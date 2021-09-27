Dishes, Fall, Potting Shed, Tablescape

Harvest Time and Garden Table in the Potting Shed

by  • 21 Comments

Harvest Time and Garden Table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #fall #harvest #tablescape #pottingshed

Happy Monday!

We’re knocking on October’s door this week, with September flying by way too fast for me!

Fall is my favorite season and I always wish it lasted longer.

Harvest Time by Johnson Brothers with pumpkin | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #harvest #tablescape

With the arrival of fall, I’m ready for all-things-pumpkin,

cozy plaid layers, and fire pit evenings with a dog in my lap!

Fire pit by lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake

With harvest season in mind, I gathered some dishes and pumpkins for a

garden-themed vignette and table in the Potting Shed.

Harvest Time and garden vignette in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #fall #harvest #tablescape #pottingshed

A vintage-inspired seed advertising sign was a recent find. . .

‘Watson’s Reliable Seeds of Guaranteed Purity & Germination' sign | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #fall #harvest #pottingshed

‘Watson’s Reliable Seeds of Guaranteed Purity & Germination’

Harvest Time by Johnson Brothers with pumpkin | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #harvest #tablescape

Harvest Time by Johnson Brothers was my grandmother’s everyday dinnerware pattern.

Harvest Time by Johnson Brothers with pumpkin | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #harvest #tablescape

I have her remaining pieces, along with the memories of the meals

she lovingly prepared and tables she set. I also have fond memories of helping her dry dishes

as she washed, which may be why there aren’t many of her pieces left. ;)

Harvest Time by Johnson Brothers with pumpkin | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #harvest #tablescape

Harvest Time’s brown multicolor pattern of fruit and leaves are a fall favorite,

associated with thoughts of family, home and warm cozy meals.

Indian corn and vintage garden tools hanging on rake in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #fall #harvest #tablescape #pottingshed

Indian corn lends a harvest note,

 hanging from a rake over the window,

joining some vintage garden tools.

Vintage garden tools with watering can of hydrangeas in the Potting Shed tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #fall #harvest #tablescape #pottingshed

A new-to-me copper watering can with a burnished patina

 was a recent favorite antique mall find.

It’s filled with Limelight Hydrangeas making their fall metamorphosis.

Vintage garden tools with watering can of hydrangeas in the Potting Shed tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #fall #harvest #tablescape #pottingshed

Discarded and broken garden tools add a nod to harvest season. . .

Vintage garden tools and harvest display in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #fall #harvest #tablescape #pottingshed

Showing signs of long wear and hard use.

Vintage garden tools and harvest display in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #fall #harvest #tablescape #pottingshed

The shovel and rake belonged to my dad. The bit of green paint on the shovel is from

where he painted the wood handle to help prolong the life of the wood.

Vintage garden tools and harvest display in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #fall #harvest #tablescape #pottingshed

The worn edge of the shovel, a telltale sign of the thousands

of holes dug during his gardening life.

Vintage garden tools and harvest display in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #fall #harvest #tablescape #pottingshed

One of the best parts of fall for me is pumpkins!

Harvest Time by Johnson Brothers with pumpkin | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #harvest #tablescape

A pumpkin fills a gravy boat. . .

Garden table and Harvest Time by Johnson Brothers with pumpkin | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #harvest #tablescape

Creamer. . .

Garden table and Harvest Time by Johnson Brothers with pumpkin | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #harvest #tablescape

And bowls, with pumpkin stems tied with garden twine.

Garden twine and harvest display in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #fall #harvest #tablescape #pottingshed

Harvest Time and Garden Table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #fall #harvest #tablescape #pottingshed

Tree slice chargers and bone-handled flatware add some warm texture, along with soft plaid napkins.

Harvest Time and Garden Table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #fall #harvest #tablescape #pottingshed

Harvest Time and fall garden vignette in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #fall #harvest #tablescape #pottingshed

We had some beautiful humidity-free weather this weekend with highs in the 70s.

Hope you’re enjoying some beautiful September weather where you are! ♥

Harvest Time and Garden Table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #fall #harvest #tablescape #pottingshed
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Harvest Time and Garden Table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #fall #harvest #tablescape #pottingshed

Harvest Time and Garden Table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #fall #harvest #tablescape #pottingshed

  21 comments for “Harvest Time and Garden Table in the Potting Shed

  1. Cindi
    September 27, 2021 at 6:33 am

    Beautiful as always. I too am enjoying the coming of autumn weather although today in VA it is once again to hit the 80’s. Leaves are starting to fall and it is cold when I head out to feed the chickens but the cycle of the seasons is a blessing. At least my chicks sleep in as they wait for sunrise. I love your sprinkling can and what a treasure to have tools your father used. Thanks for sharing. Peace

    Reply
  2. Babs
    September 27, 2021 at 6:51 am

    Thank you for the nostalgic look into your grandmother’s life. Happy autumn, Happy Harvest.

    Reply
  3. popsiclesociety
    September 27, 2021 at 6:52 am

    Absolutely beautiful 🌸

    Reply
  4. Pamela Meyers Arbour
    September 27, 2021 at 7:05 am

    Enjoyed your Harvest Time photos. I like Johnson Brothers dinnerware. I have His Majesty.

    Reply
  5. Rita C.
    September 27, 2021 at 7:10 am

    Love those dishes, family memories, and fall feelings. We had great weather too, thankfully. I look at those wonderfully aged garden tools and sigh…..I purged so much. I guess asking for things back would not be cool, would it? Asking for a friend……

    Reply
  6. Kathy Menold
    September 27, 2021 at 7:46 am

    Good morning Mary, So enjoyed this past weekend with perfect N.C fall weather. Went to a great garden center for Mums and Pansies , a pumpkin patch with the most amazing array of Heirloom pumpkins and a small organic farm where they still use the honor system for paying for their beautiful veggies and make the best fruit sorbets to enjoy on their deck in the sunshine. Got home and still had some time to decorate our front porch with a pumpkin totem, set out the mums and replace my caladiums with the pansies in window boxes. The next day was for planting some new daylily divisions and planting a new Flame Thrower Redbud tree then lunch with some NFL football on TV. Exhausted this Monday morning but so happy it is fall.Enjoy these last few days of September and welcome the beautiful month of October and thankyou as always for your wonderful photos and inspiration.

    Reply
  7. Lauren S
    September 27, 2021 at 8:29 am

    Such a lovely post. Love the old garden tools and vintage dishes.

    Reply
  8. Ellen
    September 27, 2021 at 8:40 am

    LOVE THE DISHES AND THE POST!! Yes, we had a very pleasant weather weekend!! I could take this kind of weather all year!!

    Reply
  9. Clara
    September 27, 2021 at 8:46 am

    Mary, Your potting shed is beautifully adorned with lovely dishes, wonderful memories and all things fall. Your pumpkins are so cute and colorful. Love the fire pit. We’ve enjoyed a taste of fall but headed back to summer this week. Happy Monday! Clara❤️

    Reply
  10. lauraeverydayedits
    September 27, 2021 at 8:52 am

    HI Mary, I love everything in this post! Sharing on the Weekend Edit next Saturday ! laura in Colorado

    Reply
  11. Pat
    September 27, 2021 at 8:53 am

    Good morning, Mary. So glad to see this post filled with Grandmother’s dishes and old garden tools styled like only you do! Your posts always bring me joy.

    Reply
  12. the Painted Apron
    September 27, 2021 at 8:53 am

    So Fall perfect Mary! How lovely to have some of your grandmother’s dishes to enjoy and bring back cozy memories. The vintage garden tools and watering can add such a fun and whimsical touch. The fall fading hydrangeas, and small pumpkins look so pretty…I did get to the pumpkin patch on Saturday and we were able to enjoy the cooler temps on the patio. After such a rainy summer, this sunny fall weather is especially welcome!
    Jenna

    Reply
  13. Susan Hudson
    September 27, 2021 at 9:28 am

    Mary, Love your harvest time vignette with antique garden tools and your grandmother’s Johnson Brothers’s china! My mother had a brown and white Johnson Bros. pattern which I have always loved. I only have a few pieces of it which I treasure. Sitting on the porch in the NC mountains- my happy place! Always buy pumpkins here to take home. Reading your blog is always a joy, an inspiration and a blessing!
    Susan H.

    Reply
  14. Cyndi Raines
    September 27, 2021 at 10:25 am

    Aww, Mary, you are bringing tears to my eyes with this lovely nostalgic post of sweet memories with your grandma, her meals and doing dishes together along with your Dad’s tools. I have many of my dad’s tools as well as he and my hubby were two peas in a pod both being carpenters and jacks of all trades. I have the wooden and metal wheelbarrow he had which is very heavy compared to today’s lightweight plastic ones, but I still use it and oil it down each fall to keep away the rust. Your potting shed is very fall festive and blesses me each time I see it. Thank you! Happy fall! ♥️🍊♥️🍊

    Reply
  15. Granny Gay
    September 27, 2021 at 10:39 am

    Once again, you have shared your creative talent with your readers here…and we love it all!!! Many thanks…I know you must have thoroughly enjoyed staging these pictures and that is your joy…to bring happiness to others via your shed. Looking forward to more vintage fall arrangements. Have a happy fall day!!!

    Reply
  16. Betsy
    September 27, 2021 at 10:45 am

    What a relaxing vignette that evokes the comfort of fall. It’s amazing that a season where so many things are winding down and getting ready for a long winter’s nap, can bring such joy to so many people. Perhaps is just the relief of cooler and days and knowing that we’re done working the garden in the summer heat! I truly enjoy your “hand-me-downs” that always make for a beautiful themed setting. Family and fall just go together!

    Reply
  17. FRANNIE STEVENS-MESHORER
    September 27, 2021 at 11:06 am

    YOU ARE MY ABSOLUTE MOST FAVORITE ‘INSPIRATION’ FOR ALL SEASONS AND ALL HOLIDAYS. THANK YOU FOR YOUR GOODNESS IN SHARING. XO, FRANNIE

    Reply
  18. Andree Dampier
    September 27, 2021 at 11:23 am

    Good Morning. Like many others, I absolutely love your grandmother’s everyday dishes. The many wonderful memories they must bring to you. And such a clever way to incorporate your dad’s tools. As always, your posts bring a smile to my face. Happy Autumn.

    Reply
  19. JO
    September 27, 2021 at 12:30 pm

    Autumn is my favorite season. I loved reading about your wonderful family memories! Enjoyed seeing the antique garden tools & your grandmother’s Johnson Bros. “Harvest Time” pattern china! I have Johnson Bros. “Friendly Village” pattern which I enjoy using in the Fall, especially for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners! Your selection of linens were perfect with your Grandmother’s china as well. Beautiful cohesive look! Well done!

    Reply
  20. Everyday Living
    September 27, 2021 at 4:04 pm

    Mary, we have had several days of beautiful weather and low humidity. I love “harvest time” and what a treasure to have your grandmother’s dishware. I have that pattern and love using it for the fall season. The potting shed is perfectly dressed for October, with its warm and cozy ambiance. Wishing you pleasant days and sweet memories ♥️

    Reply
  21. Kitty
    September 27, 2021 at 4:44 pm

    I have tears in my eyes as I write this, dear Mary, thinking if you with your grandma’s dishes and then lovingly displaying your dad’s tools. You’re a sweet, sentimental soul. I’m with you and wish Fall wouldn’t fly by so quickly! As you know, I have the one teacup in Harvest Time, and it’s a Fall favorite for me.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

