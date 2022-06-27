Red, White and Blue Ridge Tablescape in Celebration of Independence Day

Happy Monday!

Can you believe the Fourth of July is a week from today?

I set a table in anticipation of Independence Day,

and in celebration of the Red, White and Blue.

North Carolina’s High Country and Blue Ridge Mountains are a two hour drive from the lake,

making it a favorite weekend destination in the summer to escape the heat.

There’s nothing like a change in latitude to change your attitude when the temperature

drops 15 – 20 degrees at an elevation of 4300 feet!

The Blue Ridge Mountains are providing a blue back drop

The Blue Ridge Mountains are providing a blue back drop

for our red, white and blue dining. . .

My love of the Red, White and Blue extends to transferware too!

Assorted transferware patterns in red and blue are united on

white wood carved chargers on a red, white and blue paisley tablecloth.

Vintage flatware is mixed and matched,

picked for $1 – $2 a piece over the years. . .

Providing a melting pot of patterns at the table.

Have a seat and join me in celebrating this high-flying holiday!

Blue bottles in varying heights provide vases

for an easy and casual table centerpiece.

They’re filled with small flags and red, white and blue blooms . . .

Blue and white hydrangeas and red alstroemeria.

Napkins are mixed and matched at the table . . .

Broad stripes paired with bright stars,

for our star-spangled celebration!

Vintage-inspired postcards are layered on plates,

providing patriotic images and sentiments. . .

“Freedom smiles, her fates secure

Beneath its steadfast stars.”

“A grateful land remembers all her promises today.”

“My Country ’tis of thee, Sweet land of liberty.”

“Standing for the old flag,

standing firm for God.”

Table Details:

Flatware / vintage, assorted

Transferware / Crown Ducal Bristol Pink, Johnson Brothers Devon Cottage,

Staffordshire Liberty Blue

Chargers / Pier 1

Napkins / Kohl’s & Pottery Barn, several years ago

Flag Napkin Rings, Tablecloth / HomeGoods

Enamel Star Napkin Rings / Pottery Barn, several years ago

Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Postcards / Postcard Fair

Find more patriotic table inspiration for the Fourth of July.

You’ll find patriotic table ideas with tips to create centerpieces using a watermelon vase,

a picnic tin, lanterns, a galvanized tray,

party treats pails and more for your Star-Spangled celebration!

And find 25+ Patriotic and Party Treats

for your Star-Spangled Celebration.

“I believe our flag is more than just cloth and ink. It is a universally recognized symbol that stands for liberty, and freedom. It is the history of our nation, and it’s marked by the blood of those who died defending it.”

– John Thune

However you celebrate Independence Day, spend a few moments to remember and give thanks

for our military men and women, whose service and sacrifice allows us to live in freedom.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

