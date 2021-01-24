Weekend Mountain Views and Snow Days

Happy Sunday! I’m sharing some snowy scenery and weekend mountain views.
We enjoyed a long weekend in the North Carolina mountains recently. . .
A short two hour drive to an elevation of 4300 feet where temperatures are easily 12 degrees cooler.
If the snow won’t come to you, you can go to the snow. :)
There was snow on the ground when we arrived and flurries off and on, creating a white fluffy blanket.
Snow is a rare occurrence at the lake, so it makes me giddy to have a ‘snow day vacation’ if you can stay in with a good book to read, a pot of something warm bubbling on the stove, and you don’t have to drive in it!
The temperatures dropped to the 20s with the wind chill in the single digits…brrrrrrr!
Lola and Sophie were curious about the snow coming down. . .
They quickly decided that staying inside and curled up by the fire was the best place to be.
Lola says she prefers this white fluffy blanket to the one outside. :)
It’s been a mild winter overall at the lake and we’re climbing up to 70 degrees on Tuesday, crazy for January!
How about you. . .do you like a ‘snow day’ vacation?
Hope you’re staying warm, cozy and safe. ♥
Thank you for your visit!
Beautiful! It always amazes me to see snow in North Carolina. So pretty, thank you for sharing!!
I love nice clean snow all winter! It is quiet and bright and beckons for cozy living inside and donning snowshoes to get out for fresh air. Overall, it is a shame it isn’t appreciated more. I’m glad you enjoyed such a beautiful weekend!
Beautiful scenery captured by a beautiful person! My only question is where does the fluffy blanket end and the cute fluffy pups begin? Thank you for sharing once more!
Thank you for sharing your “snow day” with us. The mountain vistas are majestic. Lola and Sophie look like snow angels. We have the prospect of snow here in coastal Virginia on Thursday. I’m keeping my fingers crossed for one beautiful snowfall this winter!
Your pictures are amazing!! When it snows here, the blank fields is what we have..they become white instead of gray…I wondered how Lola & Sophie acted in the snow? Yes, love a snowy day now because we don’t have to drive in it anymore! But after a snowy day or two, I’m done! After Christmas, bring on the SPRING, SUMMER!! I started getting seed catalogs in November and now have about 8…has anyone else received seed catalogs yet? If so, how many?? That just tells me that SPRING is coming…it’s a catalog of HOPE!! Have a wonderful Sunday!!
Oh my! I lived 70 (!) years with the Sierra and Trinity Mountains on three sides of the skyline.
My husband and I moved to Florida last April and surprisingly, love it.
But Mary, oh, this reminds me how much a part of life those snow covered peaks were! A 40 minute drive and you could be cavorting in those icy flakes or sipping a warm something! Maybe, next weekend, a drive to the Carolinas…..
Beautiful.
How nice you got to have a mini snow vacation! It is nice you could get away and change your scenery in a short time. Your pictures are great.
Lola and Sophie are adorable and you captured their curiosity perfectly. I am sure they preferred their comfy bed by the fire to the cold outside.
Delightful what a Divine vacation. The snow looks so deep and crisp and even. Pure winter magic.
Thank you so much for sharing all the beautiful pictures of your snowy vacation!! Lola and Sophie are adorable and remind me so much of my 2 Bichons, Sophie and Sadie!!
I’m with Lola and Sophie…give me a warm blanket in front of the fire. Oh and I’ll have some of whatever is bubbling on the stove! Beautiful photos Mary!
Loved your getaway! Your shots are gorgeous, my fave are your fence posts 🙂. We were in the 70s last week too, felt like spring, I have iris blooming and some trees that shouldn’t be, a very dry, warm, non winter too, but they are predicting snow tonight and a series of storms this week. Dare I say it feels like the boy who cries wolf, it always disappears at the last minute… Hopefully now that I put that in print we will get inundated with weather and fill up the reservoirs, prove me wrong! darling shots of cozy days that I yearn for… I thought winter was the time to rest!
I love the snow for a short period of time. Your scenes are beautiful as are the girls. Happy Sunday!
” it makes me giddy to have a ‘snow day vacation’ if you can stay in with a good book to read, a pot of something warm bubbling on the stove, and you don’t have to drive in it!”
Me too! I live on the top floor of a senior apartment buliding and can watch the cars sliding downhill in the snow. So happy to stay home! I love having a stash of books either piled beside me or on my kindle with a cup of hot chocolate and a pot roast simmering in the slow cooker.
Beautiful photo’s of the perfect snow day! Threatening snow here today ….
Mary, The snow is beautiful. Glad you had a few days to enjoy the mountains and see the snow. The girls look fascinated by it and their decision to relax by the fire was perfect! I love to see a large snowfall as long as driving in is not required. Enjoy your week sweet friend. Clara❤️
Having grown up in the mid-west “snow-belt”…I do NOT miss endless snow/ice/WIND one bit…however, that being said, looking from the “inside outside” for a weekend sounds “just right!” Luv the photos! franki
Thank you for sharing your snow day vacation with us!
BEAUTIFUL. Lola and Sophie look adorable trying to figure out the snow. Is this their first snow? It recently “snowed” where I live. Came out of the sky but melted as soon as it got close to the ground. I lifted my Maltese up to see the flakes coming down. They got a barely audible growl. Just letting them know he was keeping an eye on them should they try anything. Glad you had a great snow day.
Gorgeous! As someone who lives in Houston, Texas, this was a delightful daydream into a snowy fantasy. Thank you!
Having lived in PA till I was 50 for many years I didn’t want to even think about snow and shoveling but now 16 years of living in SC and VA I want one good snow a year ☃️ And since moving to VA we have gotten that. Hoping winter 2021 comes through. Your pictures are amazing and your puppies look like snowballs year round. Thanks for sharing.
PS After reading your blog on Peter Rabbit I am watching the Peter Rabbit movie – snuggled up with a cup of tea and a puppy in my lap. Life doesn’t get much better ( unless it would be one of my grands in my lap instead). 😀
That sounds like the perfect afternoon Cindi! Hope you get your annual snowfall. ♥
I love how you embrace all aspects of your life! Keep us inspired!
I love a snow day. The best is when we know it is coming and and it is over the weekend so we can plan for it and just stay in. I have two cats so it is a snuggle fest and I love to sit and read and watch it snow out the window.
Absolutely stunning pictures!! Thanks so much for sharing!!
Hugs,
Debbie
What a wonderful, snowy getaway!! How nice that Lola and Sophie got to enjoy it, too.