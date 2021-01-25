Cookie, Dessert, Food

Flourless Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

by  • 13 Comments

Calling all peanut butter and chocolate lovers, these Flourless Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies will satisfy your cookie cravings and check all these boxes: delicious, chewy, easy, one bowl / no mixer and gluten free.

Flourless Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies! An easy one bowl, no mixer recipe! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #cookies #recipes #easy #glutenfree

Needing a quick cookie fix? If you’re a fan of peanut butter and chocolate, I have the perfect recipe for you!

This one bowl, no mixer recipe is a breeze to make and yields a chewy, delicious peanut butter cookie! So good, it’s hard to believe it only has seven ingredients and doesn’t need flour. And as it’s flourless, it’s ideal for those who are gluten free.

To make these cookies you’ll need:

1 cup smooth peanut butter

3/4 cup brown sugar, packed

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

pinch of salt

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup chocolate chips or mini chips

To make these cookies without a mixer, here’s a tip: Microwave your peanut butter for 20 – 30 seconds, until it’s pourable, then you can mix your dough easily by hand with a spatula, blending the peanut butter with your brown sugar mixture. Microwaving the peanut butter doesn’t effect the texture of the cookies and it will solidify again as it’s mixed with the other ingredients and chills in the fridge.

Stir in your chocolate chips and use a cookie scoop for easy scooping and portion out your batter evenly onto a parchment lined baking sheet.

Flatten the top of your cookies slightly then place your cookie sheet in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to chill. Chilling your cookie dough  prior to baking improves the texture, making the cookies chewier and less crumbly.

If desired stud the top of the cookies with 2 – 3 additional chocolate chips and bake 8 – 10 minutes until cookies are tops are slightly crinkled and before edges begin to brown. Allow cookies to cool directly on baking sheet to firm up.

Print Recipe

Flourless Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

This one bowl recipe couldn’t be easier and yields a chewy and delicious peanut butter cookie with chocolate chips that's flour-free!
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time8 mins
chill time: 30 minutes30 mins
Total Time43 mins
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: American
Keyword: chocolate chip, chocolate chip cookie dough, easy, flourless, gluten free, peanut butter, recipe
Servings: 18 cookies

Ingredients

  • 1 cup smooth peanut butter
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar packed
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • pinch salt
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup chocolate chips or mini chips + more for cookie tops if desired

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F.
  • Stir together brown sugar, baking soda and salt in medium bowl until combined.
  • Microwave cup of peanut butter 20 - 30 seconds or until pourable, to make blending easy using a spatula and without a mixer. Stir peanut butter into sugar mixture until well-blended.
  • Add egg and vanilla and mix until incorporated; stir in chocolate chips.
  • Scoop the dough by the tablespoonful (or use a cookie scoop) onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Flatten top of cookie slightly. Stud top of cookies with an additional 2 – 3 chocolate chips if desired.
  • Place cookie sheet in refrigerator to chill for 30 minutes.
  • Remove from refrigerator and bake immediately for 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from the oven when tops are slightly crinkled and before edges begin to brown.
  • Allow cookies to cool on the baking sheet.

Notes

  • Chilling dough for 30 minutes makes the cookies more chewy and less crumbly.
  • Alternatively use a fork to make a criss cross pattern to flatten cookie dough before baking if desired.
  • Natural peanut butter yields a drier, crumbly cookie so use store bought peanut butter for best results.

Happy flourless baking!

  13 comments for “Flourless Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

  1. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    January 25, 2021 at 6:47 am

    Always fun to try a new cookie Mary! They look like they turned out great:@)

    Reply
  2. Cindi
    January 25, 2021 at 7:05 am

    Always up for an easy cookie recipe! Thanks

    Reply
  3. Ann Woleben
    January 25, 2021 at 7:09 am

    I will have to try this recipe. The cookies look delicious. Thank you!

    Reply
  4. Rita C.
    January 25, 2021 at 7:32 am

    A rainy day = a baking day. First up is your banana bread (2 loaves this time!), but this looks so easy, I may have to stay in the kitchena while longer. Thanks! Pinned.

    Reply
  5. Franki Parde
    January 25, 2021 at 7:49 am

    There ARE times…I seriously wonder about you…I HAVE been craving peanut butter ‘n chocolate the past TWO days.. & now, this EASY recipe…appears…I STILL want a pony, too….franki

    Reply
  6. the Painted Apron
    January 25, 2021 at 8:33 am

    I have a similar recipe for peanut butter cookies Mary and I make them all the time, it’s my favorite cookie recipe!! Next time chocolate chips are going in, yum!!
    Jenna

    Reply
  7. Ellen
    January 25, 2021 at 8:39 am

    A must try!! Thank you!!

    Reply
  8. Kitty
    January 25, 2021 at 9:12 am

    Yum, Mary! I can’t wait to make these flourless peanut butter chocolate chip cookies. They’d be fun to make with Harper and Hayden whenever we have a sleepover. Thanks for sharing. 😋❤️😋

    Reply
  9. Clara
    January 25, 2021 at 9:42 am

    Good morning Mary, These look delicious! Peanut butter and chocolate, two of my favorite foods. Enjoy your day! Clara ❤️

    Reply
  10. Ann Hoover
    January 25, 2021 at 9:56 am

    Love this – Going to make them today as I need to visit a friend. Thanks and I love your blog!!
    Ann Hoover

    Reply
    • Mary
      January 25, 2021 at 9:57 am

      Thank you Annie, enjoy! ♥

      Reply
  11. Gayle
    January 25, 2021 at 9:58 am

    It’s a very cloudy and dreary day in southwest Michigan today. This recipe is the perfect fix for delicious and easy cookies to bake!
    Thank you for sharing!🤗

    Reply
  12. Barb
    January 25, 2021 at 10:20 am

    JUST WONDERING IF ANYONE HAS CALCULATED THE POINTS FOR THESE COOKIES FOR WEIGHT WATCHERS? THANKS

    Reply

Leave a Reply

