Monday Morning Blooms and A Year of Flowers in Review

Find a year of flowers and round up of DIY floral arrangements and seasonal centerpiece inspiration. You’ll also find flower longevity tips, short cuts and techniques to create affordable arrangements using grocery store and garden flowers.
Happy January!
I hope your holidays were merry and bright and we’re all looking
at a happy and healthy new year ahead!
It’s always a joy to pick some Monday Morning Blooms on the third Mondays of every month
and to share them with YOU and my flower-loving friends, Lidy and Pam!
Thank you for all of your visits and kind comments this past year!
I hope that my little corner of the blogosphere provides you with some flower therapy and inspiration
in the coming year, whether you’re cutting flowers from your garden or
creating an arrangement from a grocery store bouquet.
We’re taking a look back at our year of flowers, with highlights from the months and seasons.
You’ll find my friends’ links and their floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.
Click on the links in highlighted in red if you’d like to see the post in full or for the tutorial or tips.
January Blues and Blooms: Winter Nesting Tablescape and Arrangement
Beating the January Blues with some flower therapy and an arrangement of snowy white blooms
All Abuzz and Bee Mine Tablescape for Valentine’s Day
Red and white tulips and roses from the grocery store to fill a favorite pitcher
for an easy centerpiece for a *Bee* Mine table for Valentine’s Day
On the Porch with Hydrangeas and Lemons and Easy Flower Arrangement
Tips to create an easy flower arrangement using hydrangeas and lemons
Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with Blooms, Belleek and Postcards on the Porch
A favorite white ironstone pitcher is filled with an assortment of white and green blooms
with trio of petite Belleck vases are filled with mini blooms
Welcome Spring with a Grandiflora Arrangement and Tablescape
Alstroemeria, Charmelia, Stock and Tulips fill a tureen for a ‘welcome spring’ table.
How to Make an Easy Carrot Flower Arrangement + Cottontails and Carrots Tablescape
Tutorial and tips to make a floral arrangement for Easter, using everybunny’s favorite veggie, carrots.
Blue and White Transferware and Monday Morning Blooms in the Potting Shed
A blooming vignette of blue and white transferware, Snowball Viburnum and Lenten Roses from the garden, paired with grocery store hydrangeas and tulips
Lakeside Table with Portmeirion Botanic Garden and Blooming Photo Frames for Mother’s Day
Set a flower-filled alfresco table to celebrate Mother’s Day. You’ll find DIY pressed flower frames to honor ‘Mom’.
Blooming Watering Cans, Bunnies and Roses on the Potting Bench
Garden roses. . .Earth Angel, Tea Clipper, Charles Darwin, Popcorn Drift and Pink Double Knock Out Roses
fill watering cans and join bunnies on the Potting Bench.
Tabletop Gardening and Garden Bouquets in the Potting Shed
Garden bouquets fill mason jars and watering cans, with flower pot napkin rings and garden gloves holding flatware to add tabletop gardening notes.
DIY Wags and Flags Puppy Bouquet and Happy Independence Day
Tutorial for a dog gone fun floral arrangement to create to celebrate the red, white and blue and puppy love
Blooming Welcome with Garden Flowers to the Potting Shed Door
Create a flower arrangement for a door using garden flowers. Post includes a handy tip and upcycling an Amazon Prime envelope for a basket liner.
Cheery Sunflower Tablescape for September and Easy Flower Arranging Method
Sunflowers and alstroemeria from the grocery store, join coleus and vitex from the garden, for a transitional summer-to-fall arrangement. Cups serve as mini vases inside a larger container for easy flower arranging.
A Fall Harvest on the Potting Bench
Welcoming October with a harvest of pumpkins, hydrangeas, Indian corn and mums
How to Make an Easy Indian Corn Vase Flower Arrangement for Thanksgiving
Add a harvest note to your Thanksgiving or seasonal fall décor with an Indian corn vase and centerpiece. An easy DIY floral arrangement centerpiece for your Thanksgiving or fall table.
How to Make a Flower Arrangement Using an Ice Bucket + White Christmas Tablescape
Think outside the vase with a DIY flower arrangement using an ice bucket or wine chiller.
“Flowers always make people better, happier, and more helpful; they are sunshine, food and medicine for the soul.”
– Luther Burbank
*Buzz* over to visit my flower friends to see their year in review and floral inspiration:
Pam at Everyday Living
Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse
Good morning, Mary. What a beautiful review of flowers. You always inspire with your arrangements in the garden, potting shed, on the porch. or at your potting bench. I look forward to another year of sharing beautiful blooms with you and Lidy. Wishing you a joy-filled New Year ♥️
Thank you Pam! I so look forward to sharing blooms with you and Lidy. ♥
I cannot imagine a life w/o flowers…we have a camellia fully open this morning…I’m calling it “Joy.” franki
Thank you for your visit and comment Franki, I have camellia envy. :) Happy New Year❣️
Happy New Year! I so enjoyed strolling through the year but I must admit I got stuck on April and May! While I don’t want to wish my life away… I do want it to be springtime! At least I can go outside this afternoon and enjoy warm weather before Winter returns! Peace.
Hi Cindi, I know what you mean. :) I do enjoy winter but not the single digit temperatures that we had with the power outages over Christmas. Happy New Year❣️
Good morning 2023, Mary! Really enjoy reading the year of Flowers. I will be coming back to this topic through out the year. So many great ideas and beautiful photos. I always buy store bought flowers to create arrangements for my home. They brighten my spirits and bring joy each day.
Happy New Year 2023 to you. 🌼🐝🌸🌹🌼
Thank your for your visit and comment Jo! Wishing you a flower-filled and happy new year❣️
Love blooming Mondays! Thank you for a fantastic year of beauty and inspiration!
Thank you so much for your sweet comment Sandra, Happy New Year❣️
This is the perfect thing to see on this cold and snowy morning in Minnesota! Thank you for a year of beauty!
Thank you for your visit and comment Yvonne. Happy New Year and stay warm❣️
Happy New Year, Mary! I have so enjoyed looking back at all of your gorgeous floral arrangements and vignettes. You girls need to have your own flower arranging book. Your posts are all breathtaking! May this new year bring you peace, joy, and many blessings.
Happy New Year to you Shannon! We so enjoyed having you join us as a guest ‘bloomer’ and hope to have you join us again in the coming year❣️
Mary, Your floral year in review is beautiful. It’s so inspiring and handy to have in one post. Your green thumb provided many prolific colorful blooms. The addition of the potting bench came in handy and made a nice backdrop for displaying your bouquets. Enjoy your day. Clara❤️
Thank you so much for your sweet comment and visit Clara! Wishing you a Happy New Year and sunny January❣️
Oh so wonderful looking back with you, flowers just restore my soul, thanks for the morning uplift! 🙏🙏🙏
Wishing your many happy gardening and flower-filled hours in the new year Jain❣️
What a treasure-trove of loveliness, Mary! I love them all, and this is my favorite of all the 2022 round-up posts I’ve seen! I love all your pretty arrangements. Happy New Year!
Thank you so much for your sweet comment and visit Ricki Jill! Happy New Year❣️
Good Afternoon Mary.
Such a perfect way to begin January! It’s a bit chilly and rainy here in the desert so some flower therapy is needed. Thank you for a years worth of your gorgeousness! We all love seeing Monday Morning Blooms and look forward to 2023!
Happy New Year Mary!
🌼🌸🌺🌷💐🥀🌹🌻
Thank you so much Nancy! Wishing you a flower-filled and Happy New Year❣️
Happy and Healthy New Year to you and yours! Your beautiful creations are so mesmerizing, thank you!
Thank you so much for you visit Virginia, Happy New Year to you❣️
This is one of my favorite posts of the year!!!
Each month is as gorgeous as the next. The puppy arrangement makes me smile the most, the arrangements by the lake causes such serenity and inspiration for each season is something I always look forward to!!!
Here’s to a fabulous year of MMB’s!!!!
Happy New Year Mary!
What a surprise to see your sweet comment Shirley after your long ride home! We so miss you and your blooms, MMB just isn’t the same! :) Wishing you a happy and healthy new year and hope your back is better soon. ♥