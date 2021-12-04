Happy first Saturday in December!

Here’s a weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

Steam fog rises off the water created by the warm water temperatures mixing with cooler air.

About 10 days ago the leaves were still clinging to the trees. . .

And providing a golden glow, illuminated by the early morning sunshine.

We went from this. . .

To this, after a cold front and blustery winds blew through.

The last of the fall foliage in it’s golden brown phase and watering reflections.

It’s shaping up to be a mild December with warmer than average temperatures and the mercury climbing to a balmy 75 degrees today!

You can see one of our many resident muskrats swimming by in the left corner of the photo above.

Unfortunately they’re a menace and cause shoreline instability and erosion by burrowing tunnels. They also like to sharpen their teeth on boat cables and wires. . .$$$.

I’ll leave you with some sunset photos. . .

Happy Weekend ♥

