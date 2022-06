The bright citrus notes of lemon and lime join white chocolate chips for a summery twist in a delicious and chewy, chocolate chip cookie.

Happy Wednesday!

These white chocolate chip cookies will delight citrus lovers

and are perfect for summer!

If you look closely you can see the flecks of lime zest in these cookies,

a bright, tart note along with the lemon zest,

to balance with the sweet flavor of the white chocolate chips.

This recipe comes from Valerie Bertinelli and is a keeper recipe!

I got 38 cookies, closer to 3 dozen than 4 1/2 dozen cookies the recipe states.

Print Recipe Lemon-Lime White Chocolate Chip Cookies The bright citrus notes of lemon and lime join white chocolate chips for a summery twist in a delicious and chewy, chocolate chip cookie. Prep Time 30 mins Cook Time 8 mins Total Time 38 mins Servings: 38 cookies Equipment 1 tablespoon cookie scoop Ingredients 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 sticks (1 cup) unsalted butter, room temperature

3/4 cup light brown sugar

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg room temperature

2 tablespoons lemon zest ( 2-3 lemons, depending on size )

2 tablespoons lime zest { 2-3 limes, depending on size )

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 cups white chocolate chips Instructions Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F and line rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.

Add the flour, baking soda and salt to a medium bowl and whisk to combine; set aside.

In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugars together with mixer until lighter in color and fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes, scraping down the bowl as needed.

Add the egg and beat until incorporated. Add the lemon zest, lime zest and vanilla extract. Beat until evenly combined.

Add dry ingredients to the butter-sugar mixture and mix until just incorporated. Fold the chocolate chips in with a rubber spatula.

Use a 1-tablespoon cookie scoop to scoop the cookie dough onto the prepared baking sheets, keeping them 2 inches apart.

Bake until edges are golden brown and the centers are still soft, 8 to 10 minutes.

Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheets for 5 minutes, then transfer them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Repeat the process with the remaining dough. Alternatively, the cookie dough can be wrapped in plastic wrap and frozen up to a month. Notes Cookies will appear puffed in center and under baked when removed from oven but will finish baking as they cool on baking sheet to a chocolate chip cookie-like texture.

Don’t skimp on quantity of zest! Depending on size, it may take 3 lemons and limes each.

When zesting any citrus, only use colored peel avoiding white pith underneath, which is bitter.

When measuring flour, use the 'spoon & sweep' method: Use a spoon to fill measuring cup with flour to overflowing, then sweep with knife edge to level. Scooping measuring cup directly into flour bag will firmly pack flour resulting in too much flour for recipe.

To make gluten-free, substitute King Arthur Gluten-Free Measure for Measure Flour for all-purpose flour.

