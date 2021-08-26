Easy DIY Fall Pillow Embellishment and 5-Minute Craft Project

Add some embellishment and dimension to a pillow cover for fall with this easy 5-minute craft project.
Happy Thursday!
I have a quick DIY and 5-minute craft project with fall around the corner!
I found this pillow cover while shopping at Hobby Lobby a couple of weeks ago.
While I love seasonal pillows, storage is problematic,
so changeable pillow covers are an ideal solution as they store flat
and bonus, they’re also more affordable!
This ‘Truck with Pumpkins Pillow Cover’ had pumpkins and sunflowers on it which was part of its appeal.
I picked up some small sunflower floral accents at Hobby Lobby and Michaels
to add some three-dimensional sunflower details to the pillow.
I started by ironing the pillow cover to remove the creases, then arranged the sunflowers
until I had them where I wanted. The smaller sunflowers were stickers and were flat on the back.
The larger ones had a wire that I snipped off before attaching.
To attach the sunflowers I used a hot glue gun.
Note: You’ll want to use a silicone heat resistant mat, placing it inside the cover, so
you don’t accidentally glue the top and bottom together while attaching the sunflowers.
Add your pillow insert and voilà, a 5-minute pillow, embellished
with additional sunflowers blooming among the pumpkins!
So quick and easy! I already have another pillow project planned!
Sunflowers convey warmth and symbolize adoration, loyalty and longevity. . .
And are perfect flower to transition from summer to
fall with their sunny yellow rays and warm brown centers.
You can find a DIY Floral Centerpiece and Tablescape with Sunflowers, HERE.
If you’re looking for another quick and easy fall craft project, you might like
They come together in just minutes and are a fun and whimsical
way to add a touch of fall to your home.
I’m joining my blogging friends for a Creative Craft Blog Hop today.
A special “thank you” to Sara at Birdz of a Feather for organizing this hop!
Sunflower Embellished Fall Pillow
Are you ready for pumpkin season or sorry to say goodbye to summer?
Cute
Mary, A cute and quick embellishment. Love your galvanized pumpkins. Your centerpiece is beautiful. Stay cool. I’m ready for fall weather. Clara ❤️
I love the acorns. I always gather in the fall and put in a container but now… I think I might try to paint some as well as make the cloth ones. I would not have thought to put my little glue gun mat in the pillow cover and glued my pillow together so thank you for the tip! I too love the interchangeable pillow covers as I go crazy changing my pillows on a whim. As always your ideas are great! Peace
Mary, your pillow is darling and I adore your centerpiece! I’ll be using lots of sunflowers from my garden in my fall decor this year. It’s a pleasure to hop with you again! Blessings, Cecilia @My Thrift Store Addiction