Ball Jar Love: Limited Edition Vintage Rose Jars and Giveaway

Happy Friday!

I’m sharing some Ball Jar love with a little giveaway!

Long time readers know that in addition to being a dish-aholic,

I’m a jar-aholic. ;)

I love to use jars as vases for flowers . . .

I cut some garden flowers for a Ball Jar Bouquet

to place in a Collector’s Edition Vintage Rose Jar. . .

Hydrangeas, vitex, angelonia, veronica, hosta leaves and fern.

New for 2022, these limited-edition Ball® Vintage Mason Jars are inspired by the 1920s and ’30s.

They are shown as pink on the Ball Mason Jar website

but are actually a mauve / lavender color in person.

I love the texture of these glass jars. . .like antique wavy-glass windows!

These vintage-inspired Ball Mason jars are ideal for decorating,

sipping, storing and are BPA-free and safe for canning.

I’m sharing some Ball Jar love and giving away a set of four

Rose Vintage Ball Jars, (your choice of either pint /16 oz. or quart / 32 oz.)

to two readers.

To enter the giveaway, just leave a comment telling me how you would use them. . .

For crafting, canning, food or flowers?

Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.

Subscribe by email and let me know by comment.

For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post to Pinterest and leave an additional comment telling me so.

The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo.

This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight July 1st.

