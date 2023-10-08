The Skeleton Crew Enjoys Candy, Cocktails & Kibble by the Lake

Happy Sunday!

Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman. . .

Rod and Rowena enjoyed some chair time by the water this week.

After being stuck in that stuffy closet for months, Rod says

there’s nothing like a little fresh air and sunshine . . .

Along with a cocktail to cure what ails you!

Rod’s been taking it easy after his Rotator Cuff and Hip Replacement Surgery,

resting and relaxing by the water between physical therapy appointments. . .

He and Rowena have been slowly making the rounds

to visit a few of their favorite haunts. . .

Shopping for pumpkins and mums. . .

And visiting and catching up with a few old friends in the neighborhood.

Rod has quite the sweet tooth and looks forward to stocking up on Halloween candy.

He buys enough to last a whole year!

Rowena is a flower enthusiast so Rod bought her a new blooming headband

that she spied at TJ Maxx, along with some sparkly new bobby pins.

Their rescue pups, Bone-ita and Bona Lisa, are enjoying some lake time too

and looking forward to ‘Lick or Treat’.

The both agree that their kibble and chew bones

taste better by the water. 🐾🐾

Rowena’s sharing her favorite cocktail for Halloween (or anytime!) a Skeletini. . .

Here’s how to shake up one:

Skeletini Ingredients:

💀 1 1/2 ounces vodka of choice (Crystal Head Vodka, preferred)

💀 1/2 ounce Grand Marnier

💀 1 1/2 ounces Pomegranate Juice

💀 1 ounce freshly squeezed Lime Juice

Add ingredients to cocktail shaker filled with ice.

Shake and strain into a martini glass.

Sip carefully and slowly. . .it’s scary good!

Rowena says it’s been bone dry here with no measurable rainfall in weeks. . .

Lake Norman is 4 1/2 feet down and 2 feet below

the desired target level for this time of year.

Rod and Rowena both were around for the severe droughts between

July 1925 and September 1927 in North Carolina,

when three consecutive growing seasons were almost completely wiped out.

They’re crossing their bony fingers that we get some rain soon!

Rod says despite the sun, it’s chilly here today,

and he can’t seem to stay warm!

Details:

Rae Dunn Lick or Treat Dog Bowl, Candy Bowl / HomeGoods

Skull Martini Glasses and Cocktail Shaker / Pottery Barn, several years ago

Throws & Pumpkin Pillow / HomeGoods, several years ago

Dog Skeletons / Amazon

Skeletons / Grandin Road, several years ago

I hope this tickled your funny bone and you’re enjoying

some beauti-fall weather where you are this weekend!

💀 🎃 🍬 🍸🐾

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Thank you for your visit!

Sharing with: Between Naps on the Porch