Harvest Time and Garden Table in the Potting Shed

Happy Monday!
We’re knocking on October’s door this week, with September flying by way too fast for me!
Fall is my favorite season and I always wish it lasted longer.
With the arrival of fall, I’m ready for all-things-pumpkin,
cozy plaid layers, and fire pit evenings with a dog in my lap!
With harvest season in mind, I gathered some dishes and pumpkins for a
garden-themed vignette and table in the Potting Shed.
A vintage-inspired seed advertising sign was a recent find. . .
‘Watson’s Reliable Seeds of Guaranteed Purity & Germination’
Harvest Time by Johnson Brothers was my grandmother’s everyday dinnerware pattern.
I have her remaining pieces, along with the memories of the meals
she lovingly prepared and tables she set. I also have fond memories of helping her dry dishes
as she washed, which may be why there aren’t many of her pieces left. ;)
Harvest Time’s brown multicolor pattern of fruit and leaves are a fall favorite,
associated with thoughts of family, home and warm cozy meals.
Indian corn lends a harvest note,
hanging from a rake over the window,
joining some vintage garden tools.
A new-to-me copper watering can with a burnished patina
was a recent favorite antique mall find.
It’s filled with Limelight Hydrangeas making their fall metamorphosis.
Discarded and broken garden tools add a nod to harvest season. . .
Showing signs of long wear and hard use.
The shovel and rake belonged to my dad. The bit of green paint on the shovel is from
where he painted the wood handle to help prolong the life of the wood.
The worn edge of the shovel, a telltale sign of the thousands
of holes dug during his gardening life.
One of the best parts of fall for me is pumpkins!
A pumpkin fills a gravy boat. . .
Creamer. . .
And bowls, with pumpkin stems tied with garden twine.
Tree slice chargers and bone-handled flatware add some warm texture, along with soft plaid napkins.
We had some beautiful humidity-free weather this weekend with highs in the 70s.
Hope you’re enjoying some beautiful September weather where you are! ♥
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Beautiful as always. I too am enjoying the coming of autumn weather although today in VA it is once again to hit the 80’s. Leaves are starting to fall and it is cold when I head out to feed the chickens but the cycle of the seasons is a blessing. At least my chicks sleep in as they wait for sunrise. I love your sprinkling can and what a treasure to have tools your father used. Thanks for sharing. Peace
Thank you for the nostalgic look into your grandmother’s life. Happy autumn, Happy Harvest.
Absolutely beautiful 🌸
Enjoyed your Harvest Time photos. I like Johnson Brothers dinnerware. I have His Majesty.
Love those dishes, family memories, and fall feelings. We had great weather too, thankfully. I look at those wonderfully aged garden tools and sigh…..I purged so much. I guess asking for things back would not be cool, would it? Asking for a friend……
Good morning Mary, So enjoyed this past weekend with perfect N.C fall weather. Went to a great garden center for Mums and Pansies , a pumpkin patch with the most amazing array of Heirloom pumpkins and a small organic farm where they still use the honor system for paying for their beautiful veggies and make the best fruit sorbets to enjoy on their deck in the sunshine. Got home and still had some time to decorate our front porch with a pumpkin totem, set out the mums and replace my caladiums with the pansies in window boxes. The next day was for planting some new daylily divisions and planting a new Flame Thrower Redbud tree then lunch with some NFL football on TV. Exhausted this Monday morning but so happy it is fall.Enjoy these last few days of September and welcome the beautiful month of October and thankyou as always for your wonderful photos and inspiration.
Such a lovely post. Love the old garden tools and vintage dishes.
LOVE THE DISHES AND THE POST!! Yes, we had a very pleasant weather weekend!! I could take this kind of weather all year!!
Mary, Your potting shed is beautifully adorned with lovely dishes, wonderful memories and all things fall. Your pumpkins are so cute and colorful. Love the fire pit. We’ve enjoyed a taste of fall but headed back to summer this week. Happy Monday! Clara❤️
HI Mary, I love everything in this post! Sharing on the Weekend Edit next Saturday ! laura in Colorado
Good morning, Mary. So glad to see this post filled with Grandmother’s dishes and old garden tools styled like only you do! Your posts always bring me joy.
So Fall perfect Mary! How lovely to have some of your grandmother’s dishes to enjoy and bring back cozy memories. The vintage garden tools and watering can add such a fun and whimsical touch. The fall fading hydrangeas, and small pumpkins look so pretty…I did get to the pumpkin patch on Saturday and we were able to enjoy the cooler temps on the patio. After such a rainy summer, this sunny fall weather is especially welcome!
Jenna
Mary, Love your harvest time vignette with antique garden tools and your grandmother’s Johnson Brothers’s china! My mother had a brown and white Johnson Bros. pattern which I have always loved. I only have a few pieces of it which I treasure. Sitting on the porch in the NC mountains- my happy place! Always buy pumpkins here to take home. Reading your blog is always a joy, an inspiration and a blessing!
Susan H.
Aww, Mary, you are bringing tears to my eyes with this lovely nostalgic post of sweet memories with your grandma, her meals and doing dishes together along with your Dad’s tools. I have many of my dad’s tools as well as he and my hubby were two peas in a pod both being carpenters and jacks of all trades. I have the wooden and metal wheelbarrow he had which is very heavy compared to today’s lightweight plastic ones, but I still use it and oil it down each fall to keep away the rust. Your potting shed is very fall festive and blesses me each time I see it. Thank you! Happy fall! ♥️🍊♥️🍊
Once again, you have shared your creative talent with your readers here…and we love it all!!! Many thanks…I know you must have thoroughly enjoyed staging these pictures and that is your joy…to bring happiness to others via your shed. Looking forward to more vintage fall arrangements. Have a happy fall day!!!
What a relaxing vignette that evokes the comfort of fall. It’s amazing that a season where so many things are winding down and getting ready for a long winter’s nap, can bring such joy to so many people. Perhaps is just the relief of cooler and days and knowing that we’re done working the garden in the summer heat! I truly enjoy your “hand-me-downs” that always make for a beautiful themed setting. Family and fall just go together!
YOU ARE MY ABSOLUTE MOST FAVORITE ‘INSPIRATION’ FOR ALL SEASONS AND ALL HOLIDAYS. THANK YOU FOR YOUR GOODNESS IN SHARING. XO, FRANNIE
Good Morning. Like many others, I absolutely love your grandmother’s everyday dishes. The many wonderful memories they must bring to you. And such a clever way to incorporate your dad’s tools. As always, your posts bring a smile to my face. Happy Autumn.
Autumn is my favorite season. I loved reading about your wonderful family memories! Enjoyed seeing the antique garden tools & your grandmother’s Johnson Bros. “Harvest Time” pattern china! I have Johnson Bros. “Friendly Village” pattern which I enjoy using in the Fall, especially for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners! Your selection of linens were perfect with your Grandmother’s china as well. Beautiful cohesive look! Well done!
Mary, we have had several days of beautiful weather and low humidity. I love “harvest time” and what a treasure to have your grandmother’s dishware. I have that pattern and love using it for the fall season. The potting shed is perfectly dressed for October, with its warm and cozy ambiance. Wishing you pleasant days and sweet memories ♥️
I have tears in my eyes as I write this, dear Mary, thinking if you with your grandma’s dishes and then lovingly displaying your dad’s tools. You’re a sweet, sentimental soul. I’m with you and wish Fall wouldn’t fly by so quickly! As you know, I have the one teacup in Harvest Time, and it’s a Fall favorite for me.