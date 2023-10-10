Halloween Rules + Nostalgic Charm for Tabletop Fun in the Potting Shed

Follow the Halloween Rules to find the nostalgic charm and a whimsical table setting to keep the “Happy” in Halloween. Additionally, you’ll find Halloween table inspiration from 16 table stylists, ranging from spellbinding, spooky and sweet!

Whoooooo’s ready for some Halloween fun, tricks and treats?

Halloween’s appeal for me is its combination of magic, treats and spooky fun!

With Halloween three weeks away, I’m cackling with glee to be part

of a Halloween tablescape blog hop!

You can find additional Halloween table inspiration

from 16 table stylists at the bottom of this post.

You’re invited to join me in The Potting Shed for a little whimsy and tabletop fun

in celebration of most wonderful time of the year!

🎃 🐈‍⬛ 🧹🕸️ 👻 🎃

Festive Halloween paper fans hang from branches over the window,

along with some seasonal bittersweet vine, flanked by brooms. . .

one vintage, one new. 🧹🧹

Follow the Halloween Rules to keep things happy:

🪄 Believe in the Magic 🧙‍♀️

🎉 Have Fun; Stay Up Late 🌕

🧛 Wear a Costume; Trick or Treat 😈

🎃 Carve a Pumpkin 🎃

🍬 Eat Lots of Candy 🍭

👻 Be Spooky 😱

A happy smiling Jack-o’-lantern bucket (already carved ;)

is serving up candy treats . . .

Orange and black lollipops have an old-fashioned nostalgic appeal,

and sit atop festive Halloween straws to elevate the fun!

They’re joining ghost and skellie-wrapped chocolates in a bucket of candy corn.

More paper fans sit on the tabletop for a festive back drop

to a forest of bottle brush trees for Halloween. . .

A black feather boa lines the window shelf, decorated with beribboned white pumpkins,

bottle brush trees and a few Halloween friends.

Meet my whimsical friends and shelf-sitters, dressed for Halloween. . .

‘Calvin’ is always happy, part smiling Jack, part friendly ghost,

and wearing a polka dot witch party hat.

‘Clarence’ the cat, has a Cheshire-grin and embodies

the mischievous spirit of Halloween.

Beware: he’s known for his tricks, rather than his treats.

And ‘Ollie’ the owl, loves all things Halloween and is a snappy dresser!

He’s holding ‘Boo’, a baby ghost and sporting a ruffled collar with his suspenders.

I’m a fan of folk artist, Johanna Parker.

Her one-of-a-kind Halloween characters were sparked

from her imagination and love of vintage;

attributed to being born on October 31st, a spirited day of creativity.

Her licensed designs of iconic Halloween characters adorn a trio of plates,

providing some vintage charm and whimsy,

as well as smiles. . .

A Smiling Jack. . .

Black Cat

And Ghost, who looks more scared than scary! 👻

*Boo*!

Black mugs are filled with some nostalgic candy treats. . .

Pixy Stix, a twist pop, witch lollie, chocolate foil wrapped Jacks, skeleton,

and ghost, along with mellocreme pumpkins and candy corn.

Table Details:

Halloween Rules Sign / Etsy

Assorted Shelf Sitters / Michaels, TJ Maxx, couple of years ago

Vintage Halloween Character Face Plates

Black Cat Beaded Napkin Rings / MacKenzie-Childs, several years ago

Black Straw Placemats, Napkins / HomeGoods, several years ago

Jack-o’-lantern Bucket, Hanging Halloween Paper Fans / HomeGoods

Treble Clef Flatware

‘It’s All About the Treats’ Table Runner / HomeGoods, used HERE & HERE

Halloween Bottle Brush Trees / Michaels, Target, TJ Maxx

Black and Whites Plates & Mugs / Mikasa Swirl

Brooms / Antique Mall and Grocery Store

