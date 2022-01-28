Potting Shed Winter Porch and DIY Grapevine Wreath Garden Girl

Happy Friday! It’s it cold where you are?
We’re heading into the weekend with a winter weather advisory bringing us another chance of a snow.
I’m biding my time until spring with a little winter gardening and foraged greenery!
My Potting Shed back porch need a little winter love so I gave it a refresh with a little door décor.
I started a trio of grapevine wreaths to decorate the door.
Two were about the same size and one was slightly smaller.
The wreaths were cable tied together and hung from a wreath hanger.
An empty nursery pot with a flat back provided a hat for my garden / snow girl.
The drainage holes on the bottom of the pot are filled with sprigs of juniper and
providing a place for a clip on bird ornament to nest.
The greenery is spilling out of the bottom of the pot for an asymmetrical hairdo. . .
good hair is important even to garden girls :)
She’s holding some vintage garden tools and dreaming about an early spring!
Plaid wellie garden boots are filled with fresh foraged greenery for winter. . .
Along with vintage garden tools and pinecones.
A galvanized bird house ornament and bird hangs from her pine branch arm. . .
DIY Garden Flower Stakes were transplanted on the porch behind a rusty garden gate.
And a feeder hangs on the porch to welcome her feathered friends.
Magnolia, juniper, cedar and pine fill olive buckets for some winter foraged planting.
Black-capped Chickadees are always curious and the first birds to
scope out a new potential feeding station.
I watched this one check it out from the safety from of the tree before he /she ventured over.
There’s nothing like a little black oil sunflower seed to keep them warm in winter!
It’s been frigid here!
Hope you’re staying warm and cozy in your nest! ♥
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
I love this!! I did something similar, making a snow man from wreaths for our front porch. But I do love the garden girl look!! So sweet! Thanks so much for sharing!! Stay safe, healthy and happy!!
Hugs,
Debbie
Mary, what a cute little garden lady to put some fun in the end of a very long month. I don’t know what I would do without our feathered friends to watch at our feeders. Just made a big batch of the homemade suet mixture I make and couldn’t fill the suet log fast enough. I certainly hope this last bit of snow they are calling for is light and fluffy and melts away quickly. We will welcome Feb this week and,I always make sure to get rid of all my Evergreen and pinecones decorations inside and out and buy a big bouquet of flowers to set on the kitchen table and maybe a few pots of little daffodils and hyacinths. I am ready for spring!!
Oh my gosh, so creative! Love it!!
Love, love, love! She’s adorabke! There’s just something about the organic look of mixed greens in winter (your buckets) that I really love. Chickadees in winter are such a sweet sighting. Stay cozy. I hope ours is just a couple inches this time..
So darling! I appreciate the time and effort you put into your blogs. You are amazing, and you have tempted me to invest in feeding the birds and learning about them. I’m new to my region in Tennessee — from the West Coast — and I love how you are teaching me to enjoy the beautiful outdoors in the South. Again, I repeat, you are amazing. Thank you.
Garden Girl put a smile on my face
So much beauty and information here, great work Mary!
Too, too cute! I especially loved the decorated ladder to the left of your door! Now I’m on a quest to copy that.
Mary,
You never, ever cease to amaze me!
Love the garden girl!
Gale
Love your porch Mary! The girl is adorable! The birds are so much fun to watch. Enjoy your weekend. Clara ❤️
Very cute, love all the bits and pieces! Looks like a cozy winter for all 😊 we are in the 60s, feels like spring and no rain in sight has me quaking in my boots over the continuing drought 😞 my greenhouse was 102.7 degrees at noon!
Garden Girl is so sweet! Thanks for the smile. Peace.
Love your garden girl, especially her plaid boots. The birds are very active, so off to the store for more seed. Like Jain said, we are in the 60’s here. I am hoping we get a lot more rain. I worry about being another drought year and those awful California fires. Stay warm and cozy.
I just love Garden Girl ! She’s beautiful for wintertime and I can only imagine how she will transition into spring ! Thank you for your constant inspiration! Hugs, Dorinda
Oh Mary like always you killed by starting my day with a smile. Thank you so much this is positively fun!!!
What a cute idea for a Snow/Garden Girl! She looks awesome. The black capped chickadees are my favorite. I feed our critters in our yard too. I love reading your blogs and my favorite is when you feature your sweet garden shed.
Mary, ever since you have displayed those wellies I have had such plaid wellie envy! I did find a pair at a thrift store but they are a more subdued plaid; I used one decorated for fall on my front porch table. Your Garden Girl sure inspires me; thanks so much. I love it when I wake up and there is mail from you-IT MAKES MY DAY!!!🎍🌺🍁🌷
Love your Garden Girl. Also, really like the Chickadee. Do not have those in my area. Your post really brought a smile to my face. Thank you.
You really are the “bees knees”. Love your creative soul. Thank you for your many inspirations.
I love everything you do, Mary!! ❤️
One of these days, we will have to cruise our sailboat around the lake and see if I can’t spot your potting shed up close and in-person!! Your she-shed is always dressed to the 9s!!
Love the idea for the grapevine wreaths…I bet that can be used for an Easter bunny too!! Thank you and stay warm…if you can!!!! ⛄️❄️💨🌬
Very cute, Mary! Just a little cold for me. I’m enjoying the gas logs and drinking hot tea today.