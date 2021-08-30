Fall at the Table: A Harvest of Fall Table and Centerpiece Inspiration

Celebrate fall at the table with a harvest of inspiration for alfresco or indoor dining. You’ll find ideas and seasonal tips for pumpkin vase centerpieces, easy flower arranging methods, floral garland and more.
Whoooooo besides me is ready for fall?
Fall is my favorite season and I’m counting down the days. . . ready for crisp, cool weather,
a harvest of pumpkins, warm plaid layers, and cozy meals with the flavors of fall!
With September arriving this week, I pulled together a harvest of fall tablescapes from the archives.
Click on the highlighted links in red if you’d like to revisit the complete post,
for table sources or more inspiration.
Early Fall Table with Limelight Hydrangeas
A transitional table inspired by a tablecloth and with Robert Sprays by Wedgwood floral plates
Woodland Friends Fall Table + DIY Floral Runner
A farmhouse plaid with woodland friends and DIY floral runner with grocery store flowers
Delicious Autumn Lakeside Table
Lakeside dining with inspiration from a favorite quote and foraged arrangement centerpiece
A Touch of Copper Fall Alfresco Tablescape
The warm glow of copper for fall for alfresco dining
A Fall Table with Woodland Friends and DIY Table Runner
Create a natural DIY table runner with organic materials for fall
Golden Autumn Alfresco Tablescape
Autumn’s golden light, amber goblets and golden leaf pumpkins
The Softer Side of Fall Tablescape
White dishes and pumpkins, soft feathery grasses and tree slice chargers
provide some warm texture for the softer side of fall.
A Fall Pontoon Picnic
Alfresco dining on the pontoon with pumpkins, mums and warm plaid layers
Fall Alfresco Tablescape with a Touch of Blue + Easy Flower Arranging Method
Royal Staffordshire Clarice Cliff ‘Charlotte’ and a quick and easy blooming centerpiece with pumpkins
Alfresco Fall Table with Blooming Pumpkins
Pumpkin vase centerpiece and and mini blooming pumpkins
Autumn Table + DIY Blooming Pumpkin the EASY Way
Create a blooming pumpkin as a centerpiece for your fall table the easy way~ no cutting required!
‘Woodsy and Wise’ Whimsical Fall Table
A pine cone garland as a ‘woodsy’ note and base for a runner centerpiece for the table.
Pumpkins and Plaid Alfresco Fall Table
Pumpkins, Plaid and Limelight Hydrangreas
Harvesting, Reaping, & Sowing
A harvest of Indian corn, mini pumpkins and a pumpkin vase centerpiece
Autumn’s Delight Alfresco Table
Autumn’s Delight by Johnson Brothers and an easy (and edible!) centerpiece
Blooming Pumpkins and Harvest Pumpkin Table
Harvest Pumpkin Wreath Plates and DIY Easy Harvest Centerpiece for Fall
Botanical Fall Fruits and Lakeside Table
Autumn Harvest Fruits and Lakeside Dining with an easy 5-minute centerpiece
Falling for Apples: Summer to Fall Transitional Tablescape
Welcome fall and create a floral arrangement incorporating apples.
No flower arranging skills required for this easy flower arranging method
Whimsical Fall Table with DIY Pumpkin-Floral Runner
Animal friends don their party hats and gather at the table and favorite method and
organic way to create a natural runner for the table.
I’m happy to be part of a Fall Tablescape Blog Hop next week!
I hope you’ll stop back on Tuesday, September 7th.
There are two times of the year: Autumn and Waiting for Autumn.
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
I am so surprised that I too am ready for fall to come. (Although I have always loved Halloween). I have been a summer person my entire life but this year… I think I might put my summer decorations away and get out the fall ones today. All of your settings are adorable and I loved the woodland creature salad plates. Margaret Deer is to cute. We have a set of twin fawns we see almost daily- life in the woods is good. Peace
Good morning Mary! Hoping all your Fall Tablescapes encourage Fall to come soon!
Thanks for sharing your beautiful masterpieces. I’m sure you have your favorite tables but I always seem to gravitate towards those that have pumpkins…a clear statement that Autumn has arrived!
You can certainly tell that you love Fall Mary! The quote at the end is the best, “There are two times of year, Autumn and waiting for Autumn” Pumpkins are going to be arriving soon, can’t wait! All of your tables are worth looking at again and again, and I especially love the Pontoon Picnic! I can’t wait until it’s cool enough for patio entertaining again and football watching!
Jenna
I started yesterday getting my Fall regalia out and I too am ready for cooler weather, etc. I think my favorite(s) of your Fall tables are the ones with the “Whimsical Animals”! They are a real sight to see! Whomever designed those have a very vivid imagination!! I love them all! Thanks for sharing!! 🌽🍎🍏🍂🍁🌾🌻
Mary, All the tablescapes are beautiful. I’m so ready for fall! Your fall plates are all gorgeous. Williams Sonoma and Pier One always had such colorful fall plates in the past. I miss the Pier One stores! They’re online but it’s not the same variety of merchandise. I haven’t been to WS this year is as it’s not near any HomeGoods!🤣 The woodland friend plates captured my heart the first time I saw them on your blog as they’re just so cute! Love your various table linens and throws. Your bouquets and pumpkins are all pretty. I enjoyed the roundup. Thanks for the post and inspiration. Have a great week sweet friend. Clara❤️
Thank you Clara! I’m beyond ready for fall. I hope you’re safe from Ida’s path and all the flash flooding to follow. ♥
Thank you Mary! You stay safe as well. Looks like it might hook over your way. Happy Monday ❤️
All of these tablescapes are inspiring. Love all these visual feasts. I must decorate my table now. Love the quote and your collection of beautiful tables. Thank you.
Just beautiful! Love your boat decked out for fall, very creative as are all the great scapes. Thank you for sharing all this inspiration!
Thanks for all the years of beauty, I needed this to try and breath and relax… The fires are breaking my heart and soul, I grew up at Tahoe and today is crucial for its survival as 1000s evacuate to its very shores. High heat, winds, and low humidity are critical the next 24 hours, our air has been toxic for weeks with sore throats and red eyes, it feels like it will never end. its nice to see your beauty because frankly I feel overwhelmed with worry for all… Fall is my favorite season, but this year I just want a wet cold winter for the west!
These are all lovely and what a variety! I always enjoy visiting your blog – thank you for providing such a bright, inspiring place.
Mary, I am ready for autumn! I could not possibly pick a favorite. Each one is stunning. I always enjoy a seat at your alfresco tables!
If Mary is posting fallscapes, then fall has officially arrived (at least in my book)! I admire your work year-round, but your fall blogs have always been my favorites. Your posts always make my time at HomeGoods more interesting and creative. I love the layers and depth of your new table presentations. That said, I’ll never tire of the photos of your fall pontoon picnic. It’s my idea of a perfect day, and probably one of my all time favorites!
All of these Fall tablescapes are absolutely gorgeous. I’m ready to go and start one even with the temps in the 100s. Will refrain for a couple more weeks.