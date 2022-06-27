Red, White and Blue Ridge Tablescape in Celebration of Independence Day

Happy Monday!
Can you believe the Fourth of July is a week from today?
I set a table in anticipation of Independence Day,
and in celebration of the Red, White and Blue.
North Carolina’s High Country and Blue Ridge Mountains are a two hour drive from the lake,
making it a favorite weekend destination in the summer to escape the heat.
There’s nothing like a change in latitude to change your attitude when the temperature
drops 15 – 20 degrees at an elevation of 4300 feet!
The Blue Ridge Mountains are providing a blue back drop
The Blue Ridge Mountains are providing a blue back drop
for our red, white and blue dining. . .
My love of the Red, White and Blue extends to transferware too!
Assorted transferware patterns in red and blue are united on
white wood carved chargers on a red, white and blue paisley tablecloth.
Vintage flatware is mixed and matched,
picked for $1 – $2 a piece over the years. . .
Providing a melting pot of patterns at the table.
Have a seat and join me in celebrating this high-flying holiday!
Blue bottles in varying heights provide vases
for an easy and casual table centerpiece.
They’re filled with small flags and red, white and blue blooms . . .
Blue and white hydrangeas and red alstroemeria.
Napkins are mixed and matched at the table . . .
Broad stripes paired with bright stars,
for our star-spangled celebration!
Vintage-inspired postcards are layered on plates,
providing patriotic images and sentiments. . .
“Freedom smiles, her fates secure
Beneath its steadfast stars.”
“A grateful land remembers all her promises today.”
“My Country ’tis of thee, Sweet land of liberty.”
“Standing for the old flag,
standing firm for God.”
Table Details:
Flatware / vintage, assorted
Transferware / Crown Ducal Bristol Pink, Johnson Brothers Devon Cottage,
Staffordshire Liberty Blue
Chargers / Pier 1
Napkins / Kohl’s & Pottery Barn, several years ago
Flag Napkin Rings, Tablecloth / HomeGoods
Enamel Star Napkin Rings / Pottery Barn, several years ago
Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside
Postcards / Postcard Fair
Find more patriotic table inspiration for the Fourth of July.
You’ll find patriotic table ideas with tips to create centerpieces using a watermelon vase,
a picnic tin, lanterns, a galvanized tray,
party treats pails and more for your Star-Spangled celebration!
And find 25+ Patriotic and Party Treats
for your Star-Spangled Celebration, HERE
“I believe our flag is more than just cloth and ink. It is a universally recognized symbol that stands for liberty, and freedom. It is the history of our nation, and it’s marked by the blood of those who died defending it.”
– John Thune
However you celebrate Independence Day, spend a few moments to remember and give thanks
for our military men and women, whose service and sacrifice allows us to live in freedom.
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Wow, even on vacation you managed to set a magazine worthy tablescape, Mary! This is fantastastic. I love the mix and match transferware on the paisley cloth. Those flag napkin rings and postcards are the perfect accessories. No greater flag, country or military. Thank you for honoring them all. Enjoy your stay!
Thank you for this beautiful and inspiring post🇺🇸
This had me tearing up…we “seem to get such a bad wrap” on the news, papers, etc…I am SO VERY proud of this old USA…your tablescape…makes ne proud…Salute! franki
Beautiful! I look forward to hearing fireworks this weekend and seeing the red, white and blue everywhere. Your flower arrangements are amazing. Peace.
Mary, I adhere to the thoughts of Charles Faudree, it is all about the mix and not the match! You pulled off the perfect red, white, and blue table even on vacation. The mix makes for so much interest, with different patterns coming together to make a gorgeous presentation with a scenic background. It must have been wonderful to get away from the heat! We are so hoping for rain this week. Happy Monday!
You certainly do have an amazing collection of transfer ware. Everything’s gorgeous. I always appreciate that you pull us back to remembering the reason we enjoy such freedom, those who gave whatever they had, at times their all, and the good God who continues to bless us. I kept one of our son’s little toy army men that I work into into my displays. Enjoy your time in the blue ridge mountains.
What a view from the deck in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Mary! Your patriotic table is inspiring with all the transferware (pitter patter goes my ❤️), the mix and match of flatware, the postcards and the blue bottles filled with flags and flowers. Enjoy your time in the coolness of the mountains.