DIY, Dogs, Flowers, July 4th, Monday Morning Blooms

How to Make a Wags and Flags Puppy Bouquet and Happy Independence Day!

by  • 21 Comments

Wags and Flags DIY Puppy Bouquet for Independence Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #dog #patriotic #flowerarrangement #4thofjuly #redwhiteandlblue

Happy Independence Day!

In addition to being our nation’s birthday today,

it’s also the first Monday of the month which means

I’m joining my Monday Morning Blooms’ friends

to celebrate the Red, White and Blue!

We’re excited to have Sarah at Hyacinths for the Soul joining us as a Guest ‘Bloomer’ today!

You can find my flower friends’ links to their floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.

Wags and Flags DIY Puppy Bouquet for Independence Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #dog #patriotic #flowerarrangement #4thofjuly #redwhiteandlblue

We’re all about wags and flags today,

and celebrating the red, white and blue with

a puppy bouquet for Independence Day!

Sophie and Lola | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #dog #patriotic #flowerarrangement #4thofjuly #redwhiteandlblue

Here’s my inspiration. . .  🐾🐾 :)

Lola and Sophie and Wags and Flags DIY Puppy Bouquet for Independence Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #dog #patriotic #flowerarrangement #4thofjuly #redwhiteandlblue #bichonfrise

Long time readers might remember a winter version of a puppy bouquet,

inspired by an arrangement I saw at my vet’s office.

This is an easy and dog gone fun arrangement to create

 and share with someone in need of some puppy love!

Stars and stripes box for puppy bouquet | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #dog #patriotic #flowerarrangement #4thofjuly #redwhiteandlblue

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

 A stars and stripes box on clearance at Hobby Lobby provided an

inexpensive and festive container for my puppy bouquet.

Stars and stripes box and wet floral foam for puppy bouquet | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #dog #patriotic #flowerarrangement #4thofjuly #redwhiteandlblue

I placed the lid on the bottom of the box so I didn’t lose the stars to pair with the stripes

and added a plastic container to the box to protect it from water and wet floral foam.

Soak your wet floral foam in water, or water mixed with floral preservative

to prolong the life of the flowers, and place in

your container and you’re ready to begin! 🐾

Stars and stripes box and wet floral foam for puppy bouquet | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #dog #patriotic #flowerarrangement #4thofjuly #redwhiteandlblue

Tip: When using wet floral foam, use the “float soak” method

and place your floral foam brick on top of the water.

Let the floral foam gradually absorb the water until it’s fully saturated (it will only take a minute).

Plunging the floral foam in the water traps air bubbles and will prohibit

 the transfer of water from the foam to the flower stems.

Lola and Sophie and Wags and Flags DIY Puppy Bouquet for Independence Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #dog #patriotic #flowerarrangement #4thofjuly #redwhiteandlblue #bichonfrise

I used white fluffy carnations to create the puppy bouquet for obvious reasons. ;)

Arrange the carnations in the shape of the puppy’s face and head,

using two carnations strategically placed at the top of the head for ears.

Wags and Flags DIY Puppy Bouquet for Independence Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #dog #patriotic #flowerarrangement #4thofjuly #redwhiteandlblue

Note: Larger carnations are easier to work with; depending on the size

of your carnations, you’ll six – nine stems for the puppy face and

six to eight carnations for your puppy legs, depending on how long you want

 your puppy legs to be, for a total of 12 – 17 carnations for the puppy arrangement.

Wags and Flags DIY Puppy Bouquet for Independence Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #dog #patriotic #flowerarrangement #4thofjuly #redwhiteandlblue

Once you have your puppy head arranged, cut the ends of your stems

so they’re all the same length, taping them together with floral stem wrap.

 Wrap the stems tightly to preserve the shape of head.

Wags and Flags DIY Puppy Bouquet for Independence Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #dog #patriotic #flowerarrangement #4thofjuly #redwhiteandlblue

Floral tape or stem wrap is self-adhesive so it will only stick to itself.

Stretch it as you wrap your floral stems to activate the wax adhesive on the tape.

You’ll only need to wrap the top of the stems to hold them together.

Place the wrapped stems in the wet floral foam at your desired height in your container.

If you find your stems are too long for the placement in your container,

cut more length off the bottom.

Wags and Flags DIY Puppy Bouquet for Independence Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #dog #patriotic #flowerarrangement #4thofjuly #redwhiteandlblue

To create puppy legs, place three – four carnations in a row

in the foam to form a line for each leg.

Animal eyes and noses for DIY Puppy Bouquet | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #dog #patriotic #flowerarrangement #4thofjuly #redwhiteandlblue

I had some leftover animal eyes and noses from my previous arrangement

that I found at Hobby Lobby.

I checked at Hobby Lobby and they’re still available, although they’re now $2.99 a package.

My eyes were 15mm and noses 20mm in size.

You can find mixed packages of animal eyes and nose kits on Amazon.

Animal eyes and noses for DIY Puppy Bouquet | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #dog #patriotic #flowerarrangement #4thofjuly #redwhiteandlblue

To attach the eyes and nose, I wrapped some florist wire around the shank

of each piece individually to attach them to a toothpick.

Wags and Flags DIY Puppy Bouquet for Independence Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #dog #patriotic #flowerarrangement #4thofjuly #redwhiteandlblue

Tuck the toothpick between folds of the carnation or between two flowers.

If your toothpick is too long, snap it off to the length you need to add the pick to the flower,

tucking it in between the petals. 

Wags and Flags DIY Puppy Bouquet for Independence Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #dog #patriotic #flowerarrangement #4thofjuly #redwhiteandlblue

I filled in around the puppy with hydrangeas from the garden.

Wags and Flags DIY Puppy Bouquet for Independence Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #dog #patriotic #flowerarrangement #4thofjuly #redwhiteandlblue

Alstroemeria from the grocery store add a pop of red to the arrangement!

Patriotic ribbon picks for DIY Puppy Bouquet for Independence Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #dog #patriotic #flowerarrangement #4thofjuly #redwhiteandlblue

I made some loops in some lengths of patriotic wire edged ribbon,

then used a wired wood floral pick to secure the loops and

tucked the ribbon picks into the arrangement.

Wags and Flags DIY Puppy Bouquet for Independence Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #dog #patriotic #flowerarrangement #4thofjuly #redwhiteandlblue

Last but not least, small American flags were added to complete the

Wags and Flags Patriotic Puppy Arrangement

and to celebrate the red, white and blue!

Wags and Flags dog treats for Independence Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #dog #patriotic #flowerarrangement #4thofjuly #redwhiteandlblue

A Rae Dunn ‘Wags and Flags’ Jar was *fetched* from HomeGoods.

It holds treats for patriotic puppies who agreed

to model with the promise of a treat! 🐾

Lola and Sophie and Wags and Flags DIY Puppy Bouquet for Independence Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #dog #patriotic #flowerarrangement #4thofjuly #redwhiteandlblue #bichonfrise

Lola and Sophie said they’ve been waiting patiently . . .

Lola and Sophie and Wags and Flags DIY Puppy Bouquet for Independence Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #dog #patriotic #flowerarrangement #4thofjuly #redwhiteandlblue #bichonfrise

Waiting. . .

Lola and Sophie and Wags and Flags DIY Puppy Bouquet for Independence Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #dog #patriotic #flowerarrangement #4thofjuly #redwhiteandlblue #bichonfrise

Waiting. . .

Enough waiting! 🐾🐾

Wags and Flags dog treats for Independence Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #dog #patriotic #flowerarrangement #4thofjuly #redwhiteandlblue

Carnations have a long vase life and will last a week or more.

To extend their life and your arrangement further,

add some water to your wet floral foam periodically and

spray your entire arrangement with Crowning Glory,

an anti-transpirant spray that seals in moisture and

prolongs the life of your flowers.

Lola and Sophie and Wags and Flags DIY Puppy Bouquet for Independence Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #dog #patriotic #flowerarrangement #4thofjuly #redwhiteandlblue #bichonfrise

Visit my talented blogging friends to see their floral inspiration this week:

Pam at Everyday Living

 Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse

Sarah at Hyacinths for the Soul

Wags and Flags DIY Puppy Bouquet for Independence Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #dog #patriotic #flowerarrangement #4thofjuly #redwhiteandlblue

However you celebrate today, spend a few moments to remember and give thanks

for our military men and women and their families,

whose service and sacrifice allows us to live in freedom.

May we never forget that freedom isn't free. | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flag #usa #flowerarrangement #patriotic #4thofjuly

May we never forget that freedom isn’t free.

 { DIY Patriotic Flower Arrangement with an American Flag }

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Lola and Sophie and Wags and Flags DIY Puppy Bouquet for Independence Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #dog #patriotic #flowerarrangement #4thofjuly #redwhiteandlblue #bichonfrise

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Between Naps on the Porch

  21 comments for “How to Make a Wags and Flags Puppy Bouquet and Happy Independence Day!

  1. Cindi
    July 4, 2022 at 6:14 am

    Just too cute for words! Your creativity knows no bounds! Happy 4th! Peace.

    Reply
  2. Everyday Living
    July 4, 2022 at 7:29 am

    Happy Independence Day, Mary 🇺🇸 Your puppy bouquet is adorable matching the cuteness of Lola and Sophie! You are the best with tutorials, always thorough and easy to understand. White carnations, red alstroemeria, blue hydrangeas, star ribbon and flags make a perfect and patriotic arrangement. I love the stars and stripes box. It appears that Lola and Sophie approve of their new puppy friend in the box! The girls are so darling as they patiently wait for the promised treats.

    I am always amazed at your creativity and it is a treat to share flower therapy with you!

    Reply
  3. Dr. Mary
    July 4, 2022 at 7:38 am

    Thank you deeply for the delightful burst of joy you bring to every holiday!
    You make my heart so happy.
    There is so much to be thankful for, and your wonderful blog has been on that list for me for many years.
    Happy and peaceful 4th of July.

    Reply
  4. K.L. Hale
    July 4, 2022 at 8:36 am

    So precious!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️🐾🐾🐾

    Reply
  5. Donna
    July 4, 2022 at 8:48 am

    Which is the cutest, the pups or the arrangement? Who is more patient, the pups or Mary? Thanks for sharing your creative talents. . . . . .you are an inspiration.

    Reply
  6. Hetty
    July 4, 2022 at 9:24 am

    Crowning Glory . . . anther terrific tip! Your talent and shared information has no bounds and is greatly appreciated. Happy 4th to all!

    Reply
  7. Bonnie Morgan
    July 4, 2022 at 9:28 am

    Mary, you are so creative! Your post is so dog gone cute! Lola and Sophie were so patient. That is a darling mug filled with treats for them. Your arrangement is perfect for your Fourth of July celebration. Your creativity is amazing! I might get an idea but the can’t find the right flowers. For instance, finding red Alstromeria at the right time. Do you ever have that experience?
    Your creative puns always impress and make me smile.
    Enjoy the Fourth today!

    Reply
  8. Nancy Brantley
    July 4, 2022 at 10:16 am

    Your creation is endless! So dog gone cute. Happy 4th

    Reply
  9. Sarah
    July 4, 2022 at 10:18 am

    Mary, this is absolutely the cutest idea! Sadie isn’t fluffy white, but I might try my hand at this clever idea. I’m always impressed at how cooperative your girls are. Sadie has a mind of her own, and catching a cute pose is by chance! I will say she is food motivated, but patience is not associated with food and treats! I always learn from you with each post. The Rae Dunn Wags and Flags treat jar is dog gone cute, as is the cute red, white, and blue puppy linen. Thanks for all the inspiration for making a puppy bouquet! I’m thrilled to be invited to join this group today. You girls are absolutely the best! Happy 4th of July!

    Reply
  10. Barbara Zuleski
    July 4, 2022 at 10:23 am

    Happy 4th of July, You continue to create, Inspire and bring Joy to all that follow you. God Bless.

    Reply
  11. FrenchGardenHouse
    July 4, 2022 at 10:55 am

    Happy Independence Day dearest Mary! Oh the cuteness of it all, I can only imagine how adorable this is in real life! The girls were on their best behavior, even with the promise of treats I don’t think Bentley would pose so patiently { of course he’s a boy…ahem } you always inspire, and your tutorials are the best. Wishing you a delightful day! xo Lidy

    Reply
  12. aldampierverizonnet
    July 4, 2022 at 11:26 am

    Oh my my my. This puppy bouquet is the ultimate. Absolutely love it. Thank you for sharing instructions on how to duplicate. Happy Fourth of July to you, your family, and four-legged children, Mary.

    Reply
  13. Rita C.
    July 4, 2022 at 1:03 pm

    What a great container you found for the perfect wags and flags floral showpiece! Nothing’s as cute as Lola and Sophie, but that arrangement is a close second. Have an enjoyable 4th, Mary! Pinning this adorable arrangement.

    Reply
  14. Elizabeth
    July 4, 2022 at 1:20 pm

    Adorable!!!

    Reply
  15. Pamela
    July 4, 2022 at 1:28 pm

    Cute as can be! Happy Independence Day!

    Reply
  16. Liz
    July 4, 2022 at 3:00 pm

    Just adorable! Love all your creations. Happy 4th of July!

    Reply
  17. Kitty
    July 4, 2022 at 5:19 pm

    That arrangement is so dog-gone adorable, and almost as cute as Lola and Sophie! What patient pups they were waiting for their treats. Thanks for the tutorial. Happy Independence Day! God Bless America!

    Reply
  18. Clara
    July 4, 2022 at 6:32 pm

    Mary, You found the perfect tin for your adorable arrangement. The girls and their treat jar are so cute. Hope you’re getting in some boat time during this hot, hot time! Happy 4th!

    Reply
  19. LauraLee
    July 4, 2022 at 6:49 pm

    I LOVE THIS! The photographs you took of your pups with the arrangement are ab-SALUTE-ly adorable! Keep Bringing Us More! I can’t wait to see what you do next.

    Reply
  20. Ellen
    July 4, 2022 at 7:05 pm

    HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY to you and the pups! Love the arrangement too!! Have a safe holiday! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💥💥💥

    Reply
  21. Shirley @housepitalitydesigns
    July 4, 2022 at 7:42 pm

    I so remember my glee when I first saw you create a puppy
    arrangement. I so love this and I am sure the Girls love their new friend too! Such a most adorable arrangement!!!!
    Your creativity always amazes me!!! Happy Independence Day!!! 🇺🇸❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🎉

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: