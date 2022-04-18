Blue and White Transferware and Monday Morning Blooms in the Potting Shed

Happy Monday! It’s the third Monday of the month which means I’m
joining my blogging friends for some flower therapy
and Monday Morning Blooms.
You can find my friends links and more floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.
Our common theme for this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms
was using a pitcher as a vase for flowers
and I’m sharing my favorite spring flowering shrubs and transferware
love in the Potting Shed!
A favorite vintage blue and white transferware pitcher, Maltese Blue by Wedgwood,
is serving as a vase for some garden and grocery store flowers. . .
hydrangeas, tulips and Snowball Viburnum.
Snowball Viburnum has been blooming for a couple of weeks now.
I was afraid that a cold snap had frost nipped the blooms
after weeks of warm 60 and 70 degree days.
The blooms are a little smaller in size and less plentiful than in previous years,
but otherwise, unscathed.
We planted this Snowball Viburnum by the Potting Shed six years ago.
I highly recommend planting a Snowball Viburnum if you have room in your landscape!
The flowers start out green and turn a snowy white and make beautiful cut flowers.
Snowball Viburnum tolerates a range of soils, but performs best in moist,
well-drained, acidic soil.
Plant in full sun to partial shade in USDA zones 6-9.
Read more: Fast Growing and Low Maintenance White Spring Blooms Your Garden Needs
Tip: To help flowers or foliage with woody stems stay hydrated and fresh longer,
use a vegetable peeler to strip 3 – 4 inches of the outside layers of the stems.
Peeling the stems is preferable to smashing the ends of the woody stems
which damage the plant cells, causing bacteria to grow,
and ultimately shortening the life of your flowers.
Join me in the Potting Shed for a blooming vignette and table
of blue and white transferware. . .
Hydrangeas and a handful of white tulips from the grocery store, join
garden flowers, filling the pitcher, mason jars and sauce boats. . .
I cut the last of the Lenten Roses that bloom in March.
Blooms that are past their prime and a little shabby, some having gone to seed,
displaying green seed pods.
Perfectly imperfect to pair with mismatched transferware pieces
with crazing and tureens with missing lids.
Blue and white vintage-inspired floral plates were a
Pottery Barn find several years ago. . .
We have three Bridal Wreath Spirea shrubs which
are the first shrubs to bloom, typically in early April.
I thought they were all frost nipped but one of the shrubs was more protected by the Potting Shed.
I was thrilled to discover it was pushing blooms!
Bridal Wreath Spirea is a fast grower and hardy in USDA zones 4 – 8
with a height of 5 – 9 feet and mature spread of 6 – 8 feet.
An Alfred Meakin England Royal Denstone platter provides
sprays of blue and white blooms. . .
And there you have it. . .blooming dishes and flowers!
I hope you’re enjoying some spring blooms in your neck of the woods. ♥
Visit my talented blogging friends to see their floral inspiration this week:
Pam at Everyday Living
Shirley at Housepitality Designs
Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
Between Naps on the Porch
Mary…you just make my day! What lovely flowers. When I saw the potato peeler I thought what?? Ha Ha Then as I continued to read, yes that is exactly what it was. I just learned something new today. Thank you for sharing that advice.
Have a blessed day.
Gert
Mary, my heart always skips a beat when I see blue and white transferware, and icing on the cake for a visit to your Potting Shed. I am so glad your viburnum wasn’t frost-bitten and one of your Bridal Wreath spireas bloomed. My Bridal Wreath did not bloom, nor my Lady Banks. The grocery store hydrangeas and tulips were the perfect addition to your garden blooms. The blooming vignette and table of blue and white transferware provides beauty on this gray and rainy morning!
It is always a pleasure to share Monday Morning Blooms and flower therapy with you. Happy Monday ♥️
Happy Monday Monday Morning Blooms Mary!….When I received your image for our post I smiled from ear to ear and that’s a big smile!
I knew we were going to see a beautiful creation in the Potting Shed!…You know that is one of my favorite places to live vicariously in!! Since you posted your Maltese Blue pitcher by Wedgwood, I have been on the lookout for one…such a most charming pitcher/pattern…I am so happy that your Snowball Viburnum survived the late freeze too…I am currently enjoying my snowballs that are truly prolific this year (2nd year)…I have yet to do some cuttings and happy that you have reminded us of the vegetable peeler method. Your blue and white transferware collection is so beautiful and love that you shared how we can create such an exquisite table of blooms using containers we may not typically use…You have also inspired me to plant the Bridal Wreath Spirea…I do believe they are deer proof…Love, love your most creatively curated table in the famous Mary fashion…always a treat for the eyes and soul!…My favorite Mondays are joining my bloom friends to share our love for flowers…Have a most fabulous week Mary…Hope you had a most wonderful Easter!
Such a lovely post, Mary. I love the beautiful display in your shed with the lovely transferware. I have a few old tureens that I will have to use for a future arrangement.
In my childhood home the ‘fence’ between our yard and our neighbor’s was a bank of bridal wreath spirea. I always loved when they came into bloom in the spring.
Very cool and rainy morning in Greensboro. Perfect day for some floral therapy. So glad you got some snowball blooms despite the late frost. My double file and Chinese snowball viburnums are incredible and my mock orange is loaded with,buds. We really need the rain so I will just stay inside and pack up my Easter decor and do a little after company housework. Then this afternoon a cup of tea and some Netflix therapy and maybe a nap.
Beautiful blue & white with hints of lime green! I love that your garden and vintage treasures provided the majority of today’s MMB.
Mary, love your florals. The blue and white table scape is so fresh and clean. Just love it .Thank you for sharing.
Mary, I am so happy that some of your beautiful blooms weren’t frost nipped. Your arrangements are all so pretty. The potting shed is all dressed up with blue and white which I am enjoying. It’s so nice to be able to go to your lovely garden and gather so many different pretty blooms. It’s good to know that viburnum and spirea are both fast growers. Happy Monday! Clara ❤️
Very swoon worthy Mary! The blue and white china pieces paired with the lovely white blooms and touches of green just sing! Your love of gardening and vintage wares shine through in this beautiful setting!
Jenna
Love it all Mary! Thanks for sharing!
I love your Lenten Roses in the low gravy boat
I so love your blue & white, Mary – it’s fresh and springy, and looks beautiful with your viburnum. Your garden-gloves at the place setting are so fun too. Thanks for the tips and the inspiration this Monday morning!
Oh what a beautiful display of blue and white and blooms in my favorite potting shed! You have me wanting to collect transferware if only for a small display on my baker’s rack in the kitchen. Thanks so much for the flower therapy today. I always enjoy this MMB series from you ladies! KathyP
A stunning display of flowers with your collection of blue and white! I must plant a Snowball Viburnum this spring. I’m adding it to my ever growing (pun intended :) list of things to look for at the garden center. Thank you Mary!
Simply stunning!
Blue and white transfer ware is my very favorite! Your photos are beautiful and showcase it well!
So Lovely, so Beautiful. . . . . so Blue and White.
Such beauty from the flowers to the transferware. I’m in awe of your viburnum. I need to get one planted this spring.
So beautiful and perfect for spring. I love your blue and white transferware. Your Snowball Viburnum is lovely. Mine didn’t get as big this year. Your potting shed makes a lovely spot to set a table. The dishes, gloves and flowers are so pretty. Happy week ahead.