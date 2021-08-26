DIY, Flowers

Easy DIY Fall Pillow Embellishment and 5-Minute Craft Project

Add some embellishment and dimension to a pillow cover for fall with this easy 5-minute craft project.

Happy Thursday!

I have a quick DIY and 5-minute craft project with fall around the corner!

I found this pillow cover while shopping at Hobby Lobby a couple of weeks ago.

While I love seasonal pillows, storage is problematic,

so changeable pillow covers are an ideal solution as they store flat

and bonus, they’re also more affordable!

This ‘Truck with Pumpkins Pillow Cover’ had pumpkins and sunflowers on it which was part of its appeal.

I picked up some small sunflower floral accents at Hobby Lobby and Michaels

to add some three-dimensional sunflower details to the pillow.

I started by ironing the pillow cover to remove the creases, then arranged the sunflowers

until I had them where I wanted. The smaller sunflowers were stickers and were flat on the back.

The larger ones had a wire that I snipped off before attaching.

To attach the sunflowers I used a hot glue gun.

Note: You’ll want to use a silicone heat resistant mat, placing it inside the cover, so

 you don’t accidentally glue the top and bottom together while attaching the sunflowers.

Add your pillow insert and voilà, a 5-minute pillow, embellished

with additional sunflowers blooming among the pumpkins!

So quick and easy! I already have another pillow project planned!

Sunflowers convey warmth and symbolize adoration, loyalty and longevity. . .

And are perfect flower to transition from summer to

 fall with their sunny yellow rays and warm brown centers.

You can find a DIY Floral Centerpiece and Tablescape with Sunflowers, HERE.

If you’re looking for another quick and easy fall craft project, you might like

Easy No-Sew Ribbon Acorns

They come together in just minutes and are a fun and whimsical

way to add a touch of fall to your home.

Are you ready for pumpkin season or sorry to say goodbye to summer?

