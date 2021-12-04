Fall, Lake Life, Water, Weekend Waterview

Weekend Waterview | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boating #lake #pontoon

Happy first Saturday in December!

Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN

Steam fog rises off the water created by the warm water temperatures mixing with cooler air.

Early morning Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN

 About 10 days ago the leaves were still clinging to the trees. . .

Early morning and steam fog with the last of the fall leaves Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN

And providing a golden glow, illuminated by the early morning sunshine.

Early morning and steam fog with the last of the fall leaves Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN

Chairs by water Lake Norman fall | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN

We went from this. . .

Chairs by water Lake Norman December | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN

To this, after a cold front and blustery winds blew through.

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman fall reflections | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #lake #fall

The last of the fall foliage in it’s golden brown phase and watering reflections.

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman fall reflections | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #lake #fall

It’s shaping up to be a mild December with warmer than average temperatures and the mercury climbing to a balmy 75 degrees today!

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman December | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #lake #fall

You can see one of our many resident muskrats swimming by in the left corner of the photo above.

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman muskrat | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #lake #fall

Unfortunately they’re a menace and cause shoreline instability and erosion by burrowing tunnels. They also like to sharpen their teeth on boat cables and wires. . .$$$.

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman sunset | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #lake #sunset

I’ll leave you with some sunset photos. . .

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman sunset boat dock | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #lake #sunset

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman sunset | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #lake #sunset

Happy Weekend ♥

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN #lake #sunset #fall

  22 comments for “Weekend Waterview

  1. Margaret
    December 4, 2021 at 6:26 am

    Such fabulous photos.

    Reply
  2. Rita C at Panoply
    December 4, 2021 at 6:35 am

    I’ll take the mild temps, loving them here too (though a few degrees cooler). Muskrat love can quickly turn to muskrat hate with those nasty little habits of theirs. The water and shoreline are peaceful to look at anytime, even in winter. Have a great weekend, Mary.

    Reply
  3. Kathy Menold
    December 4, 2021 at 6:53 am

    Thankyou Mary for your lovely lake photos. It has been a beautiful fall here in N.C. even though dry and the sunsets have been incredible. My daughter and I are off to Morehead City for my annual birthday weekend trip which was canceled last year. We do some Christmas shopping, eat lots of seafood and just have fun. Enjoy your first weekend in Dec. whatever is on your calendar.

    Reply
    • Mary
      December 4, 2021 at 7:07 am

      Enjoy your getaway weekend Kathy! Happy Birthday ♥

      Reply
  4. Ann Woleben
    December 4, 2021 at 7:23 am

    The photos are so beautiful. If only our world could be as peaceful as the lake…

    Reply
    • Pat
      December 4, 2021 at 8:54 am

      Mary, your photos are beautiful as always. I especially like the ones with the trees reflected in the water. I have some like that in the Adirondacks some years ago when my husband and I visited a dear friend who had been stationed at Minot AFB with us. Thanks so much!

      Reply
  5. Everyday Living
    December 4, 2021 at 8:18 am

    Beautiful views, Mary! Oh my the muskrats…there are always pesky little creatures like our armadillos! Happy Weekend!

    Reply
  6. Cindi
    December 4, 2021 at 8:27 am

    Your pictures are beautiful and the sunsets stunning! Your picture of the muskrat brought back memories of living in a lake community in South Carolina only we had alligators swimming by…that was a real shocker for this Northern girl.😀 but I came to appreciate ( from a distance) and respect these amazing creatures. Our leaves here in Virginia aren’t all down yet so we are still enjoying Mother Nature’s paintings. Peace to all.

    Reply
  7. franki Parde
    December 4, 2021 at 8:32 am

    THIS IS WHAT IT’S ALL ABOUT, ALFIE…for a few more days…luv it!! franki

    Reply
  8. Ellen
    December 4, 2021 at 9:04 am

    Lovely Mary….serene! As far as the leaves, ours are clinging to the grass…one more motto chopped them up!!!

    Reply
  9. Hetty
    December 4, 2021 at 9:13 am

    Photos don’t do it justice! Visited family in Huntersville over Thanksgiving. I’m ready to move! Can you post a list of antique stores that you would recommend for my next visit? Cheers

    Reply
  10. Clara
    December 4, 2021 at 11:12 am

    Beautiful pics Mary! Very Serene and peaceful. Love the sunset pics. Enjoy your weekend! We’re decorating this weekend. Clara ❤️

    Reply
  11. Chloe
    December 4, 2021 at 11:50 am

    Dreamy and beautiful pictures. Thank you.

    Reply
  12. Jeannie L McPherson
    December 4, 2021 at 3:26 pm

    Thank you, Mary. Your blog is always a delight in my inbox. I read yours last so I can linger over your creativity. Thanks for the peaceful Lake pics. Happy, Happy Christmas to you & fur babies. Take Care, Jeannie

    Reply
  13. Diane
    December 4, 2021 at 6:45 pm

    I love your pictures and especially the sunsets. I look forward to reading your blog every week. And your inspirations are all I need to get me going. Thank you Mary.

    Reply
  14. Betsy
    December 4, 2021 at 9:18 pm

    Swoon! What beautiful photos of the changing season. There’s something so serene about calm waters with reflections of the shoreline. Can 75 degrees even count as winter weather?! Enjoy it all!

    Reply
  15. Cyndi Raines
    December 4, 2021 at 11:36 pm

    Beautiful sunsets! Enjoy your balmy days, it’s cold here in the low 30’s with a very sharp, brisk wind that cuts through you. (I’ll trade ya, lol). 🎄🎄🎄

    Reply
  16. Christie
    December 5, 2021 at 7:51 am

    Love seeing the beauty. Always in every season.. Have a son and grandbabies who live in NC. Would love to live there. Florida not my beauty where I live.

    Reply
  17. Aquietlife
    December 5, 2021 at 8:36 am

    So beautiful, especially love the light shining through your golden tree. Such a peaceful place to live…

    Reply
  18. the Painted Apron
    December 5, 2021 at 10:08 am

    So beautiful Mary! I am loving the warm temps the past few days…The muskrats do sound pesky, yikes! Happy weekend!
    Jenna

    Reply
  19. gert stevens
    December 5, 2021 at 11:26 am

    Gorgeous pictures Mary!

    Reply
  20. Paula Shoaf
    December 5, 2021 at 1:32 pm

    ~Hi Mary~

    remember that song “Muskrat Love” ? haha. not so much right !??!! Beautiful pictures on the lake , so far pretty mild here in northern Indiana, we had a girls weekend in Indianapolis and my niece said she felt like she was in Fl. people still eating outside at the restaurants!!

    Thanks for sharing, and I will have to revisit all of you Christmas sites again !

    Take Care,
    Paula
    IN

    Reply

