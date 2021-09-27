Harvest Time and Garden Table in the Potting Shed

Happy Monday!

We’re knocking on October’s door this week, with September flying by way too fast for me!

Fall is my favorite season and I always wish it lasted longer.

With the arrival of fall, I’m ready for all-things-pumpkin,

cozy plaid layers, and fire pit evenings with a dog in my lap!

With harvest season in mind, I gathered some dishes and pumpkins for a

garden-themed vignette and table in the Potting Shed.

A vintage-inspired seed advertising sign was a recent find. . .

‘Watson’s Reliable Seeds of Guaranteed Purity & Germination’

Harvest Time by Johnson Brothers was my grandmother’s everyday dinnerware pattern.

I have her remaining pieces, along with the memories of the meals

she lovingly prepared and tables she set. I also have fond memories of helping her dry dishes

as she washed, which may be why there aren’t many of her pieces left. ;)

Harvest Time’s brown multicolor pattern of fruit and leaves are a fall favorite,

associated with thoughts of family, home and warm cozy meals.

Indian corn lends a harvest note,

hanging from a rake over the window,

joining some vintage garden tools.

A new-to-me copper watering can with a burnished patina

was a recent favorite antique mall find.

It’s filled with Limelight Hydrangeas making their fall metamorphosis.

Discarded and broken garden tools add a nod to harvest season. . .

Showing signs of long wear and hard use.

The shovel and rake belonged to my dad. The bit of green paint on the shovel is from

where he painted the wood handle to help prolong the life of the wood.

The worn edge of the shovel, a telltale sign of the thousands

of holes dug during his gardening life.

One of the best parts of fall for me is pumpkins!

A pumpkin fills a gravy boat. . .

Creamer. . .

And bowls, with pumpkin stems tied with garden twine.

Tree slice chargers and bone-handled flatware add some warm texture, along with soft plaid napkins.

We had some beautiful humidity-free weather this weekend with highs in the 70s.

Hope you’re enjoying some beautiful September weather where you are! ♥

