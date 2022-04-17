Dogs, Easter

Hoppy Easter and Funny Bunnies

Lola and Sophie are stopping by to wish you a Happy Easter!

They’re wearing bunny ear floral headbands for Easter bonnets.

Or sort of wearing them. :)

 Lola’s poofy head is almost too big for the elastic band. . .

That’s better. :)

Hoppy Easter!

🐇🐇🐾🐾

Thank you for your visit!

  12 comments for “Hoppy Easter and Funny Bunnies

  1. Pamela Meyers Arbour
    April 17, 2022 at 6:14 am

    They are so cute. Please tell them I said thank you for posing. They even look like bunnies in a couple of the pics with their heads down.

  2. Ellen
    April 17, 2022 at 6:25 am

    HOPPY EASTER TO YOU ALL AS WELL!! Have a wonderful Easter Sunday!! 🐰🐣✝️🐇

  3. Cindi
    April 17, 2022 at 7:30 am

    Such sweet sweet girls! Happy Easter! Thank you for all your delightful posts – I so enjoy them. Peace

  4. Jacklyn
    April 17, 2022 at 8:05 am

    Happy Easter bunny to you and your adorable fur babies🐇🐾🙏💜❣️

  5. Barbie
    April 17, 2022 at 8:12 am

    A very happy Easter to your little sweet bunnies

  6. Everyday Living
    April 17, 2022 at 8:46 am

    The girls are so cute! Hoppy Easter!

  7. Cheryl
    April 17, 2022 at 8:54 am

    Do you have instructions for the bunny ears? Or where you purchased them? Would love to get some for next Easter!

  8. tracyfridleyTracy
    April 17, 2022 at 8:58 am

    The girls are just adorable in their bunny ears! Happy Easter!

  9. Clara
    April 17, 2022 at 9:14 am

    Happy Easter to you and your family. Such sweet, precious fur babies! Clara❤️✝️

  10. gert stevens
    April 17, 2022 at 9:58 am

    How adoreable🥰 They are just precious🐈🕊

    Have a blessed Easter🕊

  11. Linda Primmer
    April 17, 2022 at 10:02 am

    Hoppy Easter Mary. Lola and Sophie and so darn cute. The bunny ears are so sweet. Enjoy this special day.

  12. Andree Dampier
    April 17, 2022 at 11:54 am

    Lola and Sophie are so cute. Always look forward to seeing them. Happy Easter.

