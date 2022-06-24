Ball Jar Love: Limited Edition Vintage Rose Jars and Giveaway

Happy Friday!
I’m sharing some Ball Jar love with a little giveaway!
Long time readers know that in addition to being a dish-aholic,
I’m a jar-aholic. ;)
I love to use jars as vases for flowers . . .
Monday Morning Blooms: Hydrangeas and Bunnies
For Mason jar desserts : Stars and Stripes Berry Trifles
And to celebrate the Red, White and Blue : Patriotic Table on the Porch
Happy Birthday America and Funfetti Cupcake Trifle
For summertime sipping : Summer Peach Tea Punch
Watermelon Mojito with Mint Simple Syrup
For picnics : Ball Jar Bouquets and a Lakeside Picnic
Christmas Tree Tailgate Picnic + Caramel Drop-Banana Bread Trifle
And for crafts: DIY Simple Sugar Scrub
DIY Quick and Easy Mason Jar Candle Lamps
Or to hold takeaways of straws, sparklers and American flags:
Blooming Watermelon Vase and Patriotic Table
I cut some garden flowers for a Ball Jar Bouquet
to place in a Collector’s Edition Vintage Rose Jar. . .
Hydrangeas, vitex, angelonia, veronica, hosta leaves and fern.
New for 2022, these limited-edition Ball® Vintage Mason Jars are inspired by the 1920s and ’30s.
They are shown as pink on the Ball Mason Jar website
but are actually a mauve / lavender color in person.
I love the texture of these glass jars. . .like antique wavy-glass windows!
These vintage-inspired Ball Mason jars are ideal for decorating,
sipping, storing and are BPA-free and safe for canning.
I’m sharing some Ball Jar love and giving away a set of four
Rose Vintage Ball Jars, (your choice of either pint /16 oz. or quart / 32 oz.)
to two readers.
To enter the giveaway, just leave a comment telling me how you would use them. . .
For crafting, canning, food or flowers?
Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.
Subscribe by email and let me know by comment.
For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post to Pinterest and leave an additional comment telling me so.
The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo.
This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight July 1st.
Love the color. The banana pudding in the jars looks delicious.
Nothing like a mason jar. .Best for flowers for sure!
Love the jars. I can think of so many, many ways to use them. Endless opportunities, vases, pen holder, desserts!!!
Ooh the color is so pretty! I would serve pink lemonade in these Jars and bring on a picnic with my 3 beautiful little grand girls!
Good Morning! I, too, love jars…all kinds. I save all kinds of jars that food/spices come in and as a canner for nearly 40 years I have lots of mason jars but then one can never have to many jars.🤣 I pinned the picture of the candle in my Christmas decorating folder plus saved the photo of the vintage jars to order if I don’t win. I am always looking for jars when antiquing. In fact, I just ordered six 72 ounce jars to organize the flowers/ herbs I am drying to feed/ share with my chickens this winter when my supply of fresh is limited. I would use the vintage jars for flowers and desserts. Have a great day. Peace. PS I am having a glass of milk in a mason jar mug as I write this.
Where to begin? I love what you do wit the jars. I’ll be using mine for flowers and the delicious looking desserts on your site.
Definitely would use for Tablescapes. I love all of your ideas, especially the patriotic. They would also be great as a hostess gift for 4th of July with sparklers, flags, candy, and red, white, and blue ribbon.
I too have a hard and dish fetish. Too many. I save little yogurt glass jars too. So useful. The new pinkish jars are perfect for my pretty very pale pinkish bathroom. Of course the blue vintage are collected here too! Will pin and check your Amazon page! Tyvm
I LOVE old jars and these are a beautiful reproduction. I can think of many uses for these beauties.Using as a vase and would definitely try some of your desserts at my next cook out.
I absolutely Love your blog, I’m a follower and share some of your great ideas and pictures on Facebook.
I use ball jars for many things too. One of the things I did was make 200 jars of jam for my Granddaughters wedding.
She put a cute sign on the table, Take one of Gram’s Jam’s.
Definitely for the table. Holding beautiful garden blooms or delicious desserts!
I would use them for all those things! Crafting, canning, food and flowers! Just not at the same time.
What Beautiful Ball jars! My favorite way to use the jars is for flowers! These vintage pink Ball jars would be lovely in the home but also on wedding reception tables!
Jars are so useful & I love all the different shapes. My husband now won’t get rid of one without asking first. Just saved a Bud vase type one that held balsamic vinegar. All you Grandmoms out there can make Memory Jars for your Grands this summer to hold special finds from the beach & other trips, photos, etc. The fabulous garden designer, Ryan Gainey was a big proponent of these🌹
Growing up in a rural dairy town in upstate New York I once resented all jars Mason or Ball! Every summer into fall I had to wash than help my mother fill the jars with endless amounts of spaghetti sauce,vegetables, jams and jellies! Standing over a boiling pot on hot summer days when I’d rather be swimming in the neighbors pond. I used to be embarrassed to offer my friends kool aid or sweet tea in the chipped jars. Now at 65 I can’t get my hands on enough of these jars!!! I love to use them for fresh flowers. I serve sweet tea to my family and friends out of these jars and I’m even starting to put up my own spaghetti sauces and jams! With these beautiful lavender texture jars I would gladly display the wildflowers that grow in the meadow across the way from me.
I’d use them for my morning smoothie that color would give me an added smile to start my morning as well as using them around the farm for flowers especially when my best friend visits she loved fresh cut my farms hydrangeas in her room.
Love all your pictures and ideas always great 💓
I love little take home gifts when company comes to visit! Sugar scrub is now my July 4th take home! Thanks!
This beautiful pink vintage Ball jar is perfect for fresh flowers!
I pinned one of your pictures for inspiration!
I love to use mason jars for all seasons. Use as table decorating with flowers picked from the yard. When entertaining use for refreshing drinks.
Where did you find the bee jars please
I love the color and your styling using them! I’d use them for lemon curd, desserts and of course, after seeing your pictures, flowers.
Definitely for flowers! I had no idea they made the mason jars in pretty colors!
We use BALL jars for anything!
Always shoppers by for Ball. Love this color, but I enjoy any Ball jar.
I am also an can user. Nothing prettier than a colorful large olive oil can with colorful label.
Look forward to your every post!
These pink/mauve jars are so pretty. I love the way you use your ball jars for everything. Right now I have a bunch of old blue ones sitting over my island in my kitchen. Believe it or not, I use some of the small ball jars to store paint, usually my really good paint, like Annie Sloan, etc. They keep the paint in good condition and look real pretty in a display. That way I don’t have to keep opening and closing the paint can. Thank you for sharing all your wonderful ideas with us.
Hi Mary, I love seeing your newest addition to ‘Home is where the boat is’ in my email box. I am a long-time Mason jar user. I especially enjoy the recipes and all the photos of your blooms!
I have used Ball and Mason jars for decades for storing food, leftovers, displaying flowers (I especially like Peonies and Lilacs set on the table in a quart Mason jar!). A few years ago I discovered lids for jars to use them as drink glasses, and also to store my favorite scouring mix (Baking Soda and Borax) for cleaning. These versatile jars have so many uses I find them to be just about the most versatile items in my kitchen.
Thank you for your lovely blog, each one I read always brightens my day.
I love old jars too and use them for vases and storing little things like buttons etc. My sweet little granddaughter has a special one she always drinks out of! I’m going to try some of your dessert ideas and would love to win the new ones!
The rose BALL jars are beautiful! Great for decorating.
I’d rather use these canning jars for vases than Baccarat or Waterford!! If they were good enough for Bunny Mellon, they’re good enough for me!!! Love them!!!
Thank you for all the wonderful ideas, delicious recipes, and gorgeous photos! I don’t have any ball jars – just a painting of one in blue holding hydrangeas. I’d love to paint another in that beautiful “pink”, but honestly all your ideas have my mind spinning! You may have sparked a new collection!
These jars are very pretty! But did I see one with a bee hive on it??? OMG! Where did that come from?
Hi Kim, The jars with the bee skep design are Bormioli Rocco Quattro Stagioni Jars, available on Amazon HERE.
I would definitely use mine for flowers especially now that my daisies are blooming!
I pinned the mason jar candle lamps. What a cool Christmas craft! My Pinterest is full of pins from you blog :)
Oh my, what a fun way to serve dessert! I have used so many of your ideas at our lake house in the summer and the compliments are never ending! I would definitely use the jars for food and also love love love hydrangea in a jar! Thanks so much for sharing!!
Would love these! So many uses for them!
Mary, I love my ball colored jars…I use them for displays, some foods and to hold flowers! I was happy to see your giveaway for the Rose Ball jars. They are beautiful!!! I too subscribe by email and follow on FB…I seen the jars in a Country magazine some time ago but have not yet seen them in the store! They would be a welcome addition to my collection!
Mary, I love your blog so much! I start my day each morning by reading it. Gives me a bit of inspiration! The new vintage ball jar color would be perfect for a vase of flowers in similar shades of lavender and purple in the fall! Another tablescape idea!
I pinned the jar with the dessert! It looks so yummy!!!
Those pink jars would be perfect for sharing zinnia bouquets with my friends
I love jars as much as you and the gals here. Use everyday and have a collection of antique ones. I would love this color for some flower arranging and dry food storage use. Our pantry’s need some pretty color, too.
I would mostly use them for flowers and canning. Love my jars too!! Thanks for sharing.
I use Ball Jars for everything…soup to nuts!
Your blog always inspires. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE it.
I use ball jars for beverages every day. They have been put to so many uses in my home. I have old blue ones from my husbands grandmother that I display. Just love them all!