms and everything you & your blogging buddies do!

    Reply
  9. Ann Woleben
    January 17, 2022 at 8:01 am

    The blue and white arrangements from each of you are exquisite. They brought inspiration and “sunshine” on this very cold, blustery morning.

    Reply
  10. Jerrie Stanton
    January 17, 2022 at 8:47 am

    Thank you for a beautiful start to my day and antidote for the January Blues Mary! I’ve long admired those sweet bird dishes and was lucky to find a matching teapot at TJ Maxx, so I always keep my eyes out for them at HomeGoods and TJ Maxx when shopping. Your arrangement is gorgeous in your transferware pitcher. Jerrie

    Reply
  11. Teresa Cline
    January 17, 2022 at 8:52 am

    Brrrrr…it’s cold outside but warm and cozy by your winter nesting tree and table! I love your winter tree so much that I promised myself I would do this next year and start my shopping for bird and other winter ornaments as soon as they arrive at Hobby Lobby this fall. Thank you for the beauty and inspiration this morning Mary!

    Reply
  13. the Painted Apron
    January 17, 2022 at 9:37 am

    I’m so glad you aren’t iced in Mary! I love the cardinal capture in the snowy branches, beautiful! The white flower mix in your blue and white pitcher is lovely, and I would happily spend the month of January enjoying your wonderful Winter Nesting Tree. The furry table cover, twig flatware and bird bowls are nice and cozy and the candles add warmth and sparkle to your winter table. I hope you can stay warm and snug this week!
    Jenna

    Reply
  14. Teresa
    January 17, 2022 at 10:10 am

    Mary, in addition to your wonderful taste, your photography is outstanding. A feast for the eyes.

    Reply
  15. Sheran
    January 17, 2022 at 10:26 am

    Every setting is stunning but this is just Fabulous! Love your tree, and I agree, the shot of the cardinal in the snow covered twigs is exceptional. Thank you for sharing.

    Reply
    • Gert
      January 17, 2022 at 10:35 am

      Oh—how lovely. The table setting is so – so pretty. How gifted you are😊 Thank you for brightening my day❤️

      Reply
  16. Clara
    January 17, 2022 at 10:45 am

    Mary, Your arrangement is beautiful but the shot of the cardinal in the snow is gorgeous! I love cardinals! Your arrangement with the added white branches, pine cones and cute bird really enhances the beauty of the flowers. January is a challenging dreary month, but the colorful tree and pretty arrangement really lightens the mood. I always look forward to MMB and always enjoy it. Have a great week! Clara ❤️

    Reply
  17. Andree Dampier
    January 17, 2022 at 11:18 am

    Gorgeous! Love the photo with the cardinal. You should enter it in a phot contest. Would make a beautiful Christmas card. Look forward to your posts every week.

    Reply
  18. Christie
    January 17, 2022 at 11:47 am

    So pretty, especially love your vase you used. Have a blessed Monday!

    Reply
  19. Kathy Menold
    January 17, 2022 at 11:59 am

    Mary, I love the beauty of the snow but was so relieved that our power stayed on. The bird activity from dawn till dusk was amazing. My husband counted 30 cardinals at our feeders during the storm, plus all kinds of other birds including a large hawk on our gazebo hoping for a meal. Fortunately for our little birds he flew away hungry this time. You reminded me I have a pretty dark blue pitcher with snowflakes on it that would be a great container for some white altromeria if I can,get out today and go to the grocery store. Everything seems to be melting quickly. That’s how we like our snow storms in N.C.!!!!

    Reply
  20. Sarah
    January 17, 2022 at 1:00 pm

    I’m glad you dodged the ice storm. They are the worst! Your post is as lovely and heartwarming as ever. I so love your winter nesting tree. I say I am going to add one here, but never do. Your table is inviting, and the white bouquet in your blue and white is the perfect touch. Enjoy your warm and cozy home.

    Reply
  21. Sarah
    January 17, 2022 at 1:02 pm

    Mary, I’ve switched to Chrome and it allows me to post comments now, but I still can’t leave a comment on your blog for some reason. Are they going to your spam folder? I want to get this figured out!!!

    Reply
    • Mary
      January 17, 2022 at 1:12 pm

      Happy Monday Sarah! I’ve read that Chrome is better suited for WP blog viewing, which is the browser I use. Both of your comments posted, sometimes there is a delay for some reason that I haven’t quite figured out. :) Thank you for your persistence. ♥

      Reply
  22. Sue
    January 17, 2022 at 1:15 pm

    Gorgeous table setting – I LOVE the blue and white. The photo of the cardinal in the snowy tree is so beautiful. Thank you for sharing your gifts.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

