Calling all peanut butter and chocolate lovers, these Flourless Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies will satisfy your cookie cravings and check all these boxes: delicious, chewy, easy, one bowl / no mixer and gluten free.

Needing a quick cookie fix? If you’re a fan of peanut butter and chocolate, I have the perfect recipe for you!

This one bowl, no mixer recipe is a breeze to make and yields a chewy, delicious peanut butter cookie! So good, it’s hard to believe it only has seven ingredients and doesn’t need flour. And as it’s flourless, it’s ideal for those who are gluten free.

To make these cookies without a mixer, here’s a tip: Microwave your peanut butter for 20 – 30 seconds, until it’s pourable, then you can mix your dough easily by hand with a spatula, blending the peanut butter with your brown sugar mixture. Microwaving the peanut butter doesn’t effect the texture of the cookies and it will solidify again as it’s mixed with the other ingredients and chills in the fridge.

Stir in your chocolate chips and use a cookie scoop for easy scooping and portion out your batter evenly onto a parchment lined baking sheet.

Flatten the top of your cookies slightly then place your cookie sheet in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to chill. Chilling your cookie dough prior to baking improves the texture, making the cookies chewier and less crumbly.

If desired stud the top of the cookies with 2 – 3 additional chocolate chips and bake 8 – 10 minutes until cookies are tops are slightly crinkled and before edges begin to brown. Allow cookies to cool directly on baking sheet to firm up.

Print Recipe Flourless Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies This one bowl recipe couldn’t be easier and yields a chewy and delicious peanut butter cookie with chocolate chips that's flour-free! Prep Time 5 mins Cook Time 8 mins chill time: 30 minutes 30 mins Total Time 43 mins Servings: 18 cookies Ingredients 1 cup smooth peanut butter

3/4 cup brown sugar packed

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

pinch salt

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup chocolate chips or mini chips + more for cookie tops if desired Instructions Preheat oven to 350°F.

Stir together brown sugar, baking soda and salt in medium bowl until combined.

Microwave cup of peanut butter 20 - 30 seconds or until pourable, to make blending easy using a spatula and without a mixer. Stir peanut butter into sugar mixture until well-blended.

Add egg and vanilla and mix until incorporated; stir in chocolate chips.

Scoop the dough by the tablespoonful (or use a cookie scoop) onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Flatten top of cookie slightly. Stud top of cookies with an additional 2 – 3 chocolate chips if desired.

Place cookie sheet in refrigerator to chill for 30 minutes.

Remove from refrigerator and bake immediately for 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from the oven when tops are slightly crinkled and before edges begin to brown.

Allow cookies to cool on the baking sheet. Notes Chilling dough for 30 minutes makes the cookies more chewy and less crumbly.

Alternatively use a fork to make a criss cross pattern to flatten cookie dough before baking if desired.

Natural peanut butter yields a drier, crumbly cookie so use store bought peanut butter for best results.

Happy flourless baking!

