Only one bowl and four ingredients needed to make this easy beer bread, ideal for busy week nights! Enjoy warm from the oven, as toast for breakfast, for your grilled cheese or served alongside your favorite soup or chili.

Happy Wednesday!

How about a quick and easy bread recipe, ideal for non-bread bakers? (that includes me ;)

This recipe is an oldie but a goodie and one that I’ve probably been using for 30 years.

Are you familiar with beer bread? If you aren’t, let me introduce you!

It comes together in about 2 minutes and bakes in about 45.

The beer lends a yeasty flavor and wonderful aroma while baking,

despite the fact that it’s made without yeast.

Here are the four ingredients:

3 cups self-rising flour

1 to 4 tablespoons sugar, to taste (I use 3 tablespoons)

4 tablespoons melted butter

1- 12 oz. bottle of pumpkin beer or beer of choice, room temperature

I used a Pumpkin Ale to make this beer bread, because, Hello…Pumpkin Season!

Foothills Pumpkin Ale is local-ish, brewed in Winston-Salem, NC.

It has a subtle flavor of pumpkin pie spice and is brewed with real pumpkin.

I’ve made this bread many times with whatever beer we’ve had on hand, including light

beer, so make feel free to substitute your beer of choice for Pumpkin Ale.

Be sure to use a room temperature beer for best rising and baking.

The steps to make this beer bread are super easy! Mix the self-rising flour with sugar and beer, stirring until combined. Don’t worry if you still have a few lumps and bumps. Pour into a well-greased 9 x 5 loaf pan, drizzle the top with melted butter and bake at 375 degrees for 45 – 50 minutes. Remove from the oven and let stand 5 minutes in the pan before turning out onto a wire rack to cool.

Self-rising flour is flour that has baking powder and salt added to it and is a staple in many Southern recipes. It’s traditionally made from a softer, lower protein version of all-purpose flour that makes for tender biscuits.

If you don’t have self-rising flour, you can substitute 3 cups all-purpose flour and add 4 ½ teaspoons baking powder and 3/4 teaspoons salt; whisk ingredients together before adding sugar and beer.

To keep bread moist, slice when ready to serve. It slices best when completely cool, but I think it’s best enjoyed while still warm from the oven.

Enjoy this beer bread served warm with butter, as toast with your favorite jam for breakfast, for your grilled cheese, or with a bowl of your favorite soup or chili.

It’s especially good with some Bonne Maman Pumpkin Spice Spread or a pumpkin-maple butter for some additional fall flavor!

Find 9 warming and hearty soup recipes to enjoy with your beer bread, HERE.

You’ll find recipes for chili and soup with hearty ingredients like Italian sausage, potatoes and pasta to flavorful veggies that pack some nutrition like butternut squash, kale and spinach.

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

























