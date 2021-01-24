Weekend Mountain Views and Snow Days

Happy Sunday! I’m sharing some snowy scenery and weekend mountain views.

We enjoyed a long weekend in the North Carolina mountains recently. . .

A short two hour drive to an elevation of 4300 feet where temperatures are easily 12 degrees cooler.

If the snow won’t come to you, you can go to the snow. :)

There was snow on the ground when we arrived and flurries off and on, creating a white fluffy blanket.

Snow is a rare occurrence at the lake, so it makes me giddy to have a ‘snow day vacation’ if you can stay in with a good book to read, a pot of something warm bubbling on the stove, and you don’t have to drive in it!

The temperatures dropped to the 20s with the wind chill in the single digits…brrrrrrr!

Lola and Sophie were curious about the snow coming down. . .

They quickly decided that staying inside and curled up by the fire was the best place to be.

Lola says she prefers this white fluffy blanket to the one outside. :)

It’s been a mild winter overall at the lake and we’re climbing up to 70 degrees on Tuesday, crazy for January!

How about you. . .do you like a ‘snow day’ vacation?

Hope you’re staying warm, cozy and safe. ♥

Thank you for your visit!

