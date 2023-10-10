Dishes, Halloween, Potting Shed, Tablescape

Halloween Rules + Nostalgic Charm for Tabletop Fun in the Potting Shed

by  • 5 Comments

Follow the Halloween Rules to find the nostalgic charm and a whimsical table setting to keep the “Happy” in Halloween. Additionally, you’ll find Halloween table inspiration from 16 table stylists, ranging from spellbinding, spooky and sweet! 

Halloween Rules Sign in The Potting Shed with hanging paper fans and bittersweet vine #tablescape #halloween #vintage #retro #orangeandblack ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Whoooooo’s ready for some Halloween fun, tricks and treats?

Owl with ghost for Halloween and bottle brush tree #tablescape #halloween #vintage #retro #orangeandblack ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

 Halloween’s appeal for me is its combination of magic, treats and spooky fun!

Believe in the magic of Halloween #tablescape #halloween #vintage #retro #orangeandblack ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

With Halloween three weeks away, I’m cackling with glee to be part

of a Halloween tablescape blog hop!

You can find additional Halloween table inspiration

from 16 table stylists at the bottom of this post.

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year #tablescape #witch #halloween #vintage #retro #orangeandblack ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

You’re invited to join me in The Potting Shed  for a little whimsy and tabletop fun

in celebration of most wonderful time of the year!

Vintage broom for Halloween hanging from window #tablescape #halloween #vintage #retro #orangeandblack #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

🎃 🐈‍⬛ 🧹🕸️ 👻 🎃

Halloween Rules Table in the Potting Shed with hanging paper fans, brooms, and treats #tablescape #halloween #vintage #retro #orangeandblack #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Festive Halloween paper fans hang from branches over the window,

along with some seasonal bittersweet vine, flanked by brooms. . .

one vintage, one new. 🧹🧹

Hanging paper fans for Halloween with bittersweet vine #tablescape #halloween #vintage #retro #orangeandblack #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Follow the Halloween Rules to keep things happy:

🪄 Believe in the Magic 🧙‍♀️

🎉 Have Fun; Stay Up Late 🌕

🧛 Wear a Costume; Trick or Treat 😈

🎃 Carve a Pumpkin 🎃

🍬 Eat Lots of Candy 🍭

👻 Be Spooky 😱

Jack-o’-lantern bucket filled with candy treats and Halloween table and vignette #tablescape #halloween #vintage #retro #orangeandblack #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

A happy smiling Jack-o’-lantern bucket (already carved ;)

 is serving up candy treats . . .

Jack-o’-lantern bucket filled with candy treats and Halloween table and vignette #tablescape #halloween #vintage #retro #orangeandblack #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Orange and black lollipops have an old-fashioned nostalgic appeal,

and sit atop festive Halloween straws to elevate the fun!

They’re joining ghost and skellie-wrapped chocolates in a bucket of candy corn.

Halloween bottle brush tree and sorange and black paper fan #tablescape #halloween #vintage #retro #orangeandblack #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

More paper fans sit on the tabletop for a festive back drop

to a forest of bottle brush trees for Halloween. . .

Halloween Rules Table and vignette in the Potting Shed with bottle brush trees, Johanna Parker and candy treats #tablescape #halloween #vintage #retro #orangeandblack #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

A black feather boa lines the window shelf, decorated with beribboned white pumpkins,

bottle brush trees and a few Halloween friends.

Owl and whimsical shelf sitter with Halloween bottle brush trees #tablescape #halloween #vintage #retro #orangeandblack #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Meet my whimsical friends and shelf-sitters, dressed for Halloween. . .

Whimsical shelf sitter, part jack o'lantern, part friendly ghost with Halloween bottle brush trees #tablescape #halloween #vintage #retro #orangeandblack #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

‘Calvin’ is always happy, part smiling Jack, part friendly ghost,

and wearing a polka dot witch party hat.

Whimsical cat shelf sitter with Halloween bottle brush trees #tablescape #halloween #vintage #retro #orangeandblack #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

‘Clarence’ the cat, has a Cheshire-grin and embodies

the mischievous spirit of Halloween.

Beware: he’s known for his tricks, rather than his treats.

Owl with ghost for Halloween and bottle brush tree #tablescape #halloween #vintage #retro #orangeandblack ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

And ‘Ollie’ the owl, loves all things Halloween and is a snappy dresser!

He’s holding ‘Boo’, a baby ghost and sporting a ruffled collar with his suspenders.

Vintage-inspired vignette and table for Halloween with Johanna Parker characters and bottle brush trees #tablescape #halloween #vintage #retro #orangeandblack #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

I’m a fan of folk artist, Johanna Parker.

Her one-of-a-kind Halloween characters were sparked

from her imagination and love of vintage;

 attributed to being born on October 31st, a spirited day of creativity.

Vintage-inspired vignette and table for Halloween with Johanna Parker character and bottle brush trees #tablescape #halloween #vintage #retro #orangeandblack #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Her licensed designs of iconic Halloween characters adorn a trio of plates,

 providing some vintage charm and whimsy,

as well as smiles. . .

Vintage-inspired Halloween table with Johanna Parker plates, bottle brush trees, paper fans and Halloween treats #tablescape #halloween #vintage #retro #orangeandblack #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

A Smiling Jack. . .

Black cat vintage-inspired Johanna Parker plate and Halloween table #tablescape #halloween #vintage #retro #orangeandblack #shed #treats #candy ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Black Cat

Ghost vintage-inspired Johanna Parker plate and Halloween table #tablescape #halloween #vintage #retro #orangeandblack #shed #treats #candy ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

And Ghost, who looks more scared than scary! 👻

*Boo*!

Black mugs filled with nostalgic candy treats and Halloween table and vignette #tablescape #halloween #vintage #retro #orangeandblack #candy #treats #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Black mugs are filled with some nostalgic candy treats. . .

Pixy Stix, a twist pop, witch lollie, chocolate foil wrapped Jacks, skeleton,

and ghost, along with  mellocreme pumpkins and candy corn.

Halloween Rules: Eat Lots of Candy #tablescape #halloween #vintage #retro #orangeandblack ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Black mugs filled with nostalgic candy treats and Halloween table and vignette #tablescape #halloween #vintage #retro #orangeandblack #candy #treats #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Vintage-inspired table for Halloween with jack o'lantern bucket of candy treats #tablescape #halloween #vintage #retro #orangeandblack #candy #treats #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Halloween Rules: Trick or Treat #tablescape #halloween #vintage #retro #orangeandblack ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Vintage-inspired Johanna Parker jack o'lantern character and Halloween table #tablescape #halloween #vintage #retro #orangeandblack #shed #treats #candy ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Whimsical Halloween Rules Table in the Potting Shed with Joanna Parker characters, bottle brush trees and treats #tablescape #halloween #vintage #retro #orangeandblack #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Table Details:

Halloween Rules Sign / Etsy

Assorted Shelf Sitters / Michaels, TJ Maxx, couple of years ago

Vintage Halloween Character Face Plates 

Black Cat Beaded Napkin Rings / MacKenzie-Childs, several years ago

Black Straw Placemats, Napkins / HomeGoods, several years ago

Jack-o’-lantern Bucket, Hanging Halloween Paper Fans / HomeGoods

Treble Clef Flatware 

‘It’s All About the Treats’ Table Runner / HomeGoods, used HERE & HERE

Halloween Bottle Brush Trees / Michaels, Target, TJ Maxx

Black and Whites Plates & Mugs / Mikasa Swirl

Brooms / Antique Mall and Grocery Store

Hanging paper fans for Halloween with bittersweet vine #tablescape #halloween #vintage #retro #orangeandblack #shed ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Many thanks to Rita of Panoply for organizing this Halloween tablescape blog hop!

Click on the links below for more Halloween table inspiration from my blogging friends:

Panoply – There’s a Little Witch in All of Us
Home is Where the Boat Is – Halloween Rules
Hyacinths for the Soul – Pumpkin Wishes and Candy Corn Kisses
Everyday Living – A Grand(s) Halloween Party
Pandora’s Box – “Hey Pumpkin, What’s for lunch?”
The Bookish Dilettante – October Vignette: Think Pink!
Thrifting Wonderland – Dinner With Ghoulish Gourds
My Thrift Store Addiction – Elegantly Eerie Arachnophile Tea Party
Dinner at Eight – A Hauntingly Delightful Halloween
The Cats’ Whiskerz – Quoth the Raven “Nevermore”; a Halloween Tablescape
Life and Linda –  Happy Boo Tablescape
The Painted Apron –  The Witch’s Hat
Me and My Captain – Black is the New Orange
Corner of Plaid and Paisley – Broom Parking – Halloween Tablescape
Celebrate and Decorate – Black & White & Red All Over for Halloween!
Red Cottage Chronicles – Orange and Black Halloween Tablescape
My Hubbard Home – As the Crow Flies| a fun tablescape to celebrate autumn

