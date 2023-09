Welcome Fall with Apple Spice Mini Cakelets! A mini sweet treat that delivers maximum apple spice flavor. Serve with a warm caramel drizzle, light glaze or sprinkling of confectioners’ sugar.

Happy September!

I’m welcoming my favorite season with a sweet treat. . .

Mini Apple Spice Cakelets!

Enjoy with your morning coffee, your afternoon cuppa or

as a sweet addition to your fall dessert buffet.

Serve them with a warm caramel drizzle,

a light glaze or sprinkling of confectioners’ sugar.

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

I used my Nordic Ware Apple Slice Cakelet Pan that I purchased

at the end of the season last year and is still available.

This Apple Cakelet recipe is adapted from Nordic Ware.

I made a few tweaks to the recipe, substuting Apple Pie Spice

which is a blend of spices, usually cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg and sometimes cardamom.

Feel free to measure out your own spices and adjust your seasoning blend to your preference.

I also added some vanilla extract to the recipe.

I used all purpose flour for these cakelets but you can substitute

King Arthur’s Gluten-Free Measure for Measure Flour

for a gluten free version.

Nordic Ware’s recipe calls for baking these cakelets at 375 degrees F.

As this is a darker pan, I lowered my oven temperature 25 degrees

and baked at 350 to prevent overbrowning.

This pan makes 14 cakelets with the recipe yielding about 24.

Fill each well only 3/4 of batter to prevent it from overflowing when baking.

To prep your pan, use a baking spray that contains flour, such as Baker’s Joy.

Avoid using a nonstick spray with lecithin listed as an ingredient as a gummy residue

can build up on your Bundt and nonstick pans over time.

No mixer required for this easy recipe!

Here the ingredients you’ll need:

1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp apple pie spice

1 large egg

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup melted unsalted butter

1/2 cup applesauce

1/2 cup water

1 tsp. vanilla

dash salt

Method:

Whisk together flour, powder, soda, spice mix and salt; set aside.

In medium bowl, whisk together melted butter and sugar. Add applesauce, egg, vanilla and water and combine.

Slowly add flour mixture to wet ingredients until combined; pour evenly into pan, no more than 3/4 full.

Bake 12-15 minutes or until toothpick inserted into center of cakes comes out clean.

Let cakes cool for 10 minutes and unmold onto wire rack. Repeat with remaining batter.

I highly recommend them served with a drizzle of warm caramel sauce!

Find an easy recipe for

Apple Cider Caramel Sauce . . .

Or use Salted Caramel Topping straight from the jar.

Print Recipe Apple Spice Mini Cakelets Welcome Fall with Apple Spice Mini Cakelets! A mini sweet treat that delivers maximum apple spice flavor. Serve with warm caramel drizzle, light glaze or sprinkling of confectioners' sugar. Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Servings: 24 cakelets Equipment NordicWare Apple Cakelet Pan Ingredients 1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp apple pie spice

1 large egg

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup melted butter, unsalted

1/2 cup applesauce

1/2 cup water

1 tsp vanilla

dash salt Instructions Preheat oven to 350 F. Prepare pan with baking spray with flour, such as Baker’s Joy. Avoid using a nonstick spray with lecithin listed as an ingredient as a gummy residue can build up over time.

Whisk together flour, powder, soda, apple pie spice and salt; set aside.

In medium bowl, whisk together melted butter and sugar. Add applesauce, egg, vanilla and water and combine.

Slowly add flour mixture to wet ingredients until combined. Pour evenly into pan, filling no more than 3/4 full.

Bake 12-15 minutes or until toothpick inserted into center of cakes comes out clean. Let cakes cool in the pan 10 minutes; unmold onto wire rack. Wipe out wells of pan, reapply baking spray and repeat with remaining batter.

Store cooled cakelets in an airtight container until ready to serve.

Top with a caramel sauce, simple glaze or light dusting of powdered sugar. Notes Apple Pie Spice is a blend of spices, usually cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg and sometimes cardamom. Measure out your own spices if you prefer and adjust your seasoning blend to equal 1 teaspoon.

To make gluten-free, substitute King Arthur Gluten-Free Measure for Measure Flour for all purpose flour.

Welcome Fall and find a harvest of Fresh Picked Apple Recipes

to celebrate apple season, HERE.

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Thank you for your visit!

Sharing with: Between Naps on the Porch