The Skeleton Crew Enjoys Candy, Cocktails & Kibble by the Lake

Happy Sunday!
Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman. . .
Rod and Rowena enjoyed some chair time by the water this week.
After being stuck in that stuffy closet for months, Rod says
there’s nothing like a little fresh air and sunshine . . .
Along with a cocktail to cure what ails you!
Rod’s been taking it easy after his Rotator Cuff and Hip Replacement Surgery,
resting and relaxing by the water between physical therapy appointments. . .
He and Rowena have been slowly making the rounds
to visit a few of their favorite haunts. . .
Shopping for pumpkins and mums. . .
And visiting and catching up with a few old friends in the neighborhood.
Rod has quite the sweet tooth and looks forward to stocking up on Halloween candy.
He buys enough to last a whole year!
Rowena is a flower enthusiast so Rod bought her a new blooming headband
that she spied at TJ Maxx, along with some sparkly new bobby pins.
Their rescue pups, Bone-ita and Bona Lisa, are enjoying some lake time too
and looking forward to ‘Lick or Treat’.
The both agree that their kibble and chew bones
taste better by the water. 🐾🐾
Rowena’s sharing her favorite cocktail for Halloween (or anytime!) a Skeletini. . .
Here’s how to shake up one:
Skeletini Ingredients:
💀 1 1/2 ounces vodka of choice (Crystal Head Vodka, preferred)
💀 1/2 ounce Grand Marnier
💀 1 1/2 ounces Pomegranate Juice
💀 1 ounce freshly squeezed Lime Juice
Add ingredients to cocktail shaker filled with ice.
Shake and strain into a martini glass.
Sip carefully and slowly. . .it’s scary good!
Rowena says it’s been bone dry here with no measurable rainfall in weeks. . .
Lake Norman is 4 1/2 feet down and 2 feet below
the desired target level for this time of year.
Rod and Rowena both were around for the severe droughts between
July 1925 and September 1927 in North Carolina,
when three consecutive growing seasons were almost completely wiped out.
They’re crossing their bony fingers that we get some rain soon!
Rod says despite the sun, it’s chilly here today,
and he can’t seem to stay warm!
Details:
Rae Dunn Lick or Treat Dog Bowl, Candy Bowl / HomeGoods
Skull Martini Glasses and Cocktail Shaker / Pottery Barn, several years ago
Throws & Pumpkin Pillow / HomeGoods, several years ago
Dog Skeletons / Amazon
Skeletons / Grandin Road, several years ago
I hope this tickled your funny bone and you’re enjoying
some beauti-fall weather where you are this weekend!
💀 🎃 🍬 🍸🐾
Thank you for your visit!
R and R and their pups (and their creator) are so funny! Loved the beautiful background too; hope you get some rain soon. Here in NE it is getting cold at night; broke down yesterday and turned on my furnace. Love fall but do not like what follows-just saying!
I look forward to your Halloween posts all year. You never disappoint and you never fail to surprise me! Thanks!! Happy Halloween 🦇
Oh Mary, what delightful FUN. We have followed you blog for years and eagerly await your holiday posts. Thank you for bringing such enjoyment in to our lives. Happy Halloween dear friend.
Rod & Rowena certainly have a prime location for rest & recuperation. That skeletini sounds fabulous. Even though the water is lower, the lake still looks sublime, and the silver maple seems to be holding its own, providing shade still. Fingers crossed it will make it in the long run.
I just love your Rod and Rowena posts! Hope you get rain soon! It was 40 degrees here in VA when I woke up. Not ready for winter want to enjoy the fall weather. Peace.
Mary ~ sitting here with my coffee enjoying your Rod and Rowena post immensely. They are always a hit with me and so adorable. Hugs, Dorinda
So happy to see the cutest couple of October..Rod and Rowena! They are certainly enjoying their time by the lake. Had no idea that Lake Norman’s water level was so low! Praying for rain Mary!!
Rod is bringing on the ‘spirit’ of the season with his t-shirt! What a thrill that boaters must get when they go by and see the skeleton crew enjoying the view and cooler temperatures. We’re still in the 90’s and I’m looking forward to fall weather in the coming weeks. It’s hard to feel the season when you put on shorts each day while staring longingly at all the sweaters in one’s closet!
So fun Mary! I met a woman yesterday who has 3 smaller skeletons that she styles on her front porch, changing their positions every day so they are doing something different and people love to drive by and see them. I told her about your blog and Rod and Rowena, and how she should visit you to get ideas! Love the Lick or Treat bowl! I can’t believe the lake is so low, it’s been really dry here too…we need some rainy days!
Jenna
Always so fun to see. You put so much effort and energy in your potting shed displays. And now I know why you haven’t been posting rides on the pontoon boat!
Mary, So happy to see Rod and Rowena. Rowena’s new headband is so cute. They have the perfect lake view. They’re relaxing in the best spot possible. We’re in a drought too. We got a little rain a couple of days ago but nothing significant. Your mums and pumpkins are so pretty. Loved this post! Happy Sunday! Clara❤️