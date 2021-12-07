A Merry Christmas Village Tablescape

‘Tis the Season to deck the halls, as well as the table and I’m joining a group of 20 table stylists

for a Christmas Tablescape Blog Hop! You’ll find links at the bottom of this post

for more Christmas and holiday table inspiration.

Welcome to a Merry Little Christmas Village!

It’s shaping up to be a white Christmas in the village. . . kids are building snowmen

and trees and homes are trimmed and decorated in anticipation of Santa’s arrival!

Sparkling snow covers the rooftops and landscape but it’s warm and cozy inside!

Glittered cardboard houses collected over the years, reminiscent of early putz houses,

provide a centerpiece for the table.

A brief history of the Putz Village Houses:

The word ‘putz’ comes from the German word putzen, meaning ‘to adorn’. The tradition of small putz Christmas houses and villages dates back to the Moravians, who expanded a long German tradition of building small villages around nativity scenes into the more elaborate version they called a Putz, popular in American Moravian homes and churches during the 19th century. From there, the putz house evolved from cardboard candy box houses until the arrival of electricity in the early 20th century, offering illumination with holes in the back of houses for light bulbs.

Exports from Japan brought the addition of cellophane windows and mica glitter until the start of WWII. With wartime rationing of materials, American companies made simpler versions of houses until after the war when Japanese exports dominated the market again with a dime store revival of putz village houses.

Placemats wreath the place settings with red beads and sequins for some sparkle. . .

Along with sparkling beaded napkin napkin rings.

Tartan plaid make things merry and bright, on the plates, tablecloth, on miniature houses and chimneys.

Winter village plates from Pottery Barn several years ago provide merry streets scenes, complete with children with dogs, toting sleds. . .

And cars and trucks are hauling Christmas trees.

I think there’s something so merry about little Christmas villages,

reminiscent of childhood and simpler times. . .

‘happy golden days of yore’ –> pre-2020. :)

Here’s a little Christmas classic by composer and lyricist Hugh Martin to sing along to. . .

Have yourself a merry little Christmas Let your heart be light From now on Our troubles will be out of sight.

Have yourself a merry little Christmas Make the Yule-tide gay From now on Our troubles will be miles away.

Here we are as in olden days Happy golden days of yore Faithful friends who are dear to us Gather near to us once more.

Through the years We all will be together If the Fates allow Hang a shining star upon the highest bough.

And have yourself a merry little Christmas Have yourself a merry little Christmas So have yourself a merry little Christmas now.

🎄🎄🎄

Table Details:

Winter Village Salad Plates / Pottery Barn, several years

Tartan plaid tablecloth / HomeGoods, several years ago

Red sequin placemats / Kohl’s, several years ago

Ciroa Plaid Plates, White Chargers / HomeGoods, several years ago

Red stemware / Mikasa French Countryside

Assorted houses and bottle brush trees / collected over the years

Car and truck with tree ornaments / Hobby Lobby

Napkins and napkin rings / HomeGoods, several years ago

Wallace Corsica Gold-Accent Flatware

Many thanks to Rita of Panoply for organizing this hop!

Find more Christmas table inspiration at the links below:

Everyday Living – A Nutcracker Parade

Debbee’s Buzz – Bringing Home the Christmas Tree Holiday Table

Hyacinths for the Soul – Traditions ~ A Tablescape Blog Hop

Living with Thanksgiving – Merry and Bright

Tablescapes at Twenty-One – Winter Sports

Home is Where the Boat Is – Merry Little Christmas Village

Panoply – Forest Fantasy Holiday Tablescape

Corner of Plaid and Paisley – Evergreen and Gold Christmas Table

My Thrift Store Addiction – Nature-Inspired Christmas Table and Jadeite Cocoa Bar

The Painted Apron – Christmas Trucks and Trees

Me and My Captain – Silver and Gold Christmas Table 2021

Red Cottage Chronicles – A White Christmas Tablescape

Life and Linda – Gnome for the Holidays

Belle Bleu Interiors – Christmas Blessings

My Hubbard Home – Tartan Christmas Tidings Tablescape | Holiday Entertaining

The Sweet Sensations – Christmas Elegance in Red, White & Silver

Dinner at Eight – Christmas Dining – The New Traditional

Bluesky at Home – Ideas for Red Plaid Christmas Table

Zucchini Sisters – Christmas Sleigh Centerpiece and Tablescape

The Bookish Dilettante – Dreaming of a Pink Christmas

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

Find an additional round-up of 25 Christmas and winter-themed tablescapes and centerpiece inspiration, HERE. You’ll find cheery checks and merry plaids and tartans, whimsical reindeer, a Santa motorcade, floral centerpieces, DIY evergreen table runners and more for your holiday celebration.

Wishing you a Merry Little Christmas ♥

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: