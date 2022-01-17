January Blues and Blooms: Winter Nesting Tablescape and Arrangement

Beat the January Blues with some flower therapy and an arrangement of snowy white blooms. You’ll find additional floral and table inspiration.

Happy Monday!

I’m joining my blogging friends for some flower therapy and

Monday Morning Blooms on a cold, winter day!

We had a wintery mix of snow and sleet, along with blustery winds yesterday.

We’re thankful it wasn’t more of an ‘ice event’ as predicted that would have caused

downed trees and power lines.

Grab a mug of something warm to drink and enjoy a little flower therapy

this morning from my Monday Morning Blooms’ friends!

You can find my friends’ links to their floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.

Our theme for this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms was ‘January Blues’. . .

using a blue and white container with flowers. . .

A favorite vintage blue and white transferware pitcher is serving as a vase

for an arrangement of ‘snowy white’ grocery store blooms. . .

hydrangeas, alstroemeria, spray roses

and campanulas, more commonly known as bellflowers.

Sparkling white picks and snow-kissed pinecones were added to the arrangement for a winter note. . .

With a silver glittery bird perched on a snowy white branch in the arrangement.

Join me at the table for a little winter nesting. . .

The table is set for cozy dining by our Winter Nesting Tree,

decorated to extend the *twinkle* season beyond Christmas.

It makes the house cheerier and brighter and is a good antidote

for the winter blues when it’s cold and gray outside!

And fitting for our wintery mix of snow and sleet yesterday!

Sparkling snowflakes, icy branches, pine cones, bird ornaments and glittery bird nests

add winter nesting details on the tree. You can see more of the tree, HERE.

A faux fur throw provides a cozy winter layer and tablecloth. . .

Bird dishes flew in, lighting on blue and white Devon Cottage plates by Johnson Brothers.

Bird ornaments are perched in nests on the table,

with the addition of Epsom salt to mimic snow.

Mercury glass votives add some sparkle and shimmer, joining the glittery nests and icy branches. . .

While twig flatware lends a woodland note to the table.

Table Details:

Vintage Pitcher / Wedgwood Maltese Blue

Plates / Johnson Brothers Devon Cottage White Chargers /

Bird dishes / Gracie China, HomeGoods, several years ago, used HERE

Twig flatware / Pier 1, several years ago

Faux fur throw and chargers / HomeGoods, several years ago

Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

If you were affected by the winter storm yesterday,

I hope your power is on this morning and you’re warm and cozy in your nest. ♥

