How to Make a Floral Lantern and Apple-themed Table for Fall

Find the steps to create a flower arrangement using a lantern, incorporating apples for a table centerpiece for fall.

Our common theme for September’s edition of

Monday Morning Blooms was apples!

My BFF gave me this open wood lantern that she received with

a flower arrangement to add to my flower-arranging arsenal. ;)

I decided to make a floral lantern for my apple-themed fall table this week!

In addition to the open wood lantern, I used some wet floral foam.

Start by soaking your wet floral foam in water, or water mixed with floral preservative

to prolong the life of the flowers.

Tip: When using wet floral foam, use the “float soak” method

and place your floral foam brick on top of the water.

Let the floral foam gradually absorb the water until it’s fully saturated (it will only take a minute).

Plunging the floral foam in the water traps air bubbles and will prohibit

the transfer of water from the foam to the flower stems.

I lined the bottom of the lantern with aluminum foil to protect the bottom of the wood base

and catch any water from the wet foam

and started adding some greenery to build my arrangement.

I used an assortment of grocery store and garden flowers.

From the grocery store: Sunflowers and Alstroemeria

From the garden: Garden foliage (abelia), Limelight Hydrangeas,

Chaste Tree (Vitex) seed pods for some interest and texture.

Last but not least, apples were added to the arrangement with bamboo skewers.

Insert your skewers into the blossom end of the apple, about an inch into the core.

Bamboo skewers are food safe, so the apples can used

for fall baking after the flowers in your arrangement have faded.

More flowers were added on either side of the lantern, to create a natural

and organic floral runner down the length of the table.

Mathilda Gutges’ Hydrangeas were added to the floral runner, now faded to a soft, muted blue

from her former vibrant blue/purple spring color.

Sunflowers from last week’s table centerpiece and arrangement

were dropping their sunny yellow rays,

so I plucked the remaining petals and added the brown disks

for texture and interest down the length of the floral table runner.

Fresh sunflowers were conditioned and then sprayed with Crowning Glory,

an anti-transpirant spray that seals in moisture before adding them to the runner.

Alternatively, use floral water tubes to keep fresh flowers hydrated.

A farmhouse plaid tablecloth provides a cheery foundation for the table,

blending the colors of summer and fall. . . the

brighter color palette fitting for our 90 degree days.

Mikasa English Countryside is a favorite dinnerware pattern

with its white embossed fruit and lattice border.

Apple napkin rings marry a pair of napkins. . .

fringed herringbone with plaid.

Copper Moscow Mule mugs are ready for a ‘Cheers to Fall’

with an Apple Cider Moscow Mule,

a refreshing fall twist on a Moscow Mule that celebrates autumn

with seasonal flavor.

Hammered flatware provides an additional copper accent and warmth for fall.

Welcome fall with Apple Spice Mini Cakelets. . .

Best enjoyed with with a warm caramel drizzle!

Find the recipe, HERE.

Find a harvest of Fresh Picked Apple Recipes for Fall, HERE.

You’ll find apple recipes for salads, soup, cakes, pies, bread, bars and cocktails!

Table Details:

Apple Plates / Pfaltzgraff Plymouth, discontinued

Copper Chargers / Hobby Lobby, several years ago

Wood Chargers / World Market, several years ago

Copper hammered flatware / Cambridge Silversmiths, Indira Jessamine

Moscow Mule Mugs / Target, several years ago

Farmhouse Plaid Tablecloth / HomeGoods, several years ago

Dinnerware / Mikasa English Countryside

