Hoppy Easter and Funny Bunnies

Lola and Sophie are stopping by to wish you a Happy Easter!
They’re wearing bunny ear floral headbands for Easter bonnets.
Or sort of wearing them. :)
Lola’s poofy head is almost too big for the elastic band. . .
That’s better. :)
Hoppy Easter!
🐇🐇🐾🐾
They are so cute. Please tell them I said thank you for posing. They even look like bunnies in a couple of the pics with their heads down.
HOPPY EASTER TO YOU ALL AS WELL!! Have a wonderful Easter Sunday!! 🐰🐣✝️🐇
Such sweet sweet girls! Happy Easter! Thank you for all your delightful posts – I so enjoy them. Peace
Happy Easter bunny to you and your adorable fur babies🐇🐾🙏💜❣️
A very happy Easter to your little sweet bunnies
The girls are so cute! Hoppy Easter!
Do you have instructions for the bunny ears? Or where you purchased them? Would love to get some for next Easter!
The girls are just adorable in their bunny ears! Happy Easter!
Happy Easter to you and your family. Such sweet, precious fur babies! Clara❤️✝️
How adoreable🥰 They are just precious🐈🕊
Have a blessed Easter🕊
Hoppy Easter Mary. Lola and Sophie and so darn cute. The bunny ears are so sweet. Enjoy this special day.
Lola and Sophie are so cute. Always look forward to seeing them. Happy Easter.