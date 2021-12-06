Deck the Halls with Beautiful Evergreens and a One-Day Giveaway

Happy Monday! Are you busy decking the halls?
My Monday Morning Blooms’ Friends and I are celebrating December’s arrival with a giveaway to help you ‘spruce up’ your home and feather your nest for the holidays!
You can find my blogging friends’ links and the giveaway details at the bottom of this post.
We’ve been fortunate to collaborate with Lynch Creek Farm for several years in a row and are sharing our favorite Lynch Creek Farm products and how we used them to deck the halls!
The original posts links are highlighted in red if you would like to see more or missed them.
Lynch Creek Farm is a small family owned company, dedicated to producing sustainable evergreen products, procured from the forests in their backyard of the great Pacific Northwest. Evergreen boughs are cultivated by trimming the lower branches of younger, coniferous trees in healthy and robustly forested areas, along the foothills of the Cascade Mountains. Once a tree matures to 15 – 20 years in age, it is no longer trimmed, prolonging the lifespan of the woodlands, ensuring they will continue to grow and thrive for decades to come.
Christmas Greenery Around the Potting Shed
Nothing says Christmas more than fresh greenery and I look forward to decking the halls around the Potting Shed with boughs of cedar, juniper, cypress and pine!
A Wildlife Adventure Wreath hangs in welcome on the door of the Potting Shed. It’s made with fresh and fragrant noble fir with accents of fresh juniper, incense cedar, pine cones, and wired plaid bow with cardinal and birdhouse accent.
And a Wildlife Centerpiece is ideal for Christmas nesting!
It migrated to the table by the twinkling lights of the tree, paired with Lenox Winter Greetings plates and a cozy tartan plaid throw as a tablecloth.
Christmas Nesting on the Porch
We’re fortunate to enjoy some mild, sunny weather in December here in North Carolina and enjoy our porch 10 months out of the year. This past Friday was a balmy 75 degrees!
A Country Christmas Wreath is a fragrant mix of fresh noble fir, pine, juniper and incense cedar. It’s topped off with ponderosa pine cones, faux apple-berry-pine cone picks and a red and black tartan plaid bow.
Care instructions are included on the box of fresh evergreen wreaths from Lynch Creek Farm for wreath longevity.
In colder climates or northern states, wreaths will last about 6-8 weeks. In dry climates or southern states, wreaths will last about 4-6 weeks.
Tip: For a longer-lasting wreath, mist the back of the wreath with water every two to three days. Evergreens will drink the water, making them more fragrant.
The Tartan Centerpiece from Lynch Creek Farm is fragrant with pine, incense cedar and noble fir boughs and bay leaves. Pine cones, red ball clusters, berry picks and red and black tartan plaid ribbon accent provide decorative accents to the centerpiece.
Treat your centerpieces as you would a potted plant:
After receiving your centerpiece, add 1/2 cup of water to the center of the oasis foam. Mist with water and add another 1/2 cup water every 2-3 days to bring out the fragrance. Place your centerpiece in a cool location, out of direct sunlight. With proper care, your centerpiece should last at least 3 weeks. I have had centerpieces that remained fresh through the end of January!
Oh Deer: Tartan Christmas Table for Two by the Tree
I added some metal reindeer to my Tartan Centerpiece, along with a few shiny ornaments for an additional pop of red. . .
Magnolia leaves were tucked in along the base of the arrangement, under a tree slice charger to elevate it on the table.
A Woodland Birch Centerpiece from Lynch Creek Farm provides a vessel for some Merry Christmas Nesting at the table.
The pillar is encircled by a ring of fresh noble fir, incense cedar, and white pine. Pine cones, red ball ornaments and red burlap bows add interest to create this woodsy, birch Christmas centerpiece for the holidays.I placed the centerpiece in a wood bowl and added a Cardinal ornament, along with a couple of ball ornaments with a pine cone design,for an additional pop of red.
Cypress, juniper, boxwood and magnolia leaves clipped from the trees and shrubs provide a natural evergreen runner, sprinkled down the center of the table with bird ornaments flocking to the table.
A Christmas Vintage Truck Centerpiece from Lynch Creek Farms is delivering a load of fresh and fragrant noble fir, incense cedar, and white pine. Fresh evergreens are accented with natural pine cones, red ball ornaments, red berry clusters and festive red ribbon. Magnets on each of the truck doors say “Noel Farms – Christmas Trees” and can be removed if desired.
Christmas on the Porch: Special Delivery from the Farm
Lola and Sophie are decked out in their Christmas-tree-in-a-truck sweaters to join the fun!
Noel Farms Christmas Tablescape
My truck centerpiece motored to the table to deliver fresh-from-the-farm evergreens. It’s joining an evergreen runner down the center of the table with additional berry picks, red truck ornaments, pine cones and mercury glass votives, tucked in among the greenery.
I was honored for my table to be included in the Winter 2021 issue of Country Sampler’s Farmhouse Style Magazine.
It’s in the ‘Holiday Haulers’ section featuring iconic red farm trucks delivering Christmas cheer.
We are each giving away an evergreen item of your choice from Lynch Creek Farm to one lucky reader!
The winner can choose a beautiful wreath, centerpiece, tabletop tree, or an 18 foot garland.
Here’s how to enter this giveaway from Lynch Creek Farm:
🌲 Visit Lynch Creek Farm’s website and tell me what you would choose.
🌲 Follow Lynch Creek Farm on Instagram or Facebook and let me know by comment.
🌲 Pin a photo from this post and leave a comment telling me so.
(The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo.)
This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight tonight, December 6th.
Note: This one day only giveaway has a short window for entry for product availability and to ensure the winner receives their centerpiece as soon as possible! Please be sure your email is correct in the comment section so that I can notify you. Your email address will not be shared, only used to contact you for shipping if you’re the winner.
