Blue and White Transferware and Monday Morning Blooms in the Potting Shed

Happy Monday! It’s the third Monday of the month which means I’m

joining my blogging friends for some flower therapy

and Monday Morning Blooms.

You can find my friends links and more floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.

Our common theme for this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms

was using a pitcher as a vase for flowers

and I’m sharing my favorite spring flowering shrubs and transferware

love in the Potting Shed!

A favorite vintage blue and white transferware pitcher, Maltese Blue by Wedgwood,

is serving as a vase for some garden and grocery store flowers. . .

hydrangeas, tulips and Snowball Viburnum.

Snowball Viburnum has been blooming for a couple of weeks now.

I was afraid that a cold snap had frost nipped the blooms

after weeks of warm 60 and 70 degree days.

The blooms are a little smaller in size and less plentiful than in previous years,

but otherwise, unscathed.

We planted this Snowball Viburnum by the Potting Shed six years ago.

I highly recommend planting a Snowball Viburnum if you have room in your landscape!

The flowers start out green and turn a snowy white and make beautiful cut flowers.

Snowball Viburnum tolerates a range of soils, but performs best in moist,

well-drained, acidic soil.

Plant in full sun to partial shade in USDA zones 6-9.

Read more: Fast Growing and Low Maintenance White Spring Blooms Your Garden Needs

Tip: To help flowers or foliage with woody stems stay hydrated and fresh longer,

use a vegetable peeler to strip 3 – 4 inches of the outside layers of the stems.

Peeling the stems is preferable to smashing the ends of the woody stems

which damage the plant cells, causing bacteria to grow,

and ultimately shortening the life of your flowers.

Join me in the Potting Shed for a blooming vignette and table

of blue and white transferware. . .

Hydrangeas and a handful of white tulips from the grocery store, join

garden flowers, filling the pitcher, mason jars and sauce boats. . .

I cut the last of the Lenten Roses that bloom in March.

Blooms that are past their prime and a little shabby, some having gone to seed,

displaying green seed pods.

Perfectly imperfect to pair with mismatched transferware pieces

with crazing and tureens with missing lids.

Blue and white vintage-inspired floral plates were a

Pottery Barn find several years ago. . .

We have three Bridal Wreath Spirea shrubs which

are the first shrubs to bloom, typically in early April.

I thought they were all frost nipped but one of the shrubs was more protected by the Potting Shed.

I was thrilled to discover it was pushing blooms!

Bridal Wreath Spirea is a fast grower and hardy in USDA zones 4 – 8

with a height of 5 – 9 feet and mature spread of 6 – 8 feet.

An Alfred Meakin England Royal Denstone platter provides

sprays of blue and white blooms. . .

And there you have it. . .blooming dishes and flowers!

I hope you’re enjoying some spring blooms in your neck of the woods. ♥

