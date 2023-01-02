Monday Morning Blooms and A Year of Flowers in Review

Find a year of flowers and round up of DIY floral arrangements and seasonal centerpiece inspiration. You’ll also find flower longevity tips, short cuts and techniques to create affordable arrangements using grocery store and garden flowers.

Happy January!

I hope your holidays were merry and bright and we’re all looking

at a happy and healthy new year ahead!

It’s always a joy to pick some Monday Morning Blooms on the third Mondays of every month

and to share them with YOU and my flower-loving friends, Lidy and Pam!

Thank you for all of your visits and kind comments this past year!

I hope that my little corner of the blogosphere provides you with some flower therapy and inspiration

in the coming year, whether you’re cutting flowers from your garden or

creating an arrangement from a grocery store bouquet.

We’re taking a look back at our year of flowers, with highlights from the months and seasons.

You’ll find my friends’ links and their floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.

Click on the links in highlighted in red if you’d like to see the post in full or for the tutorial or tips.

January Blues and Blooms: Winter Nesting Tablescape and Arrangement

Beating the January Blues with some flower therapy and an arrangement of snowy white blooms

All Abuzz and Bee Mine Tablescape for Valentine’s Day

Red and white tulips and roses from the grocery store to fill a favorite pitcher

for an easy centerpiece for a *Bee* Mine table for Valentine’s Day

On the Porch with Hydrangeas and Lemons and Easy Flower Arrangement

Tips to create an easy flower arrangement using hydrangeas and lemons

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with Blooms, Belleek and Postcards on the Porch

A favorite white ironstone pitcher is filled with an assortment of white and green blooms

with trio of petite Belleck vases are filled with mini blooms

Welcome Spring with a Grandiflora Arrangement and Tablescape

Alstroemeria, Charmelia, Stock and Tulips fill a tureen for a ‘welcome spring’ table.

How to Make an Easy Carrot Flower Arrangement + Cottontails and Carrots Tablescape

Tutorial and tips to make a floral arrangement for Easter, using everybunny’s favorite veggie, carrots.

Blue and White Transferware and Monday Morning Blooms in the Potting Shed

A blooming vignette of blue and white transferware, Snowball Viburnum and Lenten Roses from the garden, paired with grocery store hydrangeas and tulips

Lakeside Table with Portmeirion Botanic Garden and Blooming Photo Frames for Mother’s Day

Set a flower-filled alfresco table to celebrate Mother’s Day. You’ll find DIY pressed flower frames to honor ‘Mom’.

Blooming Watering Cans, Bunnies and Roses on the Potting Bench

Garden roses. . .Earth Angel, Tea Clipper, Charles Darwin, Popcorn Drift and Pink Double Knock Out Roses

fill watering cans and join bunnies on the Potting Bench.

Tabletop Gardening and Garden Bouquets in the Potting Shed

Garden bouquets fill mason jars and watering cans, with flower pot napkin rings and garden gloves holding flatware to add tabletop gardening notes.

DIY Wags and Flags Puppy Bouquet and Happy Independence Day

Tutorial for a dog gone fun floral arrangement to create to celebrate the red, white and blue and puppy love

Blooming Welcome with Garden Flowers to the Potting Shed Door

Create a flower arrangement for a door using garden flowers. Post includes a handy tip and upcycling an Amazon Prime envelope for a basket liner.

Cheery Sunflower Tablescape for September and Easy Flower Arranging Method

Sunflowers and alstroemeria from the grocery store, join coleus and vitex from the garden, for a transitional summer-to-fall arrangement. Cups serve as mini vases inside a larger container for easy flower arranging.

A Fall Harvest on the Potting Bench

Welcoming October with a harvest of pumpkins, hydrangeas, Indian corn and mums

How to Make an Easy Indian Corn Vase Flower Arrangement for Thanksgiving

Add a harvest note to your Thanksgiving or seasonal fall décor with an Indian corn vase and centerpiece. An easy DIY floral arrangement centerpiece for your Thanksgiving or fall table.

How to Make a Flower Arrangement Using an Ice Bucket + White Christmas Tablescape

Think outside the vase with a DIY flower arrangement using an ice bucket or wine chiller.

“Flowers always make people better, happier, and more helpful; they are sunshine, food and medicine for the soul.”

– Luther Burbank

*Buzz* over to visit my flower friends to see their year in review and floral inspiration:

Pam at Everyday Living

Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse

