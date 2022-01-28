Potting Shed Winter Porch and DIY Grapevine Wreath Garden Girl

Happy Friday! It’s it cold where you are?

We’re heading into the weekend with a winter weather advisory bringing us another chance of a snow.

I’m biding my time until spring with a little winter gardening and foraged greenery!

My Potting Shed back porch need a little winter love so I gave it a refresh with a little door décor.

I started a trio of grapevine wreaths to decorate the door.

Two were about the same size and one was slightly smaller.

The wreaths were cable tied together and hung from a wreath hanger.

An empty nursery pot with a flat back provided a hat for my garden / snow girl.

The drainage holes on the bottom of the pot are filled with sprigs of juniper and

providing a place for a clip on bird ornament to nest.

The greenery is spilling out of the bottom of the pot for an asymmetrical hairdo. . .

good hair is important even to garden girls :)

She’s holding some vintage garden tools and dreaming about an early spring!

Plaid wellie garden boots are filled with fresh foraged greenery for winter. . .

Along with vintage garden tools and pinecones.

A galvanized bird house ornament and bird hangs from her pine branch arm. . .

DIY Garden Flower Stakes were transplanted on the porch behind a rusty garden gate.

And a feeder hangs on the porch to welcome her feathered friends.

Magnolia, juniper, cedar and pine fill olive buckets for some winter foraged planting.

Black-capped Chickadees are always curious and the first birds to

scope out a new potential feeding station.

I watched this one check it out from the safety from of the tree before he /she ventured over.

There’s nothing like a little black oil sunflower seed to keep them warm in winter!

It’s been frigid here!

Hope you’re staying warm and cozy in your nest! ♥

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

