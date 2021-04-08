Pimento Cheese Drop Biscuits

These delicious and cheesy drop biscuits come together in 30 minutes and are easy to make! Serve warm from the oven with sliced ham for a Derby party or hot pepper jelly for sweet and peppery Southern bite.

Happy Thursday! I have a warm-from-the-oven delicious bite. No dough rolling or cutting in butter required, and so easy, non-biscuit makers can serve them up 30 minutes!

We enjoy these biscuits with leftover Easter ham this week. They’re also a tasty bite served warm from the oven with hot pepper jelly.

Serve this biscuits with ham or turkey for a bite to enjoy while watching The Masters or if you need an appetizer for a Derby party while enjoying “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports”, which is Saturday, May 1st this year.

These drop biscuits have the main components of pimento cheese: mayonnaise, cheese and pimentos. Spelled either pimento or pimiento, however you spell it, we pronounce it pimenacheese here in the South. :)

Mayonnaise is an emulsification of eggs, oil and a touch of lemon for acidity and stands in the butter in these drop biscuits, so they mix up easily. . . and they’re made with the South’s most beloved mayonnaise, Duke’s!

You can make these biscuits with self-rising flour, eliminating the need for baking soda and baking powder, or use all purpose flour. You’ll also add some additional seasoning to your flour: garlic powder, cayenne pepper, black pepper, and a little sugar. Whisk your dry ingredients together and toss in your grated cheese. For extra cheesy flavor in these biscuits, used extra-sharp Cheddar cheese, grating it off the block.

Whisk together your buttermilk and mayonnaise in a separate bowl and add to your dry ingredients, stirring until moistened, then fold in your diced pimentos. Substitute diced piquillo peppers for the pimentos if you prefer.

Use a 2 tablespoon cookie scoop for uniform measuring and easy dropping of your dough onto a prepared cookie sheet. This will give you about 16 – 17 biscuits. Brush the top of the biscuits with melted butter and sprinkle with some flaky sea salt.

Bake until golden, about 9 – 11 minutes in a preheated oven at 450 degrees. As you might guess, these biscuits are best enjoyed right out the oven while still warm but can be reheated to serve.

Variations: Turn up the heat by adding some diced jalapeno or add some diced green onion or cooked crumbled bacon to your biscuit dough to complement the cheese and pimento flavor.

Print Recipe Pimento Cheese Drop Biscuits Delicious and cheesy drop biscuits come together in 30 minutes and are easy to make! Serve warm from the oven with sliced ham for a Derby party or hot pepper jelly for sweet and peppery Southern bite. Makes 16 - 17 drop biscuits. Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 10 mins Servings: 16 Ingredients 2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 - 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper add 1/2 teaspoon if you like more heat

1 cup shredded extra sharp Cheddar cheese

1 cup whole buttermilk

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup diced pimentos or substitute diced piquillo peppers

Melted butter for brushing the tops

Flaky sea salt such as Maldon Instructions Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick spray or line with parchment paper and set aside.

Whisk together flour, baking powder, pepper, sugar, garlic powder, baking soda and cayenne pepper in a large mixing bowl. Add the cheese and toss to coat.

Whisk together the buttermilk and mayonnaise in a separate bowl.

Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and add the wet ingredients. Stir until the flour is moistened, then fold in the pimentos.

Use a 2 tablespoon cookie scoop and drop onto the baking sheet, spacing them about 1 inch apart.

Brush the tops with melted butter. Sprinkle with flaky salt and additional black pepper if desired.

Bake until the tops are golden brown, 9 to 11 minutes Notes Variations: Turn up the heat with some diced jalapeno or add some cooked crumbled bacon to complement the cheese and pimento flavor.

Substitute self-rising flour for all-purpose, omitting the baking powder and baking soda called for in the recipe.

For extra cheesy flavor in these biscuits, used extra-sharp Cheddar cheese, grating it off the block.

Substitute diced piquillo peppers for the pimentos if you prefer.

Buttermilk substitution: Add 1 tablespoon white vinegar or lemon juice to a liquid measuring cup. Fill will whole milk to 1 cup line. Let the mixture stand at room temperature for 5 to 10 minutes, until slightly thickened and you will see small curdled bits.

Fans of pimento cheese might also want to try Smoked Gouda Pimiento Cheese. Enjoy as a spread with your favorite dipper, in a grilled cheese sandwich (with bacon!), as a burger topping, or stirred into pasta for a tasty twist on easy mac and cheese!

